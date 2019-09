European Commission - EUROSTAT Second quarter of 2019 - Annual growth in labour costs at 2.7% in euro area - At 3.1% in EU28 Hourly labour costs rose by 2.7% in the euro area (EA19) and by 3.1% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the first quarter of 2019, hourly labour costs increased by 2.5% and 2.7% respectively. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/5565