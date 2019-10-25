President Juncker at the European Policy Centre Thought Leadership Forum

Last night, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, held a speech at the European Policy Centre Thought Leadership Forum in Brussels. Describing it as “the honour of his life” to have served Europe, President Juncker told participants: "These were five years to get Europe back on track. From the economy to our place in the world and via every crisis along the way. We had to prove our worth to people or we would have lost our citizens forever." With this speech, President Juncker touched upon many different aspects and recurring topics of his Presidency, sharing anecdotes and insights on – amongst others –migration, the European economy, social rights and employment, Brexit and international relations. He said: "Everything that Europe is today began as an idea. Born during the Second World War and born after the Second World War. We know that it is by debating that we test our thoughts and dare our dreams." You can read the full speech here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456)

Juncker Plan supports micro-enterprises in Bulgaria and a biotech company in Poland

The Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is backing financing agreements in Bulgaria and Poland. The European Investment Fund (EIF) has signed the first microfinance guarantee agreement in Bulgaria with JOBS MFI with a total value of BGN 10 million (approx. €5.1 million) under the EU programme for Employment and Social Innovation (EaSI). This agreement will see around 320 micro-enterprises in various sectors benefit from loans, focusing on young entrepreneurs, women, artisans and small farmers. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend €30 million to Mabion to finance its growth plans. Mabion is a Polish biotech company focused on the development and manufacturing of medicine to treat certain types of blood cancer, such as lymphoma, and rheumatoid arthritis. Mabion will use the Juncker Plan-backed financing for a wide-ranging research and development programme, conducting clinical trials, as well as expanding its manufacturing capacities with state-of-the-art equipment. The company expects to employ 96 additional staff. Commenting on the agreement in Bulgaria, Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, said: “I am delighted to see the first Guarantee agreement under the EU programme for Employment and Social Innovation in Bulgaria come to fruition. Thanks to EU backing under said programme, around 320 micro-enterprises across Bulgaria will have enhanced access to finance. This is a prime example of the European Pillar of Social Rights in action, supporting employment and equal opportunities for all, including women and young entrepreneurs in rural areas who face difficulties in accessing finance to start up and grow their business.” Press releases are available here. As of October 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €439.4 billion of additional investment, including €2.4 billion in Bulgaria and €20.9 billion in Poland. The Plan is currently supporting more than one million start-ups and small and medium businesses across Europe. Juncker Plan-backed investments have increased EU gross domestic product by 0.9% and added 1.1 million jobs compared to the baseline scenario. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have increased EU GDP by 1.8% and added 1.7 million jobs. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

La stratégie européenne de formation judiciaire aide plus de 800 000 praticiens du droit

La Commission européenne publie aujourd'hui l'évaluation de la stratégie européenne de formation judiciaire. Entre 2011 et 2017, plus de 800 000 praticiens du droit – la moitié des praticiens du droit de l'Union européenne – ont été formés au droit de l'Union européenne aux niveaux nationaux et européens. Věra Jourová, commissaire à la justice, aux consommateurs et à l'égalité des genres, a déclaré : « La formation des professionnels de la justice au droit européen est nécessaire pour assurer une application cohérente des lois. Nous avons amélioré la confiance mutuelle non seulement dans les procédures judiciaires transfrontalières, mais aussi dans les systèmes juridiques nationaux. La coopération entre l'ensemble des professions juridiques demeure essentielle, et la formation judiciaire sera un outil clé dans les années à venir. » Entre 2011 et 2017, le nombre annuel de participants a augmenté de 137% et la coopération et les échanges transfrontaliers des juges et des procureurs ont quasiment doublé. En outre, le rapport annuel sur la formation judiciaire européenne qui accompagne l'évaluation montre que le soutien financier européen pour la formation judiciaire a presque doublé entre 2011 et 2017, passant de 14,5 millions d'euros en 2011 à 27,3 millions d'euros en 2017, pour, au total, un montant de 150 millions d'euros au cours de la période. De plus, ce financement a permis notamment de soutenir les travaux du réseau européen pour la formation judiciaire (REFJ), principale plateforme de formation et d'échange de connaissances dans le domaine judiciaire européen. Le rapport met également en évidence le besoin d'améliorer les relations avec certaines catégories de professionnels de la justice et certaines zones géographiques, ainsi que de se concentrer davantage sur des sujets tels que l'Etat de droit, les droits fondamentaux, la compétence des juges et la terminologie juridique. La stratégie actuelle de formation judiciaire repose sur une communication publiée en 2011. Elle se terminera en 2020. L'évaluation dresse le bilan des objectifs atteints et servira de base à une stratégie post-2020 pour la formation judiciaire en Europe. L'évaluation est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: +32 229 67094; Athina Reuter – Tél.: + 32 229 82390)

The European Union, Iceland and Norway agree to deepen their cooperation in climate action

Climate change is a global threat and demands global action, the more countries join forces, the bigger the chances we can master this major challenge of our generation. The European Union, Iceland and Norway today agreed to extend their cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini said: “The climate crisis knows no borders. That's why we as the European Union, along with our closest partners, will continue to lead the global work to combat it. Only by working together can we live up to our responsibilities to promote peace and stability, protect our planet, and ensure that future generations do not pay the highest price.” Commissioner for Climate Action and energy Miguel Arias Cañete said added: “I welcome today's decision by the EEA Joint Committee. The EU, Iceland and Norway have again proven that cooperation across borders to combat climate change is not only necessary but also feasible, building on the successful cooperation for over ten years in the EU Emissions Trading System.” A press release is available online. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

Enseigner et apprendre à l'ère numérique: 450 000 étudiants et enseignants utilisent l'outil scolaire européen SELFIE

Aujourd'hui marque le premier anniversaire du lancement de SELFIE (Self-reflection on Effective Learning by Fostering Innovation through Educational technology), qui aide les établissements scolaires à évaluer et à améliorer leur usage des technologies pour l'enseignement et l'apprentissage. Plus de 450 000 étudiants, enseignants et chefs d'établissement de 45 pays ont déjà utilisé cet outil. Ce nombre devrait dépasser 500 000 d'ici à la fin 2019. SELFIE est continuellement amélioré grâce aux tests effectués par les utilisateurs et aux commentaires des écoles. Les nouvelles fonctionnalités incluent un guide vidéo pour les écoles sur la configuration et la personnalisation de l'outil, ainsi que la possibilité de comparer les résultats aux exercices SELFIE antérieurs réalisés dans la même école. La Commission s'efforce également de mieux faire connaître cet outil auprès des établissements scolaires, notamment par le biais de eTwinning, la plus grande plate-forme mondiale pour les enseignants, et de la Semaine européenne du code. En 2020, des supports supplémentaires et du matériel de formation seront mis au point, notamment un cours en ligne destiné aux écoles sur SELFIE et expliquant comment les résultats obtenus peuvent être utilisés par les enseignants pour améliorer l'enseignement et l'apprentissage grâce aux technologies numériques. Une version de SELFIE pour l'enseignement et la formation professionnels devrait également démarrer en janvier 2020. Plus d'informations sont disponibles dans ce communiqué de presse. Une fiche d'informations sur le Centre commun de recherche est disponible, à l'origine de l'outil SELFIE, ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél. +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou - Tél.: +32 229 83583)

EU report: EU-Jordan cooperation remains strong and diverse

With 2019 marking the 40th anniversary of the European Union's presence in Jordan, the partnership between the EU and Jordan remains strong and diverse. Today, the report on the partnership between the European Union and Jordan for the period between June 2018 and April 2019 was released. It illustrates the excellent cooperation that the EU and Jordan maintained during that period and highlights progress in the key areas as defined in the EU-Jordan Partnership Priorities adopted in November 2016. The full press release as well as the report are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Deville – Tel.: +32 229 80833; Alceo Smerilli - Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Czech, Portuguese and Spanish entrepreneurs win Commission's Social Innovation Competition

Yesterday evening, the European Commission announced the winners of the 2019 European Social Innovation Competition. Under this year's theme, “Challenging Plastic Waste”, three private sector projects out of 543 applicants won a €50,000 grant for creating innovative solutions to promote plastic re-use, recycling, plastic waste reduction and drive behaviour changes. The awards went to MIWA (Czechia), a circular distribution and sale system for food and non-food products with reusable packaging, SpraySafe (Portugal), an edible spray to preserve food items that reduces the need for plastic packaging, and VEnvirotech (Spain), a biotech start-up that transforms organic waste into biodegradable plastics using bacteria. Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs Elżbieta Bieńkowska congratulated the winners: “Tackling plastic pollution requires commitment, investment but also creativity. I congratulate these three companies for taking part in the European Social Innovation Competition and bringing their ideas and talents in the fight against plastic waste. This is in line with our Plastics Strategy and the Circular Plastics Alliance, which both rely on the active participation of businesses.” The Commission also awarded the 2019 Impact Prize to MTOP Goes Digital (Austria), a learning programme that helps young, highly qualified migrants enter local labour markets. The Impact Prize is given out to one of the semi-finalists from the previous year's European Social Innovation Competition, in recognition of the positive social impact the project has had in the time since the last competition. Information on earlier editions and winning projects can be found here. More information on the European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy and the Circular Plastics Alliance is available online. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for the refurbishment of five district heating networks in Poland

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether plans to support the refurbishment of five district heating networks in South-East Poland are in line with EU State aid rules. Poland notified the Commission of its planned public support for the refurbishment of district heating networks in the five municipalities of Tarnobrzeg, Ropczyce, Lesko, Dębica and Ustrzyki Dolne, all located in the region of Podkarpackie in Poland. The proposed refurbishment consists in the upgrade of and, in some cases, the extension of the pipe networks around existing district heating plants, but not of the plants themselves. EU State aid rules allow Member States to support district heating networks, subject to certain conditions set out in Commission's 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy. In particular, the Guidelines provide that the projects must meet the criteria of “efficient district heating” set out in the Energy Efficiency Directive in order to be considered compatible under EU State aid rules. At this stage, the Commission has concerns that the planned support may not be in line with EU State aid rules, as it does not meet the “efficient district heating” criteria set out in the Energy Efficiency Directive. The public support notified by Poland appears to aim at inefficient district heating systems supplied by heat from predominantly coal-fired boilers. It would therefore not solve the problem of the inefficient heat source supplying the system and would risk locking in inefficient and polluting heat production. The Commission has therefore doubts that the measures further the EU's common objective of environmental protection. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation gives Poland and interested third parties an opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, PL. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise l'acquisition de Majestic Wine Warehouses et Les Celliers de Calais par Fortress Investment

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du Règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition des entreprises Majestic Wine Warehouses Limited, basée au Royaume Uni, et Les Celliers de Calais S.A.S, basée en France, par Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress Investment”), basée aux États-Unis. Majestic Wine Warehouses et Les Celliers de Calais sont des entreprises spécialisées dans le commerce de détail en bière, vins, spiritueux et autres boissons. Fortress Investment est une société de gestion d'actifs financiers. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence dans la mesure où les deux entreprises ne sont pas actives sur le même marché ou sur des marchés liés ou complémentaires. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9524. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Johnson Controls by Brookfield

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Johnson Controls Autobatterie GmbH & Co.KGaA (‘Johnson Controls') of Germany by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (‘Brookfield') of the US. Johnson Controls is active in the research, development, marketing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of starter batteries for all kinds of vehicles and applications. Brookfield provides asset management, with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because there are no overlaps between the activities of the companies involved. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9544. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

International solidarity conference on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis

On 28-29 October in Brussels, the European Union is organising, together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration, an International solidarity conference on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis. The aim of the conference is to raise awareness and mobilise support in addressing this crisis, and to demonstrate solidarity of the international community with the affected migrants and host countries. "The European Union and its partners are renewing their commitment to the Venezuelan people. When 4.5 million people are on the move, action is needed and we will keep acting," said High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini. “This is a moment to call for even greater support for Venezuelan refugees, migrants and their host communities by the international community. We want to raise awareness about the gravity of this crisis, we want to confirm and increase international support for a regional and coordinated response. The EU is already the leading donor and key political player, providing over €170 million since 2018 in support of the Venezuelan people“. Journalists wishing to follow this conference are invited to register here, preferably by 25 October COB. The event will take place in the Charlemagne building of the European Commission. It will be opened by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and IOM's Director-General António Vitorino, who will deliver remarks as of 18.15 CET on 28 October. On 29 October at 11.15 CET, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, IOM's Director-General António Vitorino and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will hold a press conference at the PressRoom, Berlaymont building.EbS will ensure live coverage of high-level interventions. In addition, a live web stream of the entire event will be available online. See the full media advisory here, as well as the dedicated webpage, containing all relevant information about the conference, including the full agenda. Read the joint press release by the EU, UNHCR and IOM here. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

Vice-President Šefčovič chairing the 4th round of political trilateral gas talks with Russia and Ukraine

On Monday 28 October, the next round of trilateral talks at political level with Russia and Ukraine on the long-term transit of gas through Ukraine post-2019 is taking place in Brussels. Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Vice-President for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič will hold bilateral talks with both, the delegation of Ukraine headed by Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel and the delegation of Russia headed by Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The CEOs of Naftogaz and Gazprom will also be present. “I want to build on constructive spirit during our last talks when we have seen convergence of positions on some issues,” Vice-President Šefčovič has said. The talks will centre around the following areas: how to reflect EU energy rules in the future framework agreement, the appropriate length of the future contract, the necessary volumes with flexibility, and the tariffs. Previous political trilateral talks took place on 17 July 2018, on 21 January 2019 and on 19 September 2019. The trilateral meeting starts at 14:30 and will be followed by a press point by Vice-President Šefčovič at the VIP corner at 18:00. It will be transmitted live. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

