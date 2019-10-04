In the second quarter of 2019, the business investment rate was 25.7% in the euro area, compared with 23.8% in the previous quarter.
First release for the second quarter of 2019 - Business investment up to 25.7% in the euro area - Business profit share down to 39.2%
Brussels, 4 October 2019
STAT/19/5998
