European Commission provides additional arguments in support of its proposal for the EU's next long-term budget

The European Commission has today released additional figures making the case for its proposal for the EU's next long-term budget as put forward on 2 May 2019. These figures illustrate why the benefits of European Union membership extend well beyond budgetary receipts and why the narrow focus on 'net balances' is flawed. The Commission underlines that the budgetary balance concept cannot measure the benefits of EU Member States being part of the single market, addressing the challenge of migration and fighting terrorism and climate change together. Neither has it measured the business opportunities that cohesion policy – the EU's main investment policy – creates for businesses across the Union. Put simply: The EU contributes significantly to the economies of its Member States and this must be taken into account in any calculations presented. More information is available online here. Factsheets with additional details in all EU languages are available here and here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 295 78 57)

EU and China set to conclude agreement to protect Geographical Indications

Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan is in Shanghai and Beijing this week to conclude EU-China talks on protection of specialty products recognised as Geographical Indication (GI). The bilateral agreement is set to protect 100 European Geographical Indications (GIs) in China and 100 Chinese GIs in the EU against imitations and usurpation, and as such result in reciprocal trade benefits and demand for high-quality products on both sides. A joint statement by the EU and China should be signed tomorrow to seal a process launched by the EU and China in 2006. China is the second destination for EU agri-food exports, reaching €12.8 billion and it is also the second destination of EU exports of products protected as Geographical Indications. While in China, Commissioner Hogan will also meet Mr Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce, Mr Ni Yuefeng, Minister and Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of the General Administration of Customs of China, Mr David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand and Mr Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström will also be present in China and will participate with Commissioner Hogan in a ministerial-level meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) related to the WTO reform and preparation of the upcoming 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, as well as in the multilateral talks on the Investment Facilitation for Development. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska - Tel.: +32 229 51383; Clémence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Industrial policy: recommendations to support Europe's leadership in six strategic business areas

Today, the Commission publishes recommendations by a group of experts, the Strategic Forum on Important Projects of Common European Interest, to boost Europe's competitiveness and global leadership in six strategic and future-oriented industrial sectors: Connected, clean and autonomous vehicles; Hydrogen technologies and systems; Smart health; Industrial Internet of Things; Low-carbon industry; and Cybersecurity. Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “Our single market, one of the largest markets in the world, is a unique springboard for our industry to compete globally. To make the most of it, we need to collectively invest in being at the forefront of technological development. We have made a good start in areas such as batteries, plastic recycling and high-performance computing. And we can do more. In that vein, I welcome today's expert group recommendations for six additional strategic value chains that the EU's industrial policy should focus on.” Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs) comprise innovative research projects that often entail significant risks and require joint, well-coordinated efforts and transnational investments by public authorities and industries from several Member States. By investing jointly in Europe's industrial strengths and assets, the EU can generate jobs and growth across sectors and regions and strengthen its role on the global stage. A press release and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Lucia Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr – Tel. +32 229 56169)

Erasmus+: l'UE investira plus de 3 milliards d'euros dans les études et la formation à l'étranger des jeunes Européens en 2020

La Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui son appel à propositions pour le programme Erasmus + pour 2020. 2020 est la dernière année du programme actuel de l'Union européenne pour la mobilité et la coopération dans les domaines de l'éducation, de la formation, de la jeunesse et du sport. Le budget prévu de plus de 3 milliards d'euros, en augmentation de 12% par rapport à 2019, offrira encore plus d'opportunités aux jeunes Européens pour étudier, se former ou acquérir une expérience professionnelle à l'étranger. Dans le cadre de l'appel à propositions 2020, la Commission lancera un deuxième projet pilote sur les universités européennes. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et du sport, a déclaré: « Je suis très heureux que l'Union européenne investisse plus de 3 milliards d'euros dans Erasmus +. Cela nous permettra de donner davantage de possibilités aux jeunes Européens pour étudier ou se former à l'étranger, et les aidera à développer et à se forger une identité européenne. Ce nous aidera aussi à faire progresser l'initiative des Universités européennes en démontrant notre investissement continu dans l'Espace européen de l'éducation. Je suis fier de voir les établissements d'enseignement supérieur former de solides alliances ouvrant la voie aux universités de demain, au profit des étudiants, du personnel et de la société en Europe. » Marianne Thyssen, commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, a ajouté: « Les nouvelles possibilités de financement Erasmus pour le secteur de l'enseignement et de la formation professionnels renforcera la communauté de l'enseignement et de la formation professionnels ainsi que les secteurs, régions et pays de transition. Renforcer ErasmusPro permettra de créer ces liens encore plus serrés, tout en offrant davantage d'opportunités aux apprenants de l'enseignement et de la formation professionnels. »Parallèlement à l'appel à propositions, la Commission a également publié aujourd'hui le guide du programme Erasmus + dans toutes les langues officielles de l'UE. Il fournit aux candidats des informations détaillées sur toutes les opportunités qui s'offrent à eux dans les domaines de l'enseignement supérieur, de la formation professionnelle, de l'enseignement scolaire et de l'éducation des adultes, de la jeunesse et du sport dans le cadre d'Erasmus + en 2020. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél: +32 229 13 261)

State aid: Commission approves over €22 million of public support to promote rail transport operability in the Netherlands

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, €22.2 million of public support to upgrade traffic management equipment on freight locomotives in the Netherlands. In October 2019, the Netherlands notified the Commission of its plans to support the upgrade of 99 cross-border freight locomotives with the newest European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on-board equipment. The public support will take the form of direct grants to the owners of the locomotives, to be used for the prototyping and serial upgrades of the equipment. The Commission assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular the 2008 Commission Guidelines on State aid for railway undertakings and found that: (i) the Dutch scheme is beneficial for the environment and for mobility as it supports rail transport, which is less polluting than road transport, while also decreasing road congestion; (ii) the measure is proportionate and necessary to achieve the intended objectives; and (iii) the Dutch public funding has an “incentive effect”, as railway vehicle owners would not perform the necessary upgrade of the ERTMS equipment of their freight locomotives absent the public support. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the measure is in line with EU State aid rules. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “The Dutch scheme will contribute to the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System and to the creation of a Single European Railway Area. It will improve the competitiveness of European railways and foster the shift of freight traffic from road to rail, in line with the EU's environmental and transport objectives, without unduly distorting competition.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, NL. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over Earlsfort by Archer and Hilton

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Earlsfort Centre Hotel Proprietors Limited (“Earlsfort”) of Ireland by Archer Hotel Capital B.V. (“Archer”) of the Netherlands and Hilton Hotels Limited of Ireland, belonging to the group Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. of the US (together “Hilton”). Earlsfort owns the Conrad Dublin, a luxury, five star hotel located in Dublin city centre. Archer is active in acquisition, ownership, investment and disposition of hotel real estate located in Europe. Hilton is a hospitality company active worldwide through ownership, management and franchise of hotels and the manager of the Conrad Dublin. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns due to its very limited impact on the market. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9478. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

European Commission statement on the judgment of the European Court of Justice on Poland's Ordinary Courts law

Today the European Court of Justice has ruled that the provisions of the Polish law amending the law on the ordinary courts organisation, which lower the retirement age of ordinary court judges, whilst allowing the Minister of Justice to decide on the prolongation of their active service, and which set a different retirement age depending on their gender, are contrary to EU law. In response to the judgment of the Court, the European Commission has issued the following statement: “The European Commission takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which confirms the Commission's position. This is an important ruling in support of the independence of the judiciary in Poland and beyond, as well as to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender. It states that the provisions of the Polish law which amended the law on the ordinary courts organisation are contrary to EU law. It clarifies that Poland has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law, first, by establishing a different retirement age for men and women who were judges or public prosecutors in Poland and, second, by lowering the retirement age of judges of the ordinary courts while conferring on the Minister for Justice the power to extend the period of active service of those judges. We stand ready to support the Polish Government and to continue discussions on the resolution of all other outstanding issues related to the rule of law in Poland under the ongoing Article 7 Procedure. The rule of law is a founding pillar of our Union and as the Guardian of the Treaties, the European Commission will continue to do whatever is necessary to uphold it.” The full statement is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel. + 32 229 62253; Tim McPhie – Tel.: +32 229 58602; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)



ANNOUNCEMENTS

La Commissaire Jourová participe à la réunion de haut niveau sur l'avenir des droits des victimes

Demain, 6 novembre, Věra Jourová, commissaire européenne chargée de la justice, des consommateurs et de l'égalité des genres, participe à une réunion de haut niveau sur l'avenir des droits des victimes, à Bruxelles. Cet événement réunit des experts nationaux sur les droits des victimes, des membres du Parlement européen, de l'Agence des droits fondamentaux, de l'Institut européen pour l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes et des représentants de la société civile. Ils discuteront de l'état actuel des droits des victimes dans les États membres de l'UE afin d'identifier les problèmes et de déterminer le meilleur moyen pour les résoudre. La commissaire Jourová a déclaré: « Nous devons veiller à ce que chaque victime d'un crime, indépendamment de l'endroit où le crime a été commis dans l'Union européenne, puisse exercer ses droits en matière de soutien et de protection en fonction de ses besoins individuels, tout comme nous devons veiller à ce que chaque victime ait accès à la justice et à une indemnisation. » Les discussions à l'ordre du jour s'appuieront également sur les conclusions du rapport Milquet, qui identifie une série d'obstacles à la fois pour l'accès à la justice et pour l'accès à une indemnisation pour les victimes, et qui formule 41 recommandations spécifiques pour remédier à ces carences. La Commission européenne est en train d'analyser ces recommandations afin d'évaluer ce qui peut être fait aux niveaux européen et national pour améliorer l'accès des victimes à la justice et à l'indemnisation. Vous trouverez plus d'informations sur la législation européenne en vigueur ici. Le discours d'ouverture de la commissaire Jourová sera publié ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand - Tél. +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tél.: +32 229 67094; Athina Reuter +32 229 82390)

Eurostat: communiqués de presse

