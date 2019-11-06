EU and China sign landmark agreement to protect 100 European Geographical Indications in China

Today, the EU and China concluded the negotiations on a bilateral agreement to protect 100 European Geographical Indications (GI) in China and 100 Chinese GI in the EU. Delivering on the commitment made at the last EU-China Summit in April 2019, this landmark agreement is a concrete example of mutually beneficial trade cooperation between the European Union and the People's Republic of China, reflecting the openness and adherence of both sides to international rules as a basis for trade relations. Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “European Geographical Indication products are renowned across the world for their quality. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers. This agreement shows our commitment to working closely with our global trading partners such as China. It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefitting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides.” Currently, China is the second destination of EU exports of products protected as Geographical Indications, accounting for 9% of its value, including wines, agri-food products and spirit drinks. The EU list of GI to be protected in China includes products such as Cava, Champagne, Feta, Irish whiskey, Münchener Bier, Ouzo, Polska Wódka, Porto, Prosciutto di Parma and Queso Manchego. A full press release, a video message from Commissioner Hogan, a dedicated factsheet on the agreement and a factsheet on EU-China agri-food trade are available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Juncker Plan supports Portuguese software start-ups at the Web Summit with €15 million investment into new fund Faber Tech II

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Instituição Financeira de Desenvolvimento (IFD) – Portugal's national promotional institution – have made a €15 million investment in Faber Tech II, a new venture capital fund. The EIF's investment is backed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments. Faber Tech II will focus on investing in early-stage, data-centric start-ups in Iberia, primarily from Portugal. Speaking at the signature event at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Commissioner Carlos Moedas, responsible for Research, Innovation and Science, said: “The European Fund for Strategic Investments – the Juncker Plan – is once again demonstrating its European added value by supporting the Portuguese economy and its innovation ecosystem. Thus, Portugal remains one of the top five beneficiaries of the Juncker Plan, which dedicates more than 25% of its funds to research and innovation projects. The agreement signed today at the Web Summit will help to scale-up investments made in Portugal. By co-funding a venture capital fund, we are strengthening innovation in Europe and helping to create future Portuguese innovative products and services.” The press release is available here. As of October 2019, the Juncker Plan had already mobilised €439.4 billion of investment across the EU, including €9.8 billion in Portugal, and supported more than one million start-ups and small and medium businesses. Juncker Plan-backed investments have increased EU gross domestic product by 0.9% and added 1.1 million jobs compared to the baseline scenario. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have increased EU GDP by 1.8% and added 1.7 million jobs. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

En savoir plus sur l'Union européenne à l'école: la Commission lance un nouveau prix européen

La Commission européenne a lancé aujourd'hui un concours à l'échelle de l'Union européenne pour le "Prix Jan Amos Comenius pour un enseignement de qualité sur l'Union européenne". Ce nouveau prix est attribué aux établissements secondaires qui enseignent le fonctionnement de l'Union européenne à leurs élèves de manière innovante et stimulante. Il permettra de reconnaître, à l'échelle européenne, les travaux pertinents réalisés dans chaque État membre et mettra en évidence l'importance de l'enseignement et de l'apprentissage de l'Union européenne dès le plus jeune âge, en contribuant à la diffusion de bonnes pratiques. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire en charge de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, a déclaré: « Des mesures sont nécessaires pour améliorer les connaissances et les capacités de compréhension des citoyens de l'Union européenne. Cela doit commencer dès le plus jeune âge et les écoles ont un rôle clé à jouer pour encourager les jeunes Européens à devenir des citoyens européens actifs et informés, engagés dans les processus démocratiques qui façonnent l'avenir de l'UE. Je suis ravi que ce nouveau prix donne de la visibilité au travail des écoles qui sensibilisent leurs élèves à l'Union européenne et développent un sentiment d'appartenance ». Le "Prix Jan Amos Comenius pour un enseignement de qualité sur l'Union européenne" est ouvert aux écoles secondaires de l'UE. La date limite de candidature est le 6 février 2020 à 17 heures CET. Les prix seront remis en mai 2020. Il s'agit d'une initiative du Parlement européen mise en œuvre par la Commission européenne. Plus d'informations sur les modalités de participation, y compris les documents de candidature et les règles du concours, sont disponibles ici. L'année dernière, à la suite d'une proposition de la Commission, les Ministres de l'éducation de l'UE avaient adopté une recommandation sur les valeurs communes, l'éducation inclusive et la dimension européenne de l'enseignement, élément essentiel de l'Espace européen de l'éducation qui doit être achevée à l'horizon 2025. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél.: +32 229 56184)

Mergers: Commission clears joint venture between Volkswagen Financial Services and Semler

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture by Volkswagen Financial Services AG (“VWFS”) of Germany and Semler Gruppen A/S (“Semler”) of Denmark. The joint venture will provide financial services, including financing and leasing of vehicles to customers, dealer financing, and related services in Denmark. VWFS provides financial services, mainly relating to the distribution of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles of the Volkswagen group. Semler is active in the import, wholesale and retail sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles under the Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda, SEAT, Porsche, Lotus, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati brands. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the fact that the joint venture will have negligible activities in the European Economic Area, the lack of horizontal overlaps, and the limited vertical links between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9484. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)

Eurostat press releases