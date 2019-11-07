Prévisions économiques de l'automne 2019: la route s'annonce difficile

L'économie européenne connaît actuellement sa septième année consécutive de croissance et devrait encore croître en 2020 et 2021. Toutefois, l'environnement extérieur est devenu beaucoup moins favorable et les incertitudes sont grandes. L'économie européenne semble donc aller vers une période prolongée de moindre croissance et de très faible inflation. On s'attend maintenant à ce que le produit intérieur brut (PIB) de la zone euro progresse de 1,1 % en 2019 et de 1,2 % en 2020 et 2021. Par rapport aux prévisions économiques de l'été 2019 (publiées en juillet), la prévision de croissance pour 2019 (initialement de 1,2 %) a donc été revue à la baisse de 0,1 point de pourcentage et celle pour 2020 (initialement de 1,4 %) de 0,2 point. Si l'on considère l'UE dans son ensemble, le PIB devrait augmenter de 1,4 % en 2019, en 2020 et en 2021. La prévision pour 2020 a, elle aussi, été revue à la baisse par rapport à l'été (où elle était de 1,6 %). Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-président pour l'euro et le dialogue social, également chargé de la stabilité financière, des services financiers et de l'union des marchés des capitaux, a commenté ces chiffres dans les termes suivants: « Jusqu'à présent, l'économie européenne a résisté malgré un contexte extérieur moins favorable: la croissance économique s'est poursuivie, les créations d'emplois ont été vigoureuses tout comme la demande intérieure. Nous pourrions toutefois rencontrer des difficultés à l'avenir: une période de grande incertitude liée aux conflits commerciaux, à l'accentuation des tensions géopolitiques, à la faiblesse persistante du secteur manufacturier et au Brexit. J'invite instamment tous les pays de l'UE ayant un niveau élevé de dette publique à mener des politiques budgétaires prudentes et à ramener leur niveau d'endettement sur une trajectoire descendante. Par ailleurs, les États membres qui disposent d'une marge de manœuvre budgétaire devraient en faire usage. » Pierre Moscovici, commissaire pour les affaires économiques et financières, la fiscalité et les douanes, a quant à lui déclaré: « Toutes les économies de l'UE devraient continuer à croître au cours des deux prochaines années, en dépit de turbulences de plus en plus fortes. Les fondamentaux de l'économie européenne sont solides: après six années de croissance, le chômage dans l'UE est à son niveau le plus bas depuis le début du siècle et le déficit agrégé est inférieur à 1% du PIB. Mais il n'y a pas de place pour la complaisance, face au chemin difficile que nous avons à parcourir. Il conviendra d'utiliser tous les leviers d'action à notre disposition pour renforcer la résilience de l'économie européenne et soutenir la croissance. » Un communiqué de presse dans toutes les langues est disponible ici. Les prévisions économiques de l'automne 2019 sont disponibles ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

DiscoverEU: 20,000 travel passes available for 18-year-olds to explore Europe next summer

Today, the European Commission is launching a new application round for DiscoverEU travel passes, which allows participants to travel across Europe, learn about its cultural heritage, whilst developing their own knowledge and skills. All 18-year-olds in the European Union have until 28 November 2019 (12.00 CET) to apply for the opportunity to discover Europe between 1 April and 31 October 2020. So far, the Commission has awarded 50,000 travel passes through three application rounds for which 275,000 young people applied. The new round will allow another 20,000 young people to be part of DiscoverEU. Commissioner Tibor Navracsics, responsible for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: “Over one and a half years, DiscoverEU has been creating new opportunities for Europe's young people to discover their continent. I am very pleased to see how enthusiastically they have responded, forming a true community with their fellow travellers and others. I invite young people from every region in Europe to apply for this new chance to experience the freedom to move across our Union, to develop important skills, to discover our rich cultural heritage and to make new friends." The Commission launched DiscoverEU in June 2018 following a proposal from the European Parliament for a Preparatory Action with an initial budget of €12 million; the budget for 2019 is €16 million and the expected budget for 2020 is €25 million. A press release, Q&A and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel. +32 229 56184)

Web Summit: Juncker Plan backs QEV Technology's development of electric vehicles

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €17 million in financing to QEV Technologies to support its research and development (R&D) activities. The Spanish technology and engineering company develops electric drive systems for small urban transport vehicles, electric vehicles, fast charging systems and electric racing technologies. The EIB financing, announced at the Web Summit in Lisbon, is backed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments. Thanks to this financial support, QEV will employ an additional 100 employees bringing its total headcount to 250 by 2023, including around 215 involved in R&D and engineering activities. Commissioner Carlos Moedas, responsible for Research, Science and Innovation, said: “The deal signed at the Web Summit is another example of the Juncker Plan's strong and continual support for research, development and innovation in Europe. What's more, the investment boost will allow QEV to take on an additional 150 employees. Juncker Plan-backed investments have already added 1.1 million jobs to the European labour market. It has been a good week for tech in the EU: thank you, Web Summit!” The press release is available here. As of October 2019, the Juncker Plan had already mobilised €439.4 billion of investment across the EU, including €49.1 billion in Spain, and supported more than one million start-ups and small and medium businesses. Juncker Plan-backed investments have increased EU gross domestic product by 0.9% and added 1.1 million jobs compared to the baseline scenario. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have increased EU GDP by 1.8% and added 1.7 million jobs. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Eurogroup and Economic and Financial Affairs Council meetings, 7 and 8 November 2019

Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will represent the Commission at this week's Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings. Today's Eurogroup will begin with a discussion on the candidacy of Isabel Schnabel for the ECB's Executive Board, followed by an exchange of views on innovation and research as a means to boost productivity and competitiveness in the euro area. The European Commission will present the Autumn Economic Forecast, published earlier today. In the inclusive format, Ministers will discuss the reform of the European Stability Mechanism treaty, focusing on the legal framework for the common backstop and precautionary instruments. The Chair of the High Level Working Group on the European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) will present the progress made in the discussions on a roadmap for political negotiations and further work planned until December. As a follow-up to the Eurogroup agreement on the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) term sheet in October, the Eurogroup Working Group President will present a state of play of technical work. Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will participate in the press conference following the meeting. Friday's events will kick off with a meeting between EU Finance Ministers and their EFTA counterparts from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, in the presence of Vice-President Dombrovskis. This will be followed by the first joint meeting of EU Finance and Education Ministers where a policy debate will be held on the importance of effective and high-quality education and training to achieve a strong economic base for Europe. Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Tibor Navracsics will also take part in this meeting and in the press conference that follows with the Finnish Presidency. In the afternoon, Finance Ministers will gather to discuss the current state of play on the negotiations towards international corporate tax reform and should agree on the latest update to the EU's list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Agreement will be sought on Commission proposals to improve excise duty rules for alcohol products in the EU, as well as an update to general excise duty rules to cut red tape for businesses dealing with excisable goods. The Council should also agree on a series of measures to simplify and harmonise VAT rules, notably for VAT exemptions for SMEs, as well as new measures to crack down on VAT fraud in the e-commerce sector. The Presidency will inform Ministers about a draft joint statement of the Council and the Commission on stablecoins which should be agreed at the December ECOFIN. Ministers will be invited to adopt conclusions on the financing aspect of climate change ahead of COP25 which takes place in Madrid from 2-13 December. Following their earlier discussions, Ministers are expected to adopt a recommendation to the European Council on the nomination of Ms Schnabel to the ECB's executive board. The Presidency and the Commission will brief the Council on recent G20 and IMF Finance Minister meetings. Finally, the Council is expected to adopt conclusions on European official statistics in the context of the EU's economic governance framework. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will participate in the press conference following the meeting. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194)

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

The European Commission has today adopted a €79 million package to support Yemen, where violent conflict has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and devastated livelihoods since 2015. This support will help to sustain public services, such as health and education, and to develop livelihood opportunities. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: "Yemen is a country torn by conflict and ravaged by violence, but it is also a country full of resilience and entrepreneurship. In addition to the EU's humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen, investing in development is crucial. Today's package worth €79 million will support health services, access to water, food and education, as well as improve the livelihoods of people." The EU support will focus on two areas. It will first help Yemeni communities such as local councils, promote better revenue collection and spending, better waste management. It will also stimulate the private sector, especially small-scale economic actors, for example in the sector of agri-businesses. The full press release is available in all languages here. The factsheet on EU-Yemen relations is available here. (For more information: Carlos Marti Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 2 29 65322 ; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 2 29 92256)

Financial Services: Commission publishes the results of fitness check of supervisory reporting

European Commission services are presenting today the results of the so-called fitness check of supervisory reporting requirements in EU financial services legislation. The aim of this fitness check is to make EU supervisory reporting fit for the future. EU and national supervisory authorities need reliable data to effectively supervise financial institutions, monitor risks, ensure orderly markets, financial stability, as well as to protect investors and consumers of financial services in the EU. Results show that the supervisory reporting rules, which have been put in place since the financial crisis, have been effective in delivering the necessary data. However, the assessment also shows that reporting is not as efficient as it could be. There are inconsistencies between reporting rules, which do not only increase the administrative burden for financial institutions and other market participants but also reduce the quality and usability of the data for supervisors. Additionally, the recent trend towards data-driven supervision and advances in big data technologies will require more high-quality and granular data going forward. Targeted improvements are already under way - and in some cases have already been completed - as part of sectoral reviews of EU legislation and other initiatives. The fitness check also highlights the need for a comprehensive approach by the Commission, together with the relevant stakeholders, to further streamline the requirements and develop supervisory reporting that is fit for the future. This will require improvements in different areas, including: the legislative process for setting reporting rules; the review and justification of the data needs and uses by supervisors; consistency and harmonisation, including common terminology, data standards, formats and identifiers; governance, coordination and cooperation between the authorities, also when it comes to data re-use and data sharing; and the use of technological solutions for regulation and supervision. The fitness check is a follow-up to the Call for Evidence of EU financial services regulation and part of the Commission's wider commitment to reduce the administrative burden and make EU rules more future-oriented. See here the Staff Working Document on fitness check of supervisory reporting. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

Eurostat: communiqués de presse

Prochains événements de la Commission européenne (ex-Top News)