I am glad to meet Prime Minister Rinne today!

Mr Rinne,

I really want to thank you for the intensive and challenging work on bringing forward the MFF.

I'm particularly pleased that Finland is a trailblazer for many of the priorities which I have brought forward in my Political Guidelines.

You have an exemplary innovation record spending proportionately more on Research and Development here in Finland than in any other Member State.

You are pioneering the greening of your economy and moreover you are doing that in a way that is socially responsible and fair.

Also internationally, Finland has played a major role in furthering international cooperation and projecting European values.

In other words: you have always stood for a sustainable and inclusive Union. These are also my values and priorities. We agree on the same strategic agenda and the policies that are needed to implement it.

Today we are discussing how we can finance this in a balanced and responsible manner as a European Union.

I am confident that together we will succeed this challenge.