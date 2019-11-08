President Juncker on the 30th anniversary of the Peaceful Revolution of 9 November 1989

Ahead of the Peaceful Revolution of 9 November 1989, President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “When people took to the streets in the autumn of 1989, they risked their own freedom to achieve freedom for all. Their courage tore down walls, their unity inspired Europe and the world, and their peaceful revolution changed the course of history forever. People healed a European continent divided by war, and reconciled Europe's history with its geography. Instead of suffering history, these people made history. Thanks to them, an entire generation of young European men and women have experienced nothing but peace and freedom ever since – a Europe in which we can travel, live and find love across borders […] This date – 9 November 1989 – remains a decisive moment in European history. It is our mission today to defend a free and democratic society in Europe, as resolutely as the people did then.” The full statement is available here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456)

Le plan Juncker soutient des prêts octroyés à des sociétés coopératives en France à hauteur de 25 millions d'euros

Le Fonds européen d'investissement (FEI) accorde à Socoden-FEC une contre-garantie à hauteur de 25 millions d'euros afin de fournir des prêts à des sociétés coopératives. L'initiative, soutenue par le plan Juncker, est financée par le programme de la Commission européenne pour l'emploi et l'innovation sociale (EaSI). Socoden réservera ses financements en priorité à des structures actuellement peu financées, car considérées trop risquées, comme les Scop (société coopérative et participative) ou les Scic (société coopérative d'intérêt collectif) en phase de démarrage. Marianne Thyssen, commissaire européenne pour l'emploi, les affaires sociales, les compétences et la mobilité des travailleurs a déclaré: « Grâce aux 25 millions d'euros d'aide de l'UE, Socoden-FEC sera en mesure de fournir à des entreprises sociales opérant en France des prêts à taux d'intérêt réduit et assortis d'exigences moindres en termes de garanties. L'accord signé ce jour reflète la volonté de l'UE de donner forme au socle européen des droits sociaux et de construire une Europe plus inclusive et plus juste. » Le communiqué de presse est disponible ici. En octobre 2019, le plan Juncker a mobilisé 439,4 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires, dont 73,2 milliards d'euros en France. Le plan soutient actuellement plus d'un milliard de petites et moyennes entreprises en Europe. Les investissements BEI financés dans le cadre du plan Juncker ont augmenté le produit intérieur brut (PIB) de l'UE de 0,9 % et créé 1,1 million de nouveaux emplois par rapport au scénario de référence. D'ici à 2022, sous l'effet du plan Juncker, le PIB de l'UE aura progressé de 1,8 %, et 1,7 million d'emplois auront été créés. (Pour plus d'informations: Vanessa Mock – Tél.: +32 229 56194; Siobhan Millbright – Tél.: +32 229 57361)

Les marchés du travail et les salaires résistent malgré le ralentissement économique

La Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui l'édition 2019 du rapport « L'évolution du marché du travail et des salaires en Europe », confirmant que la création d'emplois dans l'UE s'est avérée jusqu'à présent résiliente malgré un environnement économique difficile. Le nombre de personnes ayant un emploi dans l'Union européenne, soit 241 millions de personnes, est à son plus haut niveau et le taux de chômage de l'UE à son plus bas niveau depuis le début du siècle. Marianne Thyssen, commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, a déclaré: « Il est rassurant de voir que le marché du travail européen est toujours dynamique. Mais quelques nuages ​​à l'horizon devraient faire office de sonnette d'alarme. Le renforcement des compétences est plus important que jamais. Je suis donc ravie de l'enthousiasme que j'ai rencontré lors de la quatrième Semaine européenne des compétences professionnelles, qui s'est déroulée à la mi-octobre à Helsinki. L'investissement dans l'éducation et dans la formation reste l'une des principales actions politiques pour les années à venir. » Comme les années précédentes, le recul du chômage a été plus marqué que prévu compte tenu du rythme de la croissance économique. Les pays à taux de chômage élevé, notamment la Croatie, la Grèce, l'Espagne et le Portugal, ont connu une forte croissance de l'emploi, réduisant davantage les écarts entre les pays. La baisse du chômage reflète en partie l'amélioration des caractéristiques structurelles du marché du travail, et les réformes adoptées après la crise de 2008 y ont contribué. Cela dit, les salaires ont continué d'augmenter, mais leur croissance moyenne est restée modérée. Comme les années précédentes, la croissance des salaires a été plus forte dans les pays de l'Europe centrale et orientale, contribuant ainsi à la convergence des salaires dans l'UE. Les modifications apportées aux systèmes d'imposition et de prestations mis en place après 2008 ont permis de réduire les inégalités dans presque tous les pays et la proportion de personnes ayant un revenu inférieur au seuil de pauvreté. Néanmoins, dans environ la moitié des États membres, les conditions de vie se sont dégradées. Le rapport de la Commission examine également l'inadéquation des compétences à la lumière de l'évolution du monde du travail. L'analyse suggère que l'introduction de technologies qui réduisent la demande de travailleurs effectuant des tâches de routine peut accroître l'inadéquation des compétences. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand - Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Robert Bosch Packaging Technology by CVC Capital Partners

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (“Robert Bosch”) of Germany by CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A. (“CVC”) of Luxembourg. Robert Bosch is active in the supply of process and packaging technology, providing technologically advanced packaging equipment and services to customers in the food and pharmaceuticals industries. CVC provides management services in relation to investment funds and platforms. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because (i) there are no horizontal overlaps between the activities of the companies involved and (ii) the companies' respective shares in the upstream and downstream markets are limited. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9520. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears creation of joint venture by Saudi Aramco Development Company and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Company

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by Saudi Aramco Development Company (“SADCO”) of Saudi Arabia and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering Company, Ldt (“KSOE") of South Korea. The joint venture will construct and operate a manufacturing site of engines and marine pumps in Saudi Arabia. SADCO is active in the exploration, production and marketing of crude oil and in the production and marketing of refined products and petrochemicals. KSOE provides integrated systems and solutions for powering seaborne transportation and technology and services for the offshore industry. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the joint venture will not be active in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9600. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Navracsics participate in meetings with Education and Finance Ministers

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services, and Capital Markets Union, and Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, will represent the European Commission at today's first joint meeting of Education and Finance Ministers. Their discussions will focus on the importance of investing in people's competences and putting education and training at the centre of Member States' political agenda and their investment strategies. In the afternoon, EU Education Ministers are expected to adopt a Council Resolution on further developing the European Education Area to support future-oriented education and training systems. They are also set to adopt Council conclusions on fostering lifelong learning by developing strategic approaches on continuous learning, and will have a policy debate on artificial intelligence in education and training. A press conference will take place after the morning session; it can be followed live on EbS. (For further information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Commissioner Andriukaitis in Vatican to attend the Conference on Reduction of Food Loss and Waste

On Monday, 11 November, Commissioner Andriukaitis is in Vatican attending the Conference on Reduction of Food Loss and Waste. Before the event, he will meet Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Ahead of the conference, Commissioner Andriukaitis said: “I agree with Pope Francis that food waste is cruel and unjust reality in a world where 820 million people suffer from hunger. It is a terrible paradox that doesn't elevate us. At the European Union level, we have been working hard to raise food waste awareness and put in place concrete actions to address it. I will be honoured to share our experience and encourage other actors to take the lead and shed all the light on this shameful practice that we need to stop”. On Tuesday 12/11 and Wednesday 13/11, Commissioner Andriukaitis will be in Sardinia to discuss issues related to African swine fever. He will meet Christian Solinas, President of the Sardinia Region, Ennio Arba, Mayor of Urzulei and breeders' organisation, and will also visit a laboratory. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

