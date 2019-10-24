WiFi4EU: over 1,700 municipalities to get free Wi-Fi hotspots after third call for applications

A total of 1,780 municipalities will receive vouchers worth €15,000 to cover the cost of installing free public WiFi hotspots following the third WiFi4EU call for applications which took place on 19-20 September 2019. Some 11,000 applications were received during the call, with the beneficiaries allocated on a first-come, first-served basis as in previous rounds. A total of €26.7 million was available for this call to set up free Wi-Fi networks in public spaces, including town halls, public libraries, museums, public parks or squares. In the previous two calls 6,200 municipalities received vouchers, with a budget of €42 million for the first call (2,800 winners) and €51 million for the second call (3,400 winners). The next WiFi4EU call will be launched before the end of 2020. Further details on the results of the third call are available here. More information on the initiative is available online and in the factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67 083; Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: additional €2 million in humanitarian aid for refugees and migrants

With winter approaching and thousands of migrants and refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina living outside of adequate facilities, the European Commission has today announced an additional €2 million in humanitarian aid. This brings EU humanitarian aid in the country to €5.8 million since 2018. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “Winter is coming and we are stepping up support so our humanitarian partners can deliver more help to those most in need. Our aid will focus on emergency healthcare and protection and distribute sleeping bags, warm jackets, food and medicines. It is crucial that the authorities urgently provide additional accommodation to ensure safe and dignified living conditions for migrants and refugees in the country.” The EU has requested proposals of new locations to host refugees and migrants from the national authorities. This is urgently needed due to the approaching winter. Furthermore, persons accommodated in inadequate conditions, such as the Vucjak site, need to be urgently hosted in appropriate accommodation. A press release is available here. (For more information: Carlos Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

EU visa policy: Commission welcomes Council's green light to negotiate simplified visa procedures with Cabo Verde

Today, the Council gave the green light to the Commission to renegotiate a facilitation of the procedures under the existing agreement for the issuance of short-stay visas to citizens of Cabo Verde. In 2014, Cabo Verde became the first African country to conclude a visa facilitation agreement, in parallel with a readmission agreement, with the European Union. The suggested amendments to the existing visa facilitation agreement include: decreasing the visa fee, extending the possibility to obtain a multiple-entry visa with a long period of validity, and simplifying the list of supporting documents to be submitted along with the visa application. This initiative is part of a wider Mobility Partnership between the EU and Cabo Verde in place since 2008, and reflects the parties' strengthened cooperation on border management and commitment to tackling irregular migration and trafficking in human beings. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “Today marks a key step in our partnership with Cabo Verde. We will strengthen the ties and exchanges between our people, our societies and our economies.” The negotiations with Cabo Verde can now begin and once an agreement is reached, both the EU and Cabo Verde will need to endorse it through their respective internal procedures before it can enter into force. (For more information: Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Ciara Bottomley - Tel.: +32 2 296 99 71;Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

European Border and Coast Guard Agency takes first step to fulfil its strengthened mandate

Today the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will take the first step towards fulfilling its strengthened mandate as it begins to recruit border guards for its own standing corps. In April, the EU agreed that the centrepiece of the reinforced Agency would be a standing corps of 10,000 border guards – ready to be deployed to support Member States at any time. The European Border and Coast Guard standing corps- Europe's first uniformed service - will carry out border control and migration management tasks to assist EU Member States facing migratory pressure. It will replace the 1,300 officers from a variety of European countries currently deployed by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency at the external borders. The standing corps will assist in conducting identity and document checks, border surveillance and return of people who no longer have the right to stay the European Union. The first border guards will be ready to take on their new tasks in January 2021. A full press release from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency is available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: + 32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2020

Ahead of the 16-17 December Council meeting on Fisheries, the European Commission has today adopted its proposal for fishing opportunities in 2020 for 72 stocks in the Atlantic and the North Sea: for 32 stocks the fishing quota is either increased or remains the same; for 40 stocks the quota is reduced. The fishing opportunities, or Total Allowable Catches (TACs), are quotas set for most commercial fish stocks in order to keep or restore healthy stocks, while allowing the industry to profit from fishing the highest amount of fish. Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said: "Today's proposal consolidates our efforts for sustainable fishing in Atlantic and North Sea waters. Over the past years, we have had a steady rise in the number of healthy stocks, and – as a consequence – also a steady rise in the profits of our fishing sector. This is the result of responsible management and continuous implementation efforts, primarily by our fishermen, who are the first ones to implement our conservation measures and also the ones to benefit most from increased yields. With such sustained commitment, 2020 will be another year of progress for Europe's fisheries.” In line with the objectives and legal framework of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), the Commission is proposing fishing opportunities at ‘maximum sustainable yield' (MSY) for the stocks with a full scientific assessment, and at ‘precautionary levels' for other stocks. The proposal follows the advice of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES). Today's proposal will be submitted for discussion and decision by the EU Member States at the Fisheries Council on 16-17 December, to be applied as of 1 January 2020. A full press release is available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 229 81325)

Europe créative: la Commission ouvre la voie à un nouveau programme permettant aux artistes européens de travailler à l'étranger

La Commission a testé avec succès un nouveau programme visant à promouvoir la mobilité des artistes et des professionnels de la culture. Projet pilote financé par le programme «Europe créative» de l'UE, i-Portunus constitue une illustration concrète du nouvel agenda européen de la cultureadopté en 2018. Doté d'un budget d'un million d'euros en 2019, le projet i-Portunus a financé 343 artistes et professionnels de la culture œuvrant dans les arts visuels ou les arts du spectacle et originaires de 36 pays pour leur permettre de travailler à l'étranger pendant 15 à 85 jours. M. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire pour l'éducation, la culture, la jeunesse et le sport, s'est exprimé en ces termes: « Je suis fier d'avoir lancé ce tout premier programme financé par l'UE qui aide artistes et professionnels de la culture à acquérir de l'expérience à l'étranger et à bâtir de nouveaux partenariats avec d'autres créateurs dans un contexte transfrontière. Il s'agit là d'un aspect essentiel pour stimuler l'innovation et la compétitivité dans les secteurs européens de la culture et de la création, qui ont un rôle important à jouer dans nos économies et nos sociétés. » Entre avril et septembre 2019, plus de 3 200 demandes d'aide ont été soumises par des artistes et des professionnels de la culture. En 2020, la Commission investira une somme supplémentaire de 1,5 million d'euros dans deux expériences similaires. A prenant compte des résultats obtenus et des recommandations formulées à la suite de tous les projets pilotes, il sera possible de définir les moyens de pérenniser cette action dans le cadre du prochain programme Europe créative 2021-2027. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél. +32 229 67 083; Inga Höglund - Tél .: +32 229 50 698)

Publication of latest agri-food trade figures: positive trade balance for the EU

The latest monthly agri-food trade report published today shows that the EU agri-food trade surplus in August 2019 stood at €2.93 billion, a 29% increase in the positive trade balance compared to last year's figures for the same period. The value of agri-food exports that month were on the rise compared to a year ago and reached €12.07 billion (+5.6% increase) while monthly imports decreased by 0.2% to €9.14 billion. Comparing the monthly export values of August 2019 with August 2018, the highest increases were recorded for China, the USA, and Japan. Sectors that have been performing well in August 2019 are wheat, pork, spirits and liqueurs, and cheese. The monthly report provides a table presenting the trade balance, its development by product category and the main trading partners from September 2017 to August 2019. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

State aid: Commission approves the British Capacity Market scheme

Following an in-depth investigation, the European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules the British Capacity Market scheme introduced in 2014 to safeguard security of electricity supply. In July 2014, the Commission found the British Capacity Market scheme to be compatible with EU State aid rules. In November 2018, the General Court annulled the Commission's decision on procedural grounds. While the General Court did not rule on the compatibility of the scheme with EU State aid rules, it considered that the Commission should have opened an in-depth investigation. The Commission appealed the General Court's judgment, but this appeal did not suspend the effects of the ruling. In order to give effect to the judgment and since the UK expressed its intention to maintain the Capacity Market scheme, the Commission, in February 2019, opened an in-depth investigation to reassess the compatibility of the scheme with EU State aid rules. The Commission's investigation confirmed that the British Capacity Market scheme covering the period 2014-2024 complies with EU State aid rules, in particular with the 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy. In particular, it confirmed that the scheme is necessary to guarantee security of electricity supply in Great Britain, is in line with EU energy policy objectives, and does not distort competition in the Single Market. Considering recent market and regulatory developments, the UK has also committed to implementing certain improvements to the scheme for the future. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of joint control of Semeral by Allied Irish Banks and First Data Corporation

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Semeral Limited (“Semeral”) by Allied Irish Banks plc (“AIB”) both of Ireland and First Data Corporation (“FDC”) of the US. Semeral is a holding company controlling Payzone Ireland Limited (“Payzone”) of Ireland, which operates a multi-channel consumer payments acceptance network. AIB is a financial services group providing a range of banking, financial and related services. FDC is active in electronic commerce and payment services. AIB and FDC jointly control AIBMS, which is active in merchant acquiring and payment card processing services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given, on the one hand, the limited horizontal overlaps between the parties' activities, and on the other hand, the absence of anti-competitive effects resulting from the combination of the activities of AIBMS, FDC and Payzone. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9387. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of joint control over MallPay by Mall Group and Československá obchodní banka

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of joint control overMallPay s.r.o. byMall Group a.s. and Československá obchodní banka, a. s. (“CSOB”), all of Czechia. MallPay, previously solely controlled by Mall Group, is active in the provision of online payment solutions in Czechia. Mall Group provides e-commerce services in Central and Eastern Europe through a number of e-shops. CSOB provides banking and financial services in Czechia. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, because MallPay has negligible actual or foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9451. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Grupo Fertiberia by Triton Fund V

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger regulation, the acquisition of Fertiberia, S.A, and its subsidiaries (together ‘Grupo Fertiberia') of Spain by Triton Managers V Limited, Triton Fund V GP S.à r.l. and TFF V Limited (together ‘Triton Fund V'), belonging to a group of independent investment funds managed by the Triton group of the Channel Islands. Grupo Fertiberia is active mainly in Europe in the production of traditional and specialty fertilisers for extensive dry land crops, traditional irrigation and drip irrigation as well as industrial chemical products. Triton Fund V is an investment firm dedicated to investing primarily in medium sized businesses headquartered in Northern Europe, with a particular focus on business services, industrials and consumer/health. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because there are no vertical or horizontal overlaps between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9556. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition d'Altran par Capgemini

La Commission Européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de la société Altran Technologies S.A. (« Altran ») par la société Capgemini S.E. (« Capgemini »), toutes deux basées en France. Altran est spécialisée dans la fourniture de services et de conseil en ingénierie et propose plus marginalement des services informatiques. Capgemini est notamment spécialisée dans la fourniture de services informatiques et propose également des services d'ingénierie. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu des faibles chevauchements d'activités entre les entreprises, de la présence de nombreux concurrents importants sur les marchés pertinents, ainsi que de la capacité de ces derniers à répliquer d'éventuelles offres groupées proposées par la nouvelle entité. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure normale de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9460. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Stylianides pledges to unlock private sector finance for disaster risks and losses

Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, speaks at the Roundtable on Finance for Disaster Risk Reduction, co-organised by the European Commission's and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. In his speech, the Commissioner will underline the importance of the Public Private Partnership in Disaster Risk Management. Commissioner Stylianides says: “Disaster risk financing drives the funding for disaster preparedness. We need to find new risk financing solutions to maximise the impact of our humanitarian assistance globally.” In addition, about 40 experts from the banking sector, think tanks, academia, the private sector, associations and other services of the European Commission will attend the roundtable. Europe has taken a leadership role in sustainable finance and climate-related disaster risk has emerged as a particularly important strand within the sustainable finance agenda. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

EU Cyber Security Month: Commission organises a "Get Away Day" focused on cybersecurity practices

Cybersecurity in practice will be the focus of tomorrow's “Get Away Day” organised by CONNECT University, the training programme of the European Commission's Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology. The event is a part of the ongoing European Cyber Security Month, aimed at raising awareness in Europe about cybersecurity threats as well as promoting cybersecurity through education and sharing of good practices. The Get Away Day will feature presentations of EU-funded cybersecurity projects and training programmes and will offer tips and tricks on how citizens and businesses can improve their own cybersecurity. Interactive talks will allow participants to discuss their cybersecurity practices, share cyber threat intelligence and learn about emerging technologies and cybersecurity capabilities. The Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium, a partner of the European Cyber Security Month campaign, will also be present with its ‘cybersecurity truck' to test EU staff's cyber knowledge with fun games. A total of 120 participants are expected, among them many students and young people, as well as the winning team of the ‘European Cyber Security Challenge Competition' 2019 from Romania. The event will be live streamedhere. More general information on the EU's actions to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities and resilience is available in this brochure. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou – Tel. +32 229 83583)

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to New York, United States

On 25 October, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will be in New York, United States. She will meet the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres for a working lunch and participate in the annual board meeting of the International Crisis Group. The European Union, as a firm supporter of multilateralism, works hand in hand with the United Nations, and also cooperates with independent organisations such as the International Crisis Group, to find solutions to global crises and build a more peaceful and secure world. Factsheets on the EU-UN partnership and on how the EU works at the UN are available online. Photos of the meeting with UNSG Guterres will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229-73582)

Competition: EU and China discussed competition policy priorities at 19th Competition Week in Beijing

Officials and experts from the EU and China met in Beijing from 21 to 24 October for technical discussions and cooperation on competition law and enforcement. The 19th EU-China Competition Week provided a forum for exchanges on competition policy between the European Commission and the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). The roundtable discussions focused on State aid control and the Fair Competition Review System, merger review and antitrust issues, in line with the commitments set out in the Memoranda of Understanding and Terms of Reference signed between both sides. The EU-China Competition Week is part of the Competition Cooperation project, a 5-year EU funded programme offering technical cooperation to competition authorities in Asia. It builds on a longstanding practice of biannual competition dialogue between the EU and the anti-monopoly enforcement agencies in China. The objective is to exchange experiences and strengthen convergence in competition policy, to the benefit of citizens and businesses in both the EU and in Asia. More information about the European Commission' bilateral dialogue with China in the field of competition policy is available on the Commission's website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)

Eurostat press releases