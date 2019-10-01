Navigation path

Flash estimate - September 2019 - Euro area annual inflation down to 0.9%

Brussels, 1 October 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.9% in September 2019, down from 1.0% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/19/5953


