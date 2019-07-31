Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.1% in July 2019, down from 1.3% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Flash estimate - July 2019 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.1%
Brussels, 31 July 2019
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.1% in July 2019, down from 1.3% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/19/4912
