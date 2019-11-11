European Solidarity Corps: new opportunities in 2020 for young people to engage

Today, the European Commission published its 2020 call for proposals under the European Solidarity Corps. An expected budget of €117 million will be available to support solidarity activities, opening up new opportunities for young people to support others in a wide range of areas. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: "In just three years, more than 175,000 young people have registered in the European Solidarity Corps database, sending a clear message that they are ready to support individuals and communities in need. More than 30,000 young people have already been active in projects on the ground. This shows that the younger generation is committed to help us build a more cohesive, caring society. With the call for 2020 we have launched today, the EU is supporting the organisations that enable young people who have registered to engage where it is needed, while gaining invaluable experiences." Actions eligible for funding are volunteering projects, volunteering partnerships, volunteering teams in high priority areas, traineeships, jobs and solidarity projects. Public and private bodies established in participating countries, which have received the relevant quality label, may apply for funding to run projects. In addition, groups of young people registered in the European Solidarity Corps Portal may apply to receive financial support to implement their own projects in their local community. Deadlines for submission of projects fall between 5 February and 1 October 2020, depending on the type of action. More information on European Solidarity Corps actions can be found in these factsheets. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél.: +32 229 56184)

Humanitarian aid: EU allocates €55 million in Sudan

The European Commission is mobilising €55 million to help vulnerable people caught in humanitarian crises in Sudan. The announcement comes as at least 8 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 6.3 million not having enough food to meet their needs. One in six children is also suffering from acute undernourishment.“As the living conditions of millions in Sudan are being strained by the multiple crises faced by the country, the EU is stepping up emergency assistance for those most in need. The EU welcomes recent announcements by the new transitional Sudanese government on its intentions to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including in conflict zones,” said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Juncker Plan: Vækstfonden partners with European Investment Bank to support small and medium companies in Denmark

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signs today a financing agreement with Danish national promotional institution Vækstfonden (Danish Growth Fund) in support of local businesses. Both parties will inject €75 million into a co-investment platform that will target small and mid-sized companies for which bank financing can be scarce, given a lack of business history or relatively weak credit profile. The EIB financing is supported by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments. The financing that Vækstfonden will make available will target SMEs and Mid-Caps that need investment to further innovate and expand their service and product offering, to increase their productivity levels and manufacturing capacity, or that want to expand internationally.European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “The Juncker Plan has been a success story for small and medium-sized companies. Already more than one million smaller companies across Europe are benefitting from improved access to finance. Today's agreement with the Danish Growth Fund will make a positive impact on businesses in Denmark.” The press release is available here. As of October 2019, the Juncker Plan had already mobilised €439.4 billion of investment across the EU, including €6.1 billion in Denmark, and supported more than one million start-ups and small and medium businesses. Juncker Plan-backed investments have increased EU gross domestic product by 0.9% and added 1.1 million jobs compared to the baseline scenario. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have increased EU GDP by 1.8% and added 1.7 million jobs. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

On 1 December 2019, the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights will celebrate its 10th anniversary since it became legally binding, with the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty on 1 December 2009. To mark this anniversary, the European Commission, together with the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), is holding a conference tomorrow, with the aim of looking at how to improve the use and awareness of the Charter to bringing it to life for citizens in the EU. Indeed, the Charter upholds and protects core European values, which are reflected across all the EU's legal and policy initiatives, such as the General Data Protection Regulation and the new rules to protect victims of crime and whistleblowers, and is an essential tool in making sure that people's fundamental rights are promoted and protected. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová, stated: “We have been and we will continue working towards a culture of fundamental rights in the EU. All the actors in the Charter's enforcement chain have a role to play in making it truly effective in people's lives. The conference is a timely occasion to feed into the Commission's reflections ahead of a new Charter Strategy.” Member States authorities, judges, policy makers, law enforcement bodies, legal practitioners and representatives of National Human Rights Institutions, Equality bodies, ombuds-institutions and civil society organisations will all be at the conference to share their views. The outcome of tomorrow's conference will feed into a new Strategy on the Charter, which the Commission is expecting to publish in 2020. More information is available in the press release here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Athina Reuter – Tel.: +32 229 82390)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle appellation d'origine protégée d'Espagne

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription des vins « Vera de Estenas » dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégée (AOP). La zone géographique délimitée « Vera de Estenas » se trouve sur le territoire de la commune d'Utiel, dans la province espagnole de Valence. C'est le torrent d'Estenas qui donne son nom à la zone délimitée, située entre la Sierra Juan Navarro et le fleuve Magro. Les vins « Vera de Estenas » se distinguent par une couleur brillante intense, des arômes primaires de fruit mûr et une belle harmonie en bouche. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre les 1 600 appellations d'origine protégées vinicoles déjà enregistrées dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données eAmbrosia. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 229 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Agriculture : La Commission lance une aide au stockage privé pour l'huile d'olive

À la suite de l'annonce faite par le commissaire Phil Hogan aux Ministres de l'agriculture des États membres le 14 octobre, la Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui officiellement l'acte d'ouverture de l'aide au stockage privé pour l'huile d'olive. Le secteur de l'huile d'olive est sous pression depuis un certain temps avec une production en hausse et une situation de marché difficile et l'aide au stockage privé devrait apporter un soutien significatif. Le commissaire à l'agriculture Phil Hogan a dit : « Ces derniers mois, le marché de l'huile d'olive a connu un grave déséquilibre et je suis fier de dire qu'une fois encore, la politique agricole commune est là pour soutenir nos agriculteurs et producteurs. Grâce à nos mesures de marché, l'aide au stockage privé lancée aujourd'hui contribuera à stabiliser le marché et à prévenir d'autres dommages pour le secteur. » La première période d'adjudication pour la mise en stockage de l'huile d'olive commencera le 21 novembre. Les producteurs des pays concernés pourront alors proposer une quantité minimale de 50 tonnes pour une période de stockage de 180 jours. Plus d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52509)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle conjoint de l'hôtel Hilton Kilmainham de Dublin par Apollo et Covivio

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de l'hôtel Hilton Kilmainham, basé en Irlande, par les sociétés Apollo Capital Management, L.P. (« Apollo »), basée aux USA et Covivio SA (« Covivio »), basée en France. Le Hilton Kilmainham est un hôtel quatre étoiles situé à Dublin. Les fonds d'investissement gérés par les filiales d'Apollo investissent dans des sociétés et des titres de créance émis par des sociétés exerçant diverses activités dans le monde entier, notamment dans les secteurs de l'éducation, des assurances et de l'éclairage. Covivio est un groupe d'investissement immobilier avec un portefeuille d'actifs commerciaux dans toute l'Europe comprenant des bureaux, des actifs résidentiels et des hôtels. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9548. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition de certains actifs de Deutsche Bank par BNP Paribas

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de certains actifs de Deutsche Bank par BNP Paribas SA, société basée en France. Les actifs de Deutsche Bank sont dans le domaine des services de courtage et de financement (« prime finance ») et d'exécution électronique (« electronic equities »), ainsi qu'un portefeuille de produits dérivés sur action cotés et de gré à gré (désigné « Delta One positions »), tous basés en Allemagne. BNP Paribas est un groupe bancaire et financier français actif au niveau international dans la banque de financement et d'investissement, la banque de détail et la gestion d'actifs. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problèmes de concurrence compte tenu des parts de marché modérées des entreprises concernées sur les marchés considérés. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9539. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Primetals Technologies by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Primetals Technologies, Limited (”Primetals”) of the UK by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (”MHI”) of Japan. Primetals is active in the design and construction of plants for the metallurgical industry, as well as in associated project management services. Primetals is currently controlled jointly by MHI and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft of Germany. MHI is active in various business activities including shipbuilding and ocean development, power systems, nuclear energy systems, compressors and compressor trains, turbines, industrial machinery, automotive engineering, and infrastructure. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because MHI already exercises joint control over Primetals and because of the limited vertical links between the activities of MHI and Primetals. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9591. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Making social protection systems fit for the future: Recommendation on Access to social protection adopted by Council

On 8 November, the Council adopted the Recommendation on Access to social protection for workers and the self-employed, a key initiative part of the roll-out of the European Pillar of Social Rights. Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, welcomed the adoption with the following statement: "This is another important step towards a fairer and more social Europe. In the new world of work we see more and more different types of work and more frequent job changes. We need to ensure that no one is left behind and everybody has the right to adequate benefits if they fall ill, have an accident or enter parenthood, become unemployed or retire. With this Recommendation, Member States commit to extend the coverage of social protection systems to ensure this. This is key to maintain trust in social protection systems, but also to ensure a level playing field on the labour market and avoid a race to the bottom. The EU must continue to strive for high social standards. I count on Member States to deliver on this commitment and make social protection fit for the future.” Social security systems were primarily developed for and remain geared towards workers in ‘standard employment relations', implying a long-term, full-time work relationship, leaving other groups less covered. This potentially concerns a large share of people in the EU's labour market. Nowadays, 4 out of 10 people work on non-standard contracts or are self-employed.Over the next year, the Commission will support Member States and stakeholders in achieving the objectives of the recommendation through dialogue and mutual learning activities, but also by improving statistics and proposing a monitoring framework. The Commission will closely analyse the plan to be submitted by each Member State within 18 months to inform on the corresponding measures to be taken at the national level. A complete overview of all initiatives in the social field by the Juncker Commission is available here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel. +32 229 50055; Athina Reuter – Tel.: +32 229 82390)



Competition: EU and Korea reinforce cooperation on competition policy at first EU-Korea Competition Week in Seoul

Officials and experts from the EU and Korea will meet in Seoul on 11 November and in Sejong City on 12 November to discuss and exchange good practices in competition policy and enforcement during the first EU-Korea Competition Week. The Competition Week will open on 11 November with a conference on competition law enforcement in the digital economy. Representatives from academia, the business sector, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) and the European Commission will gather to discuss the challenges of digitalisation and how to ensure the digital economy benefits consumers and the broader economy. During a closed-door session on 12 November, officials from the European Commission and the KFTC will discuss standards for merger review in innovation markets, mergers involving big data, and fairness and transparency in antitrust and merger proceedings. The annual EU-Korea Competition Week is part of the Competition Cooperation project, a 5-year EU-funded programme under the Partnership Instrument offering technical cooperation to competition authorities in Asia. The objective is to exchange experiences and strengthen convergence in competition policy, to the benefit of citizens and businesses in both the EU and Asia. More information about the European Commission's bilateral dialogue with Korea in the field of competition policy is available on the Commission's website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

