First release for the second quarter of 2019 - Business investment up to 25.7% in the euro area - Business profit share down to 39.2%

Brussels, 4 October 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, the business investment rate was 25.7% in the euro area, compared with 23.8% in the previous quarter.

STAT/19/5998


