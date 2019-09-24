WE the Africa Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) and the European Union (EU), taking into consideration our ACP-EU Partnership Agreement:

REAFFIRM that the 2030 Agenda is an ambitious and transformative plan of action to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions providing a pathway towards a more sustainable future.

With the underlying “leaving no-one behind” principle, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are universal and indivisible with a clear commitment to future generations. At a time, when the multilateral system is continuously put to the test, we underscore the need to be UNITED in our determination to WORK TOGETHER including through our ACP-EU partnership for the successful implementation of the SDGs by 2030.

Recognising the linkages between sustainable development and climate action we REITERATE our strong commitment to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change fully and effectively. The implementation of the SDGs and the objectives of the Paris Agreement will underpin our partnership.

Emphasise that bold decisions are warranted for the achievement of the SDGs. We intend to INTENSIFY our efforts to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the SDGs and stand ready to work together in supporting countries to INTEGRATE SDGs in their national policy, including financing strategies, and reporting frameworks at various levels.

UNDERSCORE the importance that the 2030 Agenda is nationally driven and that the primary responsibility for its implementation lies with each country, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders at the local, national, regional and international levels, including inter alia, civil society, international organisations and the private sector.

Reiterate our shared commitment to MOBILISE in line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda a full range of means of implementation in the spirit of partnership; in this regard RECOGNISE the importance of domestic resource mobilisation, development finance, development effectiveness and of strengthening existing partnerships such as North-South cooperation, South-South and triangular cooperation including multi-stakeholder partnerships, for the effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement. The establishment of new multi-stakeholder partnerships including public-private partnerships is key for diversifying and transforming the economies of ACP countries and EU Member States.

In implementing the 2030 Agenda we will be GUIDED BY and PROMOTE our common principles and core values, including democratic principles, rule of law, good governance, respect for human rights, equal access to justice for all, gender equality, women empowerment and solidarity as well as our strong commitment to the rules-based global order with multilateralism and the United Nations at its core.

RECOGNISE that it is essential to ACCELERATE action and to fully IMPLEMENT the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement. Our collective action can make a real difference in addressing our common challenges and advancing mutual benefits.

WE OWE A SUSTAINABLE WORLD TO OUR FUTURE GENERATIONS.