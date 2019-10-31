République de Moldavie : aide budgétaire supplémentaire de l'UE afin de soutenir l'État de droit et les réformes au développement rural

Aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne a approuvé le paiement de près de 25 millions d'euros en assistance budgétaire pour la République de Moldavie afin d'aider le gouvernement à accomplir des réformes clefs en faveur des citoyens moldaves dans les secteurs de la police, de la lutte contre la corruption et du blanchiment d'argent, de l'agriculture et du développement rural. Johannes Hahn, commissaire chargé de la politique européenne de voisinage et des négociations d'élargissement, a déclaré à cet égard: « L'aide apportée aujourd'hui, la quatrième depuis juillet, démontre le fort engagement de l'UE envers les réformes entreprises par la République de Moldavie. Cela doit être vu comme une reconnaissance des efforts durables entrepris par le gouvernement en faveur des citoyens afin de répondre aux problèmes qui touchent des secteurs vitaux tel que la justice et l'État de droit. L'UE se tient prête afin de pouvoir aider plus amplement ce processus essentiel à condition d'obtenir des résultats tangibles, particulièrement sur la tant attendue réforme de la justice. » Un communiqué de presse complet ainsi qu'une fiche d'informations sur les relations UE-Moldavie sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Maja Kocijančič – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tél.: +32 229 64887)

Energy Union: Commission publishes 4th list of Projects of Common Interest

Today, the European Commission adopted the 4th list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) for a connected European energy grid, fit for the future providing clean, affordable and secure energy for Europeans. This list reflects the importance of infrastructure for the Energy Union and represents a balance among its objectives: sustainability, affordability and security of supply.Vice-President for the Energy Union, Maroš Šefčovič said: "The Energy Union is a major driver of clean energy innovation in Europe and the rest of the world. We are making sure that this energy transition is socially fair, leads to innovation and is based on smart infrastructure, which is adapted to the needs of the future energy system. Through our Projects of Common Interest, we are building strong and well-connected networks across Europe in order to enhance security of supply." Miguel Arias Cañete, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, added: "Europe's energy transition is well underway, with record levels of clean and renewable energy and rapidly falling costs. But Europe's energy infrastructure must advance in the same direction and with the same speed to fully support this transition. That is why we are focusing the new list of projects on key electricity interconnections and smart grids. Today's steps to boost clean energy infrastructure are another important move towards making our energy system more sustainable, more competitive and more secure – providing genuine European added value consolidating our European Energy Union built on solidarity." The full press release is available online. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

Commission report: more countries than ever hit by forest fires in 2018

Today, the European Commission published the 2018 edition of its Annual Report on Forest Fires in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. According to the report, wildfires destroyed nearly 178 000 hectares (ha) of forests and land in the EU last year. While this is less than one sixth of the area burnt in 2017, and less than the long-term average, more countries than ever before suffered from large fires. The highest numbers of fires of 30 ha or larger were mapped by the European Forest Fire Information System in Italy(147 fires, 14 649 ha burned), Spain(104 fires, 12 793 ha burned), Portugal(86 fires, 37 357 ha burned),the UK(79 fires, 18 032 ha burned)andSweden(74 fires, 21 605 ha burned) during last year. In 2018, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated five times to respond to forest fires in Europe: in Sweden, Greece, Latvia and Portugal. Furthermore, in March 2019, the EU upgraded the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and launched rescEU to improve the protection of citizens from disasters and the management of emerging risks in Europe and beyond. The 2018 edition of the Annual Report on Forest Fires also notes that in 2019 the fire season started early, because of dry and windy conditions, with high temperatures. Already by March this year, the number of fires was higher than the average for the whole year in the last decade, with numerous fires in mountain regions and critical fires in the Danube delta. More information is available in this press release. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou – Tel. +32 229 83583)

Implementation of EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EU mobilises €663 million in humanitarian assistance*

The European Commission is mobilising €663 million in humanitarian aid to continue major projects under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey. €600 million will ensure the continuity of the EU's largest ever humanitarian programme - the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN). The remaining funds will continue supporting projects in the areas of education and essential services such as healthcare. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “EU support has made a real impact for refugees hosted in Turkey. Thanks to EU support, around 1.7 million refugees can meet their basic needs, and more than half a million refugee children go to school. These results speak for themselves. I would like to thank our humanitarian partners on the ground for making EU assistance in Turkey a success story. The EU is committed to continue delivering on its commitments in line with the EU-Turkey Statement.” Through the continuation of the ESSN programme, the most vulnerable refugees in Turkey will continue to receive the monthly financial assistance through a special debit card. It helps refugees meet their basic needs such as food and rent, and at the same time integrate into the local economy and society. EU funding will also ensure more than half a million refugee children attend school regularly, and also help some 20,000 out of school children catch up on their schooling. Other support, such as access to healthcare and protection services, will also continue. All EU humanitarian funding is strictly monitored, is delivered exclusively through our humanitarian partners and the beneficiaries of projects are known. A factsheet on the ESSN and the full press release are available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission proposes financial aid for fishermen affected by the closure of the Eastern Baltic cod fishery

Today, the Commission has adopted a proposal offering support from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund to fishermen affected by the closure of the Eastern Baltic cod fishery to permanently decommission their fishing vessels. Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: "Eastern Baltic cod is suffering from an exceptional crisis – scientists tell us that we are losing 3 times as many fish to environmental pressures than to fishing. Nowhere else in Europe do we find this situation. Today's proposal seeks to turn this around: by creating conditions that will help the cod stock to recover, while supporting the local communities who depend on this stock. Both fish and fishermen in the Baltic Sea deserve a future.” At the Council meeting on 14-15 October, Fisheries Ministers followed a Commission proposal and agreed to reduce fishing possibilities in 2020 to almost zero. While this step is necessary to give the stock a chance to recover, the Commission recognises that it also means severe and unavoidable economic hardship for the fleets and fishing communities traditionally targeting this stock. With today's proposal, the Commission aims to mitigate the economic impact of the closure and extend a helping hand to those fishermen and women who will be hit hardest. A full press release is available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 29 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 29 81325)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle indication géographique protégée de Lituanie

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de la « Kaimiškas Jovarų alus » dans le registre des indications géographiques protégées (IGP).

La « Kaimiškas Jovarų alus » est une bière ambrée à base d'orge malté préparée à domicile par des familles de brasseurs du village de Jovarai dans le nord de la Lituanie. D'une couleur variant entre le jaune doré et l'ambre, caractérisée par un goût riche de bière maltée aux arômes de levure, de pain, de caramel et de fruit, la « Kaimiškas Jovarų alus » est préparée selon un processus de brassage appris de génération en génération. Cette tradition brassicole rurale remonte au XVIe siècle et se distingue notamment par l'utilisation de levures uniques transmises dans chaque famille, certaines conservées depuis plus de 130 ans. Appréciée et renommée de longue date en Lituanie pour son authenticité et sa grande qualité, la bière « Kaimiškas Jovarų alus » bénéficie d'une reconnaissance grandissante dans les marchés, salons et médias internationaux. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1445 produits déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for chemical company PCC's plant in Poland

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether two support measures totalling €39 million awarded by Poland to chemical company PCC MCAA Sp. Zo.o (“PCC”) for investing in a new plant in Poland are in line with EU rules on regional State aid. In 2012-2013, Poland decided to grant public support to PCC for investing in a new plant with an annual capacity of 42 kilo tons (kt) of ultra-pure monochloroacetic acid (“MCAA”) in Brzeg Dolny, Poland. The public support took the form of: (i) a direct grant of €16 million, and (ii) a tax exemption of maximum €23 million. Poland considered both support measures to be covered by the 2008 General Block Exemption Regulation (“GBER 2008”) which was applicable at the time and that therefore they did not need to be notified to the Commission for assessment under State aid rules. In 2016, the Polish authorities decided to revoke the second measure, i.e. the tax exemption in favour of PCC, after reaching the conclusion the aid was granted in breach of the provisions of the GBER 2008. However, the revocation has not become effective as it was appealed by PCC to the national courts in Poland. The Commission has today opened an in-depth investigation into both support measures granted by Poland in 2012-2013, i.e. the direct grant and the tax exemption. The Commission's preliminary view is that both measures constitute State aid that should have been notified to the Commission for assessment before being implemented. Furthermore, at this stage, the Commission has doubts that the Polish measures in favour of PCC are in line with the EU State aid rules, in particular the EU Regional Guidelines 2007-2013. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation provides Poland and interested third parties with an opportunity to comment on the measure. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique by Fincantieri

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Chantiers de l'Atlantique by Fincantieri, under the EU Merger Regulation. At this stage, the Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction may remove Chantiers de l'Atlantique as an important competitive force in an already concentrated and capacity constrained market. The Commission has preliminarily concluded that it is unlikely that a timely and credible entry from other shipbuilders would counteract the possible negative effects of the transaction. The transaction may therefore significantly reduce competition in the market for cruise shipbuilding, which could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced incentives to innovate. The Commission has also preliminarily concluded that large customers would not have sufficient buyer power to counteract any risk of price increases as a result of the transaction. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the proposed transaction to determine whether it is likely to significantly reduce effective competition. The opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, said: “Demand for cruise ships is booming globally. Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri are two global leaders in this sector. This is why we will carefully assess whether the proposed transaction would negatively affect competition in the construction of cruise ships to the detriment of the millions of Europeans taking cruise holidays every year.” The full press release is available online. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Symantec's Enterprise Security Business by Broadcom

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Symantec's Enterprise Security Business (“SESB”) by Broadcom Inc., both of the U.S. SESB offers a mix of products, services and solutions to provide enterprises with advanced threat protection and information protection. Broadcom is a technology company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductors as well as infrastructure software solutions. The Commission has concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the limited horizontal overlaps between the activities of the companies. In addition, the Commission excluded any competition concerns arising from vertical or conglomerate relationships between the companies. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9538. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni –Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

Journée de l'égalité salariale: déclaration commune du Premier vice-président Timmermans et des commissaires Thyssen et Jourová*

Les femmes dans l'Union européenne continuent de gagner en moyenne 16 % de moins que les hommes, ce qui représente une légère amélioration par rapport à l'année dernière (16,2 %). Cette année, la Journée européenne de l'égalité salariale tombe le 4 novembre. Elle marque le jour à partir duquel les femmes cessent, symboliquement, d'être rémunérées par rapport à leurs collègues masculins pour le même poste. Avant cette journée symbolique, Frans Timmermans, Premier vice-président, Marianne Thyssen, commissaire en charge de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, et Věra Jourová, commissaire en charge de la justice, des consommateurs et de l'égalité des genres, ont déclaré ce qui suit: « Cela fait 60 ans que le principe de l'égalité salariale a été inscrit dans les traités européens, et pourtant la réalité quotidienne des femmes dans toute l'Europe ne reflète toujours pas les lois. Les femmes européennes continuent de travailler gratuitement durant deux mois par rapport à leurs collègues masculins et les progrès réalisés sont trop lents. Nous avons certes fait quelques pas dans la bonne direction au cours des cinq dernières années, mais il reste encore beaucoup à faire et les progrès doivent être plus rapides. Nos citoyens attendent davantage de nous. Neuf Européens sur dix (hommes et femmes) pensent qu'il est inacceptable que les femmes aient une rémunération inférieure à celle des hommes pour un même poste. […] La transparence salariale est importante, pour que nous puissions détecter les cas de discrimination salariale et pour que les travailleurs et les clients puissent tirer leurs propres conclusions et prendre des mesures. De fait, 64 % des Européens ont déclaré qu'ils étaient favorables à la publication des salaires moyens par type d'emploi et par sexe dans leur entreprise. La transparence salariale, associée à d'autres solutions telles qu'une répartition plus équitable des responsabilités familiales entre les femmes et les hommes (rendue possible par la nouvelle directive de l'UE sur le congé parental et le congé d'aidant), nous aiderait à agir sur les causes profondes de l'écart salarial entre hommes et femmes. […] Nous devons continuer à lutter contre l'écart salarial entre hommes et femmes, en vue d'une main-d'œuvre plus efficace et d'une société plus équitable. » La déclaration complète est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr – Tél.: +32 229 50055; Tim McPhie – Tél.: +32 229 58602; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 2 229 67094; Athina Reuter – Tél.: + 32 2 229 82390)

CALENDRIER – Activités hebdomadaires des commissaires

Eurostat: communiqués de presse

Prochains événements de la Commission européenne (ex-Top News)

* Updated on 31-10-19, 14:40