EU invests in better drinking water and wastewater systems in Croatia

The Commission approved two cohesion projects, together worth €156.6 million from the Cohesion Fund, to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Croatia. €105.6 million is invested in the Kaštela-Trogir area in the Split-Dalmatia County, southern Croatia, and €51 million is invested in the Zaprešić area, near Zagreb. Both projects should be operational in 2023. Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs, and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella said: “These EU-funded projects in Croatia show that Cohesion Policy can do so much: improve everyday life by giving people access to quality drinking water, protect the sea and the environment and boost tourism and the local economy.” InKaštela-Trogir, the upgrade will increase the water supply connection rate, allowing almost the entire population of the project's area (63,000) to be connected to the network. It will also increase the connections to the wastewater system, from 45% to 97% of the population. In addition, this project aims to tackle sea water pollution. This will improve the quality of bathing water in this area where tourism accounts for 3,500 jobs. 350 km of water supply and waste water network will be built or refurbished, in addition to the extension of the Divulje wastewater treatment plant and the construction of a similar plant on the island of Čiovo. In Zaprešić, almost 7,000 inhabitants will get access to better drinking water service as the result of EU-funded works on the network, which will see reduced water losses. More than 19,000 people in the area will now be connected to the wastewater network, thanks to 135 km of additional pipeline. Cohesion investments in Croatia over the period 2014-2020 will allow 2 million people to have access to better water supply and wastewater treatment. More information on EU support to Croatia since 2013 is available here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Commission receives more than 600 requests for support under the Structural Reform Support Programme for 2020

The European Commission has received 609 requests for support under the Structural Reform Support Programme (SRSP) for next year. The requests come from 27 Member States, extend across a range of sectors, and have an estimated total cost of €243.5 million. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: "Advancing reform agendas that strengthen economic resilience and prepare for future challenges is of utmost importance for all EU countries, especially in these challenging times for economic growth. All Member States can count on support from the European Commission when designing and implementing these reforms." Since the start of the programme in 2017, the demand for support by the SRSP has been increasing steadily; from 6 participating Member States then to 27 now. The SRSP offers expertise to all EU countries for the implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. It covers a wide range of areas – from reforms of public administration, to business environment, labour market, health, education, social services, revenue administration, public financial management and financial sector reform. The support is based on demand and is tailor-made for the beneficiary Member State. Since 2017, the programme has provided support for more than 550 projects in 26 Member States. In the coming weeks, the Commission will assess the newly-received requests for support and select new projects in early 2020. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle appellation d'origine protégée de Belgique

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de la « Vlees van het rood ras van West-Vlaanderen » dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégée (AOP). La « Vlees van het rood ras van West-Vlaanderen », viande bovine de la race rouge de Flandre occidentale, représente la majorité du cheptel de la région. Les animaux paissent l'herbe des prairies pendant la plus grande partie de l'année et reçoivent en hiver un large éventail de fourrages produits localement. Aujourd'hui, la « Vlees van het rood ras van West-Vlaanderen » est très appréciée des gastronomes belges et ce produit de qualité fait l'objet d'une demande internationale. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1 450 produits alimentaires déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52509)

La Commission lance un observatoire du marché du vin

Lancé officiellement aujourd'hui avec une première réunion, le nouvel observatoire du marché du vin permettra à ce secteur clé de l'agriculture européenne de bénéficier d'analyses à court terme et d'une plus grande transparence sur les prix, la production, et les échanges commerciaux. L'UE est le plus grand producteur de vins au monde avec 65 % de la production mondiale de vin, et 70 % des exportations. L'observatoire couvrira les vins rouges, blancs et rosés. Un conseil d'administration composé d'experts du marché se réunira de manière régulière, sur le même modèle que les autres observatoires déjà existants pour les secteurs du lait, de la viande, des céréales, des fruits et légumes, et du sucre. Plus d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into possible collusion by two French retailers in a purchasing alliance

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether two French groups of retailers, Casino Guichard-Perrachon (known as ‘Casino') and Les Mousquetaires (known as ‘Intermarché'), have coordinated their conduct in the market, in breach of EU competition rules. The Commission is concerned that Casino and Intermarché went beyond the purpose of their alliance, set up in 2014, and engaged in an anticompetitive conduct. In particular, the Commission will investigate whether Casino and Intermarché coordinated their activities on the development of their shop networks and their pricing policy towards consumers. If proven, this coordination may breach EU competition rules on anticompetitive agreements between companies (Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union). The Commission will now carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority. The opening of a formal investigation does not prejudge its outcome. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Buying alliances between retailers have become a key component of grocery supply chains. They can bring lower prices to consumers for food and personal care brands that they purchase on a daily basis. Such benefits can however disappear quickly if retailers use these alliances to collude on their sales activities. The Commission will therefore investigate if Casino and Intermarché have coordinated their activities in an anticompetitive way.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Aides d'État: la Commission autorise la modification du régime français facilitant le rachat d'une entreprise par ses salariés

La Commission européenne a autorisé, en vertu des règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État, la modification du régime mis en place par la France visant à faciliter le rachat d'une entreprise par ses salariés. L'aide est octroyée sous forme d'un crédit d'impôt en faveur des sociétés spécialement créées pour le rachat de tout ou partie du capital d'une entreprise. La modification envisagée consiste à supprimer la condition tenant au nombre minimum de salariés permettant à la société acheteuses de bénéficier du crédit d'impôt et à laisser ainsi la possibilité à un seul salarié repreneur d'en faire bénéficier sa société. Le coût révisé de la mesure sera de 6 millions d'euros pour la période 2019-2022, financé par le budget général français. La Commission a évalué la mesure au regard du Traité sur le fonctionnement de l'Union européenne. La Commission a estimé que le crédit d'impôt s'inscrit dans le droit fil de la politique communautaire visant à faciliter la transmission des entreprises, alors que ces transmissions sont souvent complexes au vu des contraintes réglementaires et fiscales, de la méconnaissance des formalités à remplir, des longs délais pour s'en acquitter et du manque de transparence des marchés pour ces transactions. Ainsi, le crédit d'impôt permet de réduire les défaillances du marché qui affectent la reprise d'une entreprise par ses salariés. La Commission a également constaté que la mesure est proportionnée aux objectifs poursuivis, le crédit d'impôt se limitant au montant des intérêts dus sur les emprunts contractés en vue du rachat et à raison du pourcentage des actions détenues par les salariés repreneurs. La Commission est ainsi parvenue à la conclusion que la mesure est conforme aux règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État. Plus d'informations seront disponibles sur le site internet de la Direction Générale de la Concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre des aides d'État sous le numéro SA.52046. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – Tél.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of the Transmission Operator for the Walney offshore wind farm by DTC, IRCP and Chubu

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Diamond Transmission Partners Walney Extension (Holdings) Limited of the UK by Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited ("DTC"), Infrared Capital Partners Limited ("IRCP"), both of the UK, and Chubu Electric Power (“Chubu”) of Japan. Diamond Transmission Partners Walney Extension is the holding company of the Offshore Transmission Owner for the Walney Extension offshore windfarm, active in the transmission of electricity from this windfarm to the UK's onshore National Electricity Transmission System. Diamond Transmission Partners Walney Extension is currently solely controlled by DTC. DTC is a holding company with activities in the electricity transmission sector. IRCP is an infrastructure investment management company active in financial advice and managing investments on behalf of investment funds. Chubu is a multi-energy services group based in the Chubu region in Japan. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the companies' activities do not overlap.The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9543. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission approves the acquisition of joint control over L2 terminal in the port of Liverpool by PPG and TIL

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over the operating entity of Liverpool2 Container Terminal at the Port of Liverpool, by Peel Ports Group (“PPG”) of the UK and Terminal Investments Limited (“TIL“) of Switzerland. PPG is active in ports, shipping and marine support services and operates in various locations in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Australia. TIL invests, develops and manages container terminals around the world. TIL is jointly controlled by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. and certain private equity funds managed by Global Infrastructure Management, LLC. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited impact it would have on the market. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9450. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioners Jourová, Vestager and Moedas represent the Commission at the Lisbon Web Summit

From 4-7 November, the European Commission will be represented at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. During the four-day event, Commissioners and EU experts will explore the issues driving Europe's digital future and highlight how the EU's policies and investments can help Europe's brightest technology innovators become global leaders. They will do so at an EU stand as well as through their participation in different events at the Summit. On Tuesday, Commissioner Carlos Moedas, responsible for Research, Science and Innovation, will sign a “Portugal Tech programme” financing agreement under the Juncker Plan to support a Portuguese early-stage fund, together with the European Investment Fund and IFD (the Portuguese National Promotional Institution). Commissioner Moedas will also take part in a panel on “What they don't teach you at business school”. With 35% of EU workers lacking even basic digital skills, the Commission accentuates the need to bridge the EU's digital skills gap and will highlight the achievements of the Digital Opportunity Traineeship pilot initiative. On Wednesday, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission will sign a financing agreement under the Juncker Plan to support innovative and sustainable transport in Spain. On Thursday, Commissioner Věra Jourová, responsible for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, will discuss on the centre stage the question of regulating big tech and of how to protect democratic values online. She will give a press conference on the EU's policy against disinformation and other online threats. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, responsible for Competition, will participate in a conversation on the centre stage and will take part in a press conference on the transformative power of technology and digitisation. More information about the EU presence at the Web Summit is also available through this Facebook page and by following #EUatWebsummit. As of October 2019, the European Commission, together with the EIB, has improved access to finance for more than one million start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses, thanks to the Juncker Plan. The Plan has also triggered €17.5 billion investments in the digital sector and more than €44 billion in research, development and innovation. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361; Marietta Grammenou – Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Commissioner Stylianides in Portugal for international disaster exercise and to discuss rescEU

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is visiting Lisbon today to take part in a large scale international disaster management exercise (MODEX) to train five urban search and rescue teams from Denmark, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Romania for a future disaster. Commissioner Stylianides will also meet with Mr Eduardo Cabrita, Portuguese Minister of Internal Administration, to discuss the next steps of rescEU, the strengthened EU Civil Protection Mechanism and its newly established reserve. Portugal, alongside other European countries, plays a crucial role in European civil protection cooperation that focusses on: (i) providing an effective collective response at European level via rescEU, and (ii) investing in disaster prevention and preparedness. At times of simultaneous disasters in Europe the newly created rescEU reserve works as a “safety net” to protect and save lives. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Oettinger travels to Prague to talk about the EU's next seven-year budget

European Commissioner in charge of budget and human resources, Günther H. Oettinger, will be in Prague, Czechia, on 5 November 2019 to take part in the high-level meeting of the 'Friends of Cohesion'. During a plenary discussion with Prime Ministers and Ministers from 17 Member States, he will deliver a speech focused on the EU's next long-term budget and the role of Cohesion Policy in it. Ahead of his participation, Commissioner Oettinger said: “Cohesion Policy – EU's main investment policy – has been and will remain an important part of the EU's spending. At the same time, our next long-term budget needs to be modernised to be fit for the challenges that Europe is currently facing. That was the spirit of the Commission proposal from the spring of 2018. What we need now is a swift agreement so that Cohesion Policy and other EU programmes start working and delivering results for the EU citizens in a timely manner, avoiding the delays from the beginning of the current perspective. We have no time to lose. It is time to decide.” On 2 May 2018, the Commission put forward a proposal for a fair, balanced and modern budget to deliver on Europe's priorities as set out by Leaders in Bratislava in 2016 and in Rome in 2017. That proposal was immediately followed by legislative proposals for the 37 sectoral programmes forming part of the future long-term budget, including the one on Cohesion Policy. Since then, the Commission has worked hand in hand with the rotating Presidencies of the Council, and in close collaboration with the European Parliament, to take the negotiations forward in view of a timely agreement. The Commission is convinced that a quick agreement is essential, for the hundreds of thousands of students, farmers and researchers across Europe, as well as everybody else who benefits from the EU budget. The Commission's latest input to the debate on EU's next multiannual financial framework is here and here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 295 78 57)

Commissioners King and Gabriel participate in CERT-EU's Annual Conference

On 5-6 November, Julian King, Commissioner for Security Union, and Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, will participate in the annual conference of the Computer Emergency Response Team for the European Union's institutions, bodies, and agencies (CERT-EU). Over the course of the two-day conference, which is titled “Securing the Future Today”, industry experts and policy makers will share their insights into the latest developments in cloud security and delve into some real-world cybersecurity cases and investigations. Commissioner Gabriel will give the conference's opening statement, in which she will speak about the challenges posed by ever-evolving digital security threats and the EU's actions aimed at ensuring cyber resilience, containing threats, and shoring up the EU's strategic digital autonomy. Commissioner King will make a statement on the second day about the emerging technologies and security threats facing Europe in a new geopolitical context with a need for strengthened international cooperation. The event happens shortly after the European Cyber Security Month, the EU's annual cybersecurity awareness campaign that takes place each October across Europe. CERT-EU supports the various information technology security teams in defending against cyber threats and facilitates information-sharing and incident response for EU institutions, bodies, and agencies. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

