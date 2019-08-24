Despite the significant medical progress achieved, nearly 1,000 adolescent girls and young women are still affected with HIV every day. Every two minutes, a child dies from malaria and nowadays, tuberculosis is the world's leading killer among infectious diseases and 10 million people fall ill with it every year.

What is the Global Fund against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria?

The Global Fund is a public-private partnership and a global financial instrument to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. It is the most important single external financer of the health sector in many African countries. It has achieved significant progress in the fight against such diseases working with governments, civil society organisations and the private sector.

What has the EU achieved so far through its contributions to the Global Fund against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria?

Through its support to the Global Fund, the EU has so far helped save more than 27 million lives since 2002. Some of its concrete achievements in 2017 include:

17.5 million people on antiretroviral therapy for HIV;

5 million people tested and treated for tuberculosis;

197 million mosquito nets distributed to protect children and families from malaria.

The positive impact of the Global Fund goes beyond the health benefits. It also effectively involves civil stakeholder groups in local and global governance.

How does the EU support the Global Fund?

The European Commission has been associated to the Global Fund ever since it was created in 2002. Since then, it has contributed with more than €2.6 billion. The European Commission is the sixth-largest donor to the Global Fund representing on average around 5% of all contributions. The Fund also receives additional support from EU countries, bringing the collective EU contribution to almost 50% of all resources received by the Global Fund.

What is the Global Fund's current budget and what are its needs?

Since its creation, the Global Fund has received around €60 billion (US $66 billion) and now needs at least additional €12.6 billion (US $14 billion) to fight the 3 diseases and build stronger health systems in the next 3-year cycle (2021-2023). These funds would help save 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections and cut the mortality rate from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by half 2023.

How will those additional funds be raised?

France will convene the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment pledging conference on 9-10 October 2019 in Lyon, France.

For More Information

The Global Fund

Press release - EU announces record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria