It is with great sadness that I learnt of the death of Jacques Diouf, a great figure of Senegal and of Africa, and a man of deep conviction in his commitment to humanity.

During his three mandates at the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), he devoted his energy to fighting global hunger and to preserving our planets' resources. His work must remain a source of inspiration for as long as millions of children continue to die of hunger across our planet, Europe will never have done everything it must do.

On behalf of the European Commission and from myself personally, I send my sincere condolences to the family of Jacques Diouf and the Senegalese people.