Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR

Back to the search results
European Commission - Statement

Statement by President Juncker on the passing away of Jacques Diouf

Brussels, 21 August 2019

It is with great sadness that I learnt of the death of Jacques Diouf, a great figure of Senegal and of Africa, and a man of deep conviction in his commitment to humanity.

During his three mandates at the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), he devoted his energy to fighting global hunger and to preserving our planets' resources. His work must remain a source of inspiration for as long as millions of children continue to die of hunger across our planet, Europe will never have done everything it must do.

On behalf of the European Commission and from myself personally, I send my sincere condolences to the family of Jacques Diouf and the Senegalese people.

STATEMENT/19/5413

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


Side Bar

Footer