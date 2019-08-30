Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.0% in August 2019, stable compared to July according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Flash estimate - August 2019 - Euro area annual inflation stable at 1.0%
Brussels, 30 August 2019
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.0% in August 2019, stable compared to July according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/19/5500
