European Commission - EUROSTAT July 2019 - Euro area unemployment at 7.5% - EU28 at 6.3% The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5% in July 2019, stable compared with June 2019 and down from 8.1% in July 2018. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since July 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.3% in July 2019, stable compared with June 2019 and down from 6.8% in July 2018. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/5498