European Commission - Statement

Statement by the European Commission following today's meeting between Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, and Steve Barclay, the UK Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.

Brussels, 20 September 2019

Michel Barnier met Steve Barclay in Brussels today where they had a discussion on the state of play of the ongoing Brexit talks, both in relation to the backstop to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and the Political Declaration on the Future Relationship.

Michel Barnier and Steve Barclay agreed that technical talks will continue. These talks deal with a first set of concepts, principles and ideas that the United Kingdom has put forward in talks with TF50.

It is essential that there is a fully workable and legally operational solution included in the Withdrawal Agreement. We remain willing and open to examine any such proposals that meet all the objectives of the backstop.

Michel Barnier and his team will keep the European Parliament and the Council informed.

