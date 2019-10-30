COLLEGE MEETING: Union de la sécurité: des progrès importants ont été accomplis et des résultats tangibles ont été obtenus au cours des dernières années, mais les efforts doivent se poursuivre

Aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne dresse le bilan des progrès accomplis ces dernières années dans la mise en place d'une union de la sécurité réelle et effective. Le rapport présenté ce jour résume les initiatives prises par la Commission dans certains des domaines clés de l'union de la sécurité, notamment la lutte contre le terrorisme, l'échange d'informations, la lutte contre la radicalisation et la cybersécurité, tout en faisant observer que des efforts supplémentaires sont nécessaires, en particulier en ce qui concerne la mise en œuvre de la législation de l'UE en matière de sécurité. Dans le contexte de l'attentat perpétré à Christchurch en mars 2019, la Commission recommande également à l'UE d'entamer des négociations avec la Nouvelle-Zélande sur l'échange de données à caractère personnel avec Europol pour lutter contre les formes graves de criminalité et le terrorisme. Dimitris Avramopoulos, commissaire pour la migration, les affaires intérieures et la citoyenneté, a déclaré: « La sécurité des citoyens européens a été une priorité absolue pour l'actuelle Commission dès son entrée en fonction. Dans le prolongement du programme européen en matière de sécurité, nous avons mis en place une union de la sécurité réelle et effective, fondée sur la confiance, en partageant les ressources et en affrontant ensemble les menaces. Nous pouvons être fiers des nombreux résultats tangibles que nous avons obtenus, notamment l'adoption d'actes législatifs de l'UE en matière de sécurité afin de mieux repérer les criminels dangereux, de lutter contre le terrorisme en ligne et hors ligne et de limiter l'accès aux armes à feu, mais le plus important est le changement de nos mentalités en matière de sécurité. J'invite les États membres à s'assurer que les règles de l'UE en matière de sécurité sont respectées et que nos citoyens sont mieux protégés. » Julian King, commissaire pour l'union de la sécurité, a affirmé: « Ces dernières années, nous avons accompli des progrès importants sur la voie du renforcement de notre sécurité collective. C'est en travaillant ensemble et en y apportant une réponse coordonnée que nous pourrons faire face aux défis complexes et multiformes que le terrorisme, la cybercriminalité et la désinformation représentent aujourd'hui en matière de sécurité. Mais beaucoup reste à faire. Nous devons poursuivre nos efforts pour restreindre le périmètre d'action des terroristes – hors ligne et en ligne, au sein de l'UE et au-delà. J'attends avec impatience que le Conseil donne son feu vert pour entamer des négociations avec la Nouvelle-Zélande, qui est un partenaire stratégique dans la lutte contre les formes graves de criminalité et le terrorisme. » Le communiqué de presse et une fiche d'informations sur les priorités législatives sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tél.: +32 2 298 67 64; Kasia Kolanko – Tél.: +32 229 63444)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission authorises Vice-President Katainen to become President of SITRA as of January 2020 subject to certain conditions

The European Commission has today decided that Vice-President Jyrki Katainen's new activity – as of January 2020 – as President of the Finnish Innovation Fund SITRA is compatible with the ethical obligations of former Commissioners. SITRA is an independent public foundation operating under the supervision of the Finnish Parliament. The Supervisory Board of SITRA selected Vice-President Katainen in September this year. The Commission decision – as all post term of office professional activities of Commissioners –, is subject to certain ethical rules put in place by the Juncker Commission. More concretely, Vice-President Katainen can take up his new job on the following conditions: 1) that he respects in all circumstances the obligations of integrity and discretion and protects the collegiality and confidentiality of the matters dealt with by the Commission during the remainder of his term of office; 2) that he does not lobby, for a period of two years after ceasing to be Member of the Commission, the Members of the Commission or their staff on behalf of SITRA on matters for which he was responsible within his portfolio; 3) that he does not lobby the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on investment decisions for a period of two years after ceasing to hold office; 4) that he does not use any internal information or insights acquired during his mandates as Member of the European Commission for specific investment decisions of SITRA, including divestments; 5) finally, that he does not disclose or use information of the kind covered by the obligation of professional secrecy. The interdiction to lobby does not affect the possibility to participate in public events with representatives from the above-mentioned bodies or to exchange and discuss publicly available information. Today's decision – which has been made public – follows the opinion of the Independent Ethical Committee of 2 October 2019, which President Juncker consulted on this matter as required by the Code of Conduct for Commissioners. In addition, since 10 July, President Juncker had already put in place appropriate measures to ensure an independent performance of Vice-President Katainen's duties immediately after his application for the post of President of SITRA which were also based on an opinion of the Independent Ethical Committee of 17 June 2019 and will remain in place until the end of Vice-President Katainen's term of office in the Commission. Vice-President Katainen will remain a Member of the Commission until the end of the current Commission's term. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 295 78 57)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission strengthens its senior management by appointing 5 directors

The European Commission has today decided to strengthen its senior management by appointing 5 directors in its departments for humanitarian aid and crisis response, energy, justice and consumers, as well as to its Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB). Mr Andreas Papaconstantinou, a Greek national, is becoming director in charge of “Neighbourhood and Middle East” in the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO). Mr Papaconstantinou, who joined the European Commission following a career with the Greek diplomatic service and positions in the Council of Europe and NATO, is currently a head of unit in the Commission's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries department (DG MARE). Mr Michael Hager, a German national, has been appointed to the position of a director for “Energy Policy” in the Commission's Energy department (DG ENER). He joined the Commission from the European Parliament in 2004 and has since then held a variety of jobs in the area of internal market, energy, digital economy and society. Since 2013, he has been heading the private office of Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, currently in charge of budget and human resources. Mr Nils Behrndt, a German national, is becoming director in charge of the “Consumers” directorate in the Commission's Justice and Consumers department (DG JUST). Mr Behrndt has been working in the European Commission since October 2000 and dealing with consumer policy for at least half of that time. Mr Behrndt also has management experience, having first become head of unit in 2009. Since 2013, he has been heading the private office of Commissioner Neven Mimica, currently in charge of International Cooperation and Development. The date on which these appointments take effect will be determined later. The Commission has also decided to appoint, as of 1 November 2019, Ms Mona Björklund to the position of a director at the Commission's Regularity Scrutiny Board. Ms Björklund, a Swedish national, joined the Commission in 2000 and has worked as a head of unit since 2014. Over the years, she held several positions linked to assessing the impact of EU legislation, including as head of unit for “Impact Assessments” in the Commission's Secretariat General. She is currently head of unit for “Coordination and planning” in the Commission's Mobility and Transport department (DG MOVE). Finally, Mr Ilkka Salmi, a Finnish national, has been appointed to the position of director for “Disaster Preparedness and Prevention” in the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO). Mr Salmi is currently the permanent secretary of the Finnish Ministry of the Interior, after having served as a Director of the Commission's Security Directorate between 2016 and 2018 and as a Director of the European Intelligence Analysis Centre with the European External Action Service (EEAS) between 2011 and 2015. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 295 78 57)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission appoints principal advisers to its departments for agriculture, financial services, trade and its Regulatory Scrutiny Board

The European Commission has today decided to appoint principal advisers to its departments for agriculture and rural development (DG AGRI), financial stability, financial services and capital markets union (DG FISMA), trade (DG TRADE) and its Regulatory Scrutiny Board (RSB). Ms Cristina Lobillo Borrero, a Spanish national, is becoming Principal Adviser for “Common Agricultural Policy interaction with other EU policies” in DG AGRI. Ms Lobillo Borrero has worked on agricultural and trade policies for most of her career, both in the European Commission and in the Spanish public administration. Having joined the Commission in 2004, since 2014 she has been heading the private office of Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete in charge of climate action and energy. Ms Paulina Dejmek Hack, being a Swedish and Czech national, joined the European Commission in 2004 and has dedicated most of her career to the topics of financial services and the internal market, including as Deputy Head of Cabinet of the then European Commission Vice-President Michel Barnier. In 2014, she became the Financial Adviser to the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in his private office. Since June 2019, she has also been serving as his Director of Coordination and Administration. Mr Bernard Naudts, a Belgian national, is becoming a Principal Adviser in the Commission's Regulatory Scrutiny Board, where he has served since 2016. Mr Naudts joined the Commission in 1993 and and has been in charge of impact assessments and evaluations since 2002. Mr Léon Delvaux has been appointed to the position of a Principal Adviser for “Coherence in trade relations” in DG Trade. Mr Delvaux, of Luxembourgian nationality, joined the Commission from the Luxembourgian diplomatic corps in 2014, to serve as a Trade and Development Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker. In Luxembourg, his positions included Deputy Director to the Directorates for Development cooperation and Humanitarian affairs and for Economic and European affairs. In 2014, he was also a full Member of the Trade Policy Committee in charge of shaping EU trade policy from the Council side. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 295 78 57)

EU approves €150 million disbursement in Macro-Financial Assistance to Tunisia

The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has approved today the disbursement of a €150 million loan to Tunisia. This is the third and final disbursement under the second Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme to Tunisia, and follows the completion of an important set of policy measures intended to support the country's economic transition. The reforms undertaken as part of this MFA reflect the efforts made by Tunisian authorities to implement a set of far-reaching reforms designed to fight corruption, build a more equitable tax system, increase the quality of public administration, and improve the country's social protection system. The programme has also supported reforms to enhance labour market policies and reduce unemployment, especially among the youth, as well as improve the business climate in Tunisia. Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, said: “This disbursement underlines our sustained commitment to supporting Tunisia and its people. While the country has delivered on key policy commitments these past years, pursuing and deepening economic and structural reforms remains essential to building on Tunisia's democratic and political achievements, and securing a more prosperous future. We thus stand ready to work closely with Tunisia to help deliver on the reforms necessary to secure investment, jobs and inclusive growth for the benefit of its people, notably its youth”. A full press release is available here. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976)

Counter-Terrorism: The Commission to sign an arrangement with Kosovo as part of Joint Action Plan for the Western Balkans

Today, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos together with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kosovo Ekrem Mustafa will sign an arrangement to implement the Joint Action Plan on Counter-Terrorism for the Western Balkans. The arrangement will identify priority actions for the authorities of Kosovo in the area of counter-terrorism cooperation in 2019 and 2020, and envisage support from the European Union in this regard. Kosovo has committed to reporting on the progress made to implement the arrangementon a regular basis. This is the third such arrangement to be signed between the European Commission and the Western Balkan partners, with the remaining 3 to be finalised soon. The wider Joint Action Plan for the Western Balkans, which was signed in October 2018, provides an overarching framework for action on counter-terrorism and the prevention and countering of violent extremism in the Western Balkans region. This strengthened engagement on security is one of the six flagship initiatives in the Commission's Strategy for the Western Balkans and answers the call of the Sofia Declaration of May 2018 for increased cooperation on countering terrorism and extremism. More information on the arrangement will be available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

EU boosts humanitarian assistance following floods in Horn of Africa

As heavy flooding in the Horn of Africa region continues to put the lives of many vulnerable communities at risk, the European Commission today is providing an additional €3 million in emergency aid. The funding will be provided through humanitarian organisations in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan. “The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan. These floods are a clear consequence of climate change, and are now a further driver of displacement and suffering to already vulnerable people. Our emergency aid will help deliver essential supplies to save lives," said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides. The EU funding will provide emergency shelter for displaced people, food, logistics support for access as well as water, hygiene and sanitation assistance aimed at preventing the outbreak of cholera and other water-borne diseases. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission notifies the Republic of Ecuador over the need to step up action to fight illegal fishing

The European Commission continues its action to fight illegal fishing worldwide by notifying the Republic of Ecuador that it needs to step up its actions (yellow card) in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella, said: “Ecuador is a major trade partner for fishery products. We have a huge responsibility towards the EU consumers to make sure that the imports from this country only stem from legal fishing activities. The European Commission has detected shortcomings that hinder the capacity of Ecuador to provide this assurance. We invite the Ecuadorian authorities to step up their efforts and implement the necessary reforms to fight against IUU fishing. We stand ready to work closely with Ecuador to tackle the identified issues and raise the standards of fisheries management. Fighting illegal fishing has been an integral part of the EU's action to improve ocean governance over the last ten years, and it will remain high on the political agenda also under the incoming Commission”. Today's decision is based on identified shortcomings about the country's ability to comply with agreed standards under international law of the sea as flag, port and market state. The EU stands ready to continue working side by side with Ecuador, including through technical assistance where needed, to implement the necessary reforms. More information is available online in the press release and Q&A. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 29 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 29 81325)

Migration légale: la Commission retire son recours contre la Belgique pour non-transposition de la directive sur les travailleurs saisonniers non européens

Aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne a décidé de retirer un recours pendant contre la Belgique devant la Cour de justice compte tenu de la récente notification par la Belgique de mesures visant à mettre en œuvre complètement la directive sur les travailleurs saisonniers (directive 2014/36/UE).Cette directive détermine les conditions d'entrée et de séjour des travailleurs saisonniers ressortissants de pays tiers et définit les droits de cette catégorie de travailleurs. Elle assure que ces travailleurs soient traités de la même manière que les travailleurs nationaux en ce qui concerne un certain nombre d'éléments importants tels que les conditions de travail, la rémunération, la santé et la sécurité, la sécurité sociale, et elle offre des garanties qui les protègent contre le risque d'exploitation. En juillet 2018, la Commission a saisi la Cour de justice pour la non-transposition complète de cette directive par la Belgique. Entre-temps, la Belgique a respecté ses obligations en vertu du droit de l'Union et a notifié la transposition complète de la directive. La décision de retirer ce cas aujourd'hui est sans préjudice du contrôle de la conformité des mesures nationales de transposition. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tél.: +32 229 86764; Ciara Bottomley – Tél.: +32 229 69971)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of a joint venture between PIC and SKC

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger regulation, the creation of a joint venture between Petrochemical Industries Company K.S.C. (‘PIC') of Kuwait and SKC Co., Ltd. of South Korea. The joint venture will comprise SKC's current chemicals business, which PIC will jointly control. The joint venture will focus its activities predominantly in the Asia-Pacific region. PIC is a global manufacturer and marketer of petrochemicals. SKC is active primarily in the manufacture of chemicals, films, semiconductors and benzene hexachloride materials. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because the joint venture will have negligible activities in the European Economic Area, and because of the very limited vertical and horizontal overlaps between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9563. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of NGA Human Resources by Blackstone

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of indirect control over Northgate Information Solutions Limited and its subsidiaries (“NGA Human Resources”) of the UK by Tempo Holding Company LLC (“Alight Solutions”), currently controlled by the Blackstone Group Inc. (“Blackstone”) of the US. NGA provides integrated software, outsourcing and IT technology solutions and services for payroll and human resources management. Alight Solutions provides cloud-based human resources management systems. Blackstone is a global asset manager. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the companies' moderate combined market position resulting from the proposed transaction. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9562. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

