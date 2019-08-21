I am deeply saddened by the news of Giovanni Buttarelli's death.

With his brilliant legal mind, Mr Buttarelli dedicated his professional life to upholding the values on which the European Union was founded.

His life-long work, including his contribution to the development of the General Data Protection Regulation, has cemented Europe's place in the world as a global leader on data protection. Most recently, as the European Data Protection Supervisor, his tireless efforts have helped ensure the protection of our citizens' data in the Union.

My thoughts are with Mr Buttarelli's family and friends during this difficult time.