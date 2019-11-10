Axel-Springer Awards ceremony 2019, Axel Springer Journalists Club in Berlin.

It is now more than three decades since Shoshana Zuboff published her book, The Age of the Smart Machine. It predicted many of the challenges, trends and ways in which technology has influenced our lives and careers. It was – like many of Shoshana Zuboff's works – ahead of its time. Of course, the world around us and the technology we use every day has changed a lot since then. In the last 20 years we have gradually immersed ourselves in a worldwide web that has brought us enormous and unimagined benefits. But like any major change and opportunity, this has also created new risks and concerns. And this is why we need the work of people like Shoshanna Zuboff.

We need thinkers, critics and people who challenge received wisdom. This is what you, Soshana, have done throughout your career as a an author as well as through your teaching and research at Harvard, where you started your career as student and later became one of the first tenured women at Harvard Business school. Your ideas and visions change markets and influence culture. Your pioneering work has opened people's eyes and minds on the social effects of the digital market. Your latest work, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, is the perfect example of this.

For some, it is a wake up call. Indeed, the conclusion is a strong one: “Surveillance capitalism knows, decides, and decides who decides.” For others, it paints a stark picture of capitalism in the digital age. It describes the main challenge and change with digital platforms: When you search for my name on Google, you will get a few thousand entries within less than half a second in many different languages. You will find out that I´m a medical doctor by training, a professional politician, you will get to know what animals I like most and how many children I have. You will find thousands of articles written about me, some true, some false, some flattering, some hurtful. If you take the time and read all of them, you would probably know me better than my closest friends.

But this is just the beginning. The platforms are less interested in what I did yesterday.

Their interest lies in what I will do tomorrow and why I do that. It is all about predicting and influencing my behavior, your behaviour. And don't get me wrong, we are not forced to disclose our intentions, wishes, visions, habits and routines. We do it voluntarily by offering our data for services that make our life easier, click-by-click.

But what happened to these bevioural data, Shoshana Zuboff described in an FAZ essay in 2016: “It is now clear that the shift in the use of behavioral data was an historic turning point. Behavioral data that were once discarded or ignored were rediscovered as what I call behavioral surplus…... Behavioral surplus was the game-changing zero-cost asset that could be diverted from service improvement toward a genuine market exchange. Key (…) is the fact that this new market exchange was not an exchange with users but rather with other companies who understood how to make money from bets on users' future behavior. … Users are the source of free raw material that feeds a new kind of manufacturing process”:

But for me, Shosana Zuboff has an optimistic message, too.

In this article she writes: “In the fullness of time, we will look back on the establishment in Europe of the “Right to be Forgotten” and the EU's more recent invalidation of the Safe Harbor doctrine as early milestones in a gradual reckoning with the true dimensions of this challenge.”

I believe there is a reason Shoshana Zuboff's book (The Age of Surveillance Capitalism) was first published here in Europe. She has a message of opportunity for how we – Europeans – can shape our own approach to the digital world. We believe in a human-centric approach. Europe puts values, rights, trust and the rule of law above all else. This must also apply to the European approach to the Digital age. For us, new technologies will never mean new values. For us, the individual is not just one of a mass group. She or he is not a mere customer or a data point among others. The individual is first and foremost a citizen – with rights and control over our own lives. Analog or digital: these citizen's rights have to be protected.

Shoshanna Zuboff calls for “a new vaccine”. She says, we need to reimagine how to intervene in the specific mechanisms that produce surveillance profits and in so doing reassert the primacy of the liberal order in the 21st century capitalist project.

And yes, there are possibilities to act. As citizens, as individuals. But, of course also in governments and on the level of the European Union. We can and we have the obligation to work on a better system, based on our values of freedom, democracy and the Rule of Law. In fact, Europe has taken important first steps regarding copyright law, fair taxation and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With GDPR Europe has delivered a unique multinational approach. Nobody else could or would have done it. In the US, the market traditionally comes first and government is restrained by principle. In Asia, it is often the opposite. The government tends to dominate and the individual has to accept a subordinate role to the group. Russia just introduced a law that requires internet providers to install network equipment capable of identifying the source of traffic and filter content. In contrast Europe has a long tradition in balancing the power of government and market while attaching particular priority to the individual. That is Europe's great advantage in shaping the digital age.

Moreover, it is not too late. Of course, progress is not a given. We have to keep pushing. European businesses have implemented GDPR and thus are exporting it. Countries from ‘Japan to Argentine and South Korea have followed Europe's lead. The GDPR has driven the debate as far afield as Brazil, India, Kenia and increasingly in the US. This already initiated new ecosystems, which are setting standards for others.

Europe will have to work hard to increase its weight in the digital age. Long-term success is also a question of sovereignty. Technologically, we have to develop European solutions and standards (AI, 5G, next generation Cloud). To protect the individual, we need a dual-approach: increasing the digital literacy of our citizens and creating the necessary rules for companies to ensure a responsible attitude towards data. Last but not least, it will also be a matter of upholding the high standards of the rule of law and cultural openness that make Europe so attractive to the best talents of the digital age. If we meet these conditions, Europe has a fair chance of shaping the digital world.

Reflection has started. Elsewhere, too. Twitter has announced to ban political ads….As Shoshana Zuboff says: “Machines will not restore the Garden of Eden for us. Only people can change the world for the better.” So, let us prepare for the future. Let us be smart and alert. And let us listen carefully to those, who see the risks and the opportunities before anyone else.