(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 2 septembre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the annual EU Ambassadors Conference 2019, in Brussels.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki, Finland: delivers a keynote speech at the Climate Leadership Coalition strategic meeting.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Iván Ontaneda Berrú, the Minister for Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries of Ecuador, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives a group ofMembers of the European Academy of Paediatrics, in Brussels.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Ms Heike Schweitzer, Chair for Private law, European Economic law, Competition Law and Law and Economics at the Humboldt University Berlin; Mr Jacques Crémer, Senior researcher CNRS at the Toulouse School of Economics; and MrYves-Alexandre de Montjoye, Lecturer at the department of Computing and Data Science Institute, Imperial College London, who have been appointed by the Commission as her special advisers, in Brussels

Mr Julian King in Bled, Slovenia (until 3/09): participates in the 2019 Bled Strategic Forum.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Borovets, Bulgaria: delivers an opening keynote speech at the International Conference on High Performance Computing HPC - Bulgaria 2019.

Mardi 3 septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the annual EU Ambassadors Conference 2019, in Brussels.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Manfred Weber, Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets Mr Joseph Daul, President of the European People's Party, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Gothenburg, Sweden; participates in a panel discussion at the Donsö Shipping Meeting; and participates in a panel discussion at the 150th Anniversary of the Nautical Association of Sweden in Gothenburg

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives Ms Angélique Delahaye, President of Les Producteurs des Legumes de France (SOLAAL) and Ms Dorothée Briaumont, Executive Director of SOLAAL.

Mr Pierre Moscovici à Toronto, Canada (jusqu'au 06/09) : est invité comme conférencier d'honneur à la 13e édition du ‘Toronto Global Forum', à l'occasion du 25e anniversaire du Forum économique international des Amériques.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Welzow, Germany: participates in an exhibition of the German Federal civil protection authority.

Mr Phil Hogan in Warsaw, Poland: delivers a speech on the ‘Future of Common Agricultural Policy' at the annual conference of Polish Ambassadors; meets with the Prime Minister of Poland, Mr Mateusz Morawiecki; meets with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland, Mr Jacek Czaputowicz; and meets with the Minister for Agriculture of Poland, Mr Krzysztof Ardanowski.

Mr Julian King in Bled, Slovenia: meets with Mr Boštjan Poklukar, Minister for the Interior of Slovenia; Mr Damir Črnčec, State Secretary for Security in the Office of the Prime Minister of Slovenia; Mr Josep Borrell Fontelles, Minister for the Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain of Slovenia; and participates in the 2019 Bled Strategic Forum.

Mercredi 4 septembre 2019

College Meeting

Ms Cecilia Malmström delivers a keynote address at the Bruegel Annual Meetings 2019 in Brussels

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Oslo, Norway:meets Mr Kjell-Børge Freiberg, Minister for Petroleum and Energy of Norway.

Mr Karmenu Vella meets Mr Jari Leppä, Minister for Agriculture and Forestry of Finland; and participates in an exchange of views with the EP Environment Committee, in Brussels

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis receives a delegation of Mayors and Mayor Candidates from Hungary; and the Directors of Crop Life International and the European Association for Biotechnologies (EuropaBio).

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Bergen, Norway: delivers a keynote speech at the Conference of Nordic Competition Authorities to mark 60 years of Nordic Cooperation on Competition matters.

Jeudi 5 Septembre 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova.

Mr Johannes Hahn receives Mr Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Oslo, Norway: delivers a keynote speech at the Carbon Capture and Storage conference.

Mr Karmenu Vella, participates in the EU-China Blue Partnership Forum for the Oceans, in Brussels.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis delivers a keynote speech at The Brewers of Europe event, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King participates in the launch of the EU Counter-Terrorism Register at Eurojust, in Brussels.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Linz (Austria): meets with Mr Thomas Stelzer, Governor of Upper Austria.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Linz (Austria): delivers the STARTS (Science, Technology and ART) PRIZE awards at the Ars Electronica Festival

Vendredi 6 septembre 2019

Ms Federica Mogherini delivers a speech at the conference ‘Towards a Global Exchange on Religion in Society', in Brussels.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Larnaca, Cyprus: discusses EU's next long-term budget with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, with the Minister for Finance, Mr Harris Georgiadis, and with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides.

Mr Karmenu Vella, co-chairs the EU-China High Level Dialogue, in Brussels.

Mr Christos Stylianides in Athens, Greece: meets Mr Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Alternate Minister for Citizen Protection of Greece.

Mr Carlos Moedas in Lisbon, Portugal: participates in the discussion ‘European philanthropy and European Institution' in the margins of the 60th Annual meeting of the Hague Club, hosted by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

Prévisions du mois de septembre 2019 :

13/09 Eurogroup

16/09 General Affairs Council

20/09 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport)

24/09 Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

26-27/09 Competitiveness Council

