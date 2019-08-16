European Commission - EUROSTAT June 2019 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €20.6 bn - €6.1 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in June 2019 was €189.9 billion, a decrease of 4.7% compared with June 2018 (€199.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €169.3 bn, a fall of 4.1% compared with June 2018 (€176.6 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €20.6 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June 2019, compared with +€22.6 bn in June 2018. Intra-euro area trade fell to €160.5 bn in June 2019, down by 6.6% compared with June 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/5309