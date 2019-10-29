La Conférence de solidarité sur la crise des réfugiés et migrants vénézuéliens s'achève à Bruxelles

Les 28 et 29 octobre, l'Union européenne a organisé, à Bruxelles, avec le Haut-Commissaire des Nations Unies pour les réfugiés et l'Organisation internationale pour les migrations, la Conférence de solidarité internationale sur la crise des réfugiés et migrants vénézuéliens. La crise au Venezuela a engendré le plus grand déplacement de population de l'histoire de l'Amérique latine et la conférence a réuni des représentants de gouvernements, d'institutions financières, d'organisations internationales, de la société civile et du monde universitaire afin de sensibiliser l'opinion publique, d'échanger sur les meilleures pratiques, d'explorer des pistes de coordination et de coopération et de réclamer collectivement une assistance technique et financière internationale accrue pour faire face à la crise. Lors d'une conférence de presse, la haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini a déclaré: « Les pays voisins du Venezuela ont fait preuve d'une grande générosité et d'une grande solidarité à l'égard des réfugiés et des migrants vénézuéliens, mais nous devons les soutenir. L'UE et ses États membres sont le fer de lance de la réponse internationale avec 320 millions d'euros d'aides, permettant un soutien humanitaire d'urgence. Au cours des deux derniers jours, nous avons discuté des besoins, nous avons réaffirmé notre détermination commune, et nous avons vu plusieurs participants annoncer des soutiens supplémentaires, ce qui est indispensable. Cette conférence ne sera pas un événement isolé, mais plutôt une étape sur une voie commune qui rassemble l'UE, l'ONU, les pays de la région et la communauté internationale élargie. » Une déclaration conjointe, une page dédiée à la conférence, les remarques d'ouverture de la Haute Représentante, et des fiches d'informations sur le soutien de l'UE aux migrants et réfugiés vénézuéliens et leurs communautés d'accueil et sur la manière dont l'UE œuvre pour une solution politique à la crise sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijančič - Tél.: +32 229 86570; Christina Wunder - Tél.: +32 229 92256; Xavier Cifre Quatresols - Tél.: +32 229 73582)

The independent European Fiscal Board publishes annual report

Today, the European Fiscal Board (EFB) is publishing its third annual report. The report provides a comprehensive and independent assessment of the implementation of the Stability and Growth Pact in 2018 and will feed into the discussions in the context of the European Semester and the deepening of the Economic and Monetary Union. The Chair of the EFB, Professor Niels Thygesen, attended the College meeting on 16 October 2019 to present the report. The EFB is an independent body mandated to advise the European Commission on the overall direction of fiscal policy of the euro area and to evaluate how the EU fiscal governance framework is implemented. It was formally established in the end 2015 and began operating shortly after its members were appointed in October 2016. The report will be available online at 14:00. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into Hungarian support measures to Malév Ground Handling

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether various financing measures totalling approximately €21 million granted by Hungarian State-owned entities to Malév Ground Handling (“Malév GH”) constitute State aid and whether they comply with EU rules for aid to companies in difficulty. Malév GH is a former subsidiary of Malév, the Hungarian flag carrier that went bankrupt in 2012. Since Malév's bankruptcy in 2012, Malév GH has been in financial difficulty. Hungarian State assets MNV Zrt. (MNV), another State-owned company named Tiszavíz and the Hungarian Development Bank, Magyar Fejleszesti Bank (“MFB”) have granted a series of financing measures in favour of Malév GH since 2012. In August 2017, Budport, a private competitor and former subcontractor of Malév GH, lodged a complaint to the Commission alleging that various capital injections, debt write-off and loans granted to Malev by MNV, Tiszavíz and MFB constitute State aid, that is not compatible with the applicable EU rules. The Commission's preliminary view is that five measures in the form of loans, capital increases or debt to equity conversions granted to Malev GH may constitute State aid under EU rules. At this stage, the Commission has concerns that these measures may have given the company an unfair competitive advantage over other ground handling operators at Budapest airport in breach of EU State aid rules. The Commission will now investigate further to find out whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an investigation gives interested third parties the opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, HU. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission approves market conform recapitalisation of Romanian CEC Bank

The European Commission has found Romania's plans to inject €200 million of capital in fully state-owned CEC Bank to be free of any State aid. The Commission found that the recapitalisation will be carried out on market terms and therefore involves no State aid in favour of the bank within the meaning of EU rules. In October 2019, Romania notified to the Commission its intention to recapitalise state-owned CEC Bank. Romania submitted a business plan for the bank covering the period 2019-2023 to the Commission. Under EU State aid rules, if a Member State intervenes as a private investor would do, and is remunerated for the risk assumed in a way a private investor would accept, such intervention does not constitute State aid. The Commission's assessment of the business plan submitted by Romania showed that the €200 million capital injection in the bank would yield a return on investment to the Romanian State (as the bank's sole shareholder) in line with market conditions. The business plan notably foresees an increase in the bank's lending and deposit market share, improved efficiency and robust capital levels. On this basis, the Commission was able to conclude that the recapitalisation of CEC Bank by Romania would be carried out at conditions that a private investor would accept and that the measure did therefore not involve any State aid in favour of CEC Bank within the meaning of EU rules. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “The EU Treaty is neutral when it comes to public versus private ownership. We found that the Romanian government, as the sole owner of CEC Bank, would carry out a capital injection in the bank at the same conditions that a private market operator would accept. We therefore concluded that the recapitalisation of the bank did not involve State aid within the meaning of our rules.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, RO. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission opens investigation into public support for Air Nostrum's fleet renewal in Spain

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the plan by the Spanish region of Valencia to grant €9 million of public support to regional airline Air Nostrum for the renewal of its fleet is in line with EU State aid rules. The measures are aimed at supporting the renewal of the airline's fleet through the acquisition of additional more environmentally friendly aircraft. The 2014 General Block Exemption Regulation (“GBER”) and the Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy enable Member States to support measures that have a positive impact on the environment. In order to be in line with EU State aid rules, however, these measures need to fulfil certain conditions to ensure that they have the intended positive effect on the environment. At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the total intended aid support of €9 million to Air Nostrum falls within the GBER and complies with the Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy. In particular: (i) the Commission has doubts on whether the aid has an “incentive effect”; (ii) moreover, the GBER only applies to measures to support investments by the beneficiary airline. The Commission has doubts at this stage that the type of leasing used by Air Nostrum meets this condition. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether or not these initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation provides all interested parties with an opportunity to comment on the measure. It does not prejudge in any way the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, ES. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission approves prolongation of the Polish resolution scheme for cooperative and small commercial banks

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the prolongation of the Polish resolution scheme for six months. The scheme was initially approved in December 2016. It has been prolonged twice, last time in August 2018. This third prolongation also includes the possibility for the State to grant liquidity aid in resolution under certain conditions. The measure will continue to be available for cooperative banks and small commercial banks with total assets below €3 billion, only if they are placed in resolution by the competent national authorities. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate the work of the Polish resolution authorities, should a concrete case and need arise for it. The Commission found the prolongation of the scheme to be in line with EU State aid rules, in particular the 2013 Banking Communication and EU banking rules. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website in the case register under the case SA.54463 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Cobham by Advent

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Cobham plc of the UK by Advent International Corporation (“Advent”) of the US. Cobham is a provider of technology and services for the defence, aerospace and space industries. Advent is a global private equity investor, focused on investments in various sectors, including industrial, retail, media, communications, information technology, internet, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the companies are active on different product markets and have minor vertical overlaps. The Commission assessed the transaction under the simplified merger procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9541. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over Capita Energie Service by Capita Customer Services and Dynergio Service

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Capita Energie Service GmbH of Germany by Capita Customer Services AG of Switzerland and Dynergio Service GmbH of Germany. Capita Energie Service is active in the supply of services directly related to the supply of electricity, gas and heat, such as the provision of a call centre operation. Capita Customer Services provides customer call centres and sales hotlines and supplies support services in the field of digital marketing. Dynergio Service supplies non-technical, customer-oriented services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of its very limited impact on the market. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9481. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Code of Practice on Disinformation one year on: online platforms submit self-assessment reports

Today, the European Commission published the first annual self-assessment reports by Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Twitter and 7 European trade associations under the Code of Practice on Disinformation. The reports by the signatories of the Code set out the progress made over the past year in the fight against online disinformation. The self-regulatory Code of Practice was launched in October 2018 and is an important pillar of the Action Plan against Disinformation. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová, Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King, and Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said in a joint statement: "We welcome the publication of these self-assessments by the signatories to the Code of Practice on the implementation of their commitments. In particular, we commend the commitment of the online platforms to become more transparent about their policies and to establish closer cooperation with researchers, fact-checkers and Member States. However, progress varies a lot between signatories and the reports provide little insight on the actual impact of the self-regulatory measures taken over the past year as well as mechanisms for independent scrutiny. While the 2019 European Parliament elections in May were clearly not free from disinformation, the actions and the monthly reporting ahead of the elections contributed to limiting the space for interference and improving the integrity of services, to disrupting economic incentives for disinformation, and to ensuring greater transparency of political and issue-based advertising. Still, large-scale automated propaganda and disinformation persist and there is more work to be done under all areas of the Code. We cannot accept this as a new normal.” Read the full statement here. The self-assessment by online platforms together with an analytical note can be found here. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67 083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)



Le commissaire Navracsics rend hommage à Paris aux lauréats des Prix européens du patrimoine

Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, se rendra à Paris ce soir pour co-présider la cérémonie annuelle de remise du Prix européen du patrimoine culturel, organisée conjointement avec Europa Nostra, le principal réseau européen du patrimoine. Les 25 lauréats des Prix européens du patrimoine/Prix Europa Nostra de cette année, annoncés en mai, seront honorés lors de cet événement. Le commissaire prononcera une allocution de bienvenue et co-présentera les sept Grand Prix, sélectionnés parmi les 25 projets lauréats par un jury d'experts et le Conseil d'administration d'Europa Nostra. À la suite de l'incendie de la Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris en avril, un prix spécial du patrimoine européen sera décerné aux pompiers de Paris qui ont permis d'éviter la destruction totale de ce monument européen. Les prix du patrimoines européens / Europa Nostra ont été lancés par la Commission en 2002 et sont financés par le programme européen Europe créative. De plus amples informations sur les gagnants, y compris les sept lauréats du Grand Prix, seront disponibles ici ce soir à 22 heures CET. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund - Tél.: +32 229 50698)

