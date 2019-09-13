European Commission - EUROSTAT July 2019 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €24.8 bn - €0.1 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in July 2019 was €206.5 billion, an increase of 6.2% compared with July 2018 (€194.5 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €181.7 bn, a rise of 2.3% compared with July 2018 (€177.6 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €24.8 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July 2019, compared with +€16.9 bn in July 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €165.6 bn in July 2019, up by 1% compared with July 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/5566