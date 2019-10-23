EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Third review welcomes progress while identifying steps for improvement

Today the European Commission publishes its report on the third annual review of the functioning of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. The report confirms that the U.S. continues to ensure an adequate level of protection for personal data transferred under the Privacy Shield from the EU to participating companies in the U.S. Since the second annual review, there have been a number of improvements in the functioning of the framework, as well as appointments to key oversight and redress bodies, such as the Privacy Shield Ombudsperson. Being in the third year of the Shield's operation, the review focused on the lessons learnt from its practical implementation and day-to-day functionality. Today there are about 5,000 companies participating in this EU-U.S. data protection framework. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová, stated: "With around 5,000 participating companies, the Privacy Shield has become a success story. The annual review is an important health check for its functioning. We will continue the digital diplomacy dialogue with our U.S. counterparts to make the Shield stronger, including when it comes to oversight, enforcement and, in a longer-term, to increase convergence of our systems.” Among the improvements, the third review notes that the U.S. Department of Commerce is ensuring the necessary oversight in a more systematic manner by, for example, carrying out monthly checks of a sample of companies to verify compliance with Privacy Shield principles. Commissioner Jourová will hold a press conference today following the Midday Briefing to present the improvements achieved since last year's report. It will be broadcasted live here. A full press release is available online, as is the report. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel. + 32 229 62253 ; Sara Soumillion – Tel. + 32 229 67094 ; Athina Reuter – Tel. + 32 229 82390)

Les Européens continuent d'affirmer leur soutien au développement international

L'enquête Eurobaromètre sur la coopération au développement de l'UE pour cette année révèle l'existence d'un large consensus parmi les citoyens européens quant à l'importance de la coopération internationale et du développement. Près de neuf citoyens européens sur dix affirment que la coopération au développement est importante pour soutenir les populations des pays en développement, ce qui confirme la tendance observée ces dernières années. Ce résultat fait de la coopération au développement l'une des politiques les mieux perçues de l'UE. Neven Mimica, commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement, a déclaré à ce propos: « Je me réjouis de constater que les Européens continuent de soutenir fermement la coopération au développement de l'Union et adhèrent aux grandes priorités auxquelles je me suis attelé ces dernières années: le renforcement des partenariats tel celui que nous avons établi avec l'Afrique, l'approfondissement de notre engagement en faveur de la création d'emplois et la mobilisation de davantage d'investissements privés. Ces priorités constituent une base solide permettant à l'Union de maintenir son rôle de premier plan au niveau mondial et de relever les grands défis qui continuent de se poser. » Le communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tél.: +32 229 92256)

Commission announces shortlisted cities for 2020 Access City Awards

Today, the European Commission published the names of the 6 shortlisted cities that are in the running for winning the 2020 Access City Award. They are (in alphabetical order): Castelló de la Plana (Spain), Chania (Greece), Évreux (France), Skellefteå (Sweden), Tartu (Estonia), and Warsaw (Poland). The winner of the award and the runners-up will be announced on 29 November 2019 at the Access City Awards ceremony during the European Day of Persons with Disabilities conference in Brussels, an event the European Commission organises each year together with the European Disability Forum. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Access City Awards recognise cities that, by improving accessibility, make it easier for persons with disabilities and older citizens to gain access to public and private areas, children's play areas, working environments, public transport and information and communication technologies. This year, 47 applications from cities across the EU were submitted. The winner of the 2019 competition was Breda (The Netherlands). Journalists interested in attending the conference should send an e-mail to secretariat@accesscityaward.eu. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel. + 32 2 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel. + 32 2 229 67094)

Mergers: Commission clears joint acquisition of CNAF Air BP General Aviation Fuel Company by BP and China National Aviation Fuel Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture called CNAF Air BP General Aviation Fuel Company, of China, by BP of the UK and China National Aviation Fuel Group (“CNAF”) of China. The joint venture will be active in the supply of aviation fuel in China. BP is an oil company active globally. CNAF is a state-owned company active in the supply of aviation fuel in China and overseas. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the joint venture has no, or negligible, actual or foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9552. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Gannett by New Media Investment Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Gannett Co., Inc. by New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media”), both of the US. Gannett provides media and marketing solutions, including publishing of national and local print and online media. It is active mainly in the US, through the USA Today Network, and to a limited extent in the European Economic Area (EEA), in particular through its UK subsidiary Newsquest Media Group Ltd. New Media publishes locally based print and online media in the US. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, as the transaction does not create any horizontal or vertical overlaps between the activities of the companies in the EEA. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9527. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of BCA Marketplace by TDR Capital

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of BCA Marketplace plc (‘BCA'), (formerly known as British Car Auctions) by TDR Capital LLP (‘TDR'), both of the UK. BCA provides vehicle remarketing services, including the organisation of auctions where used vehicles can be sold. Through its subsidiary We Buy Any Car, BCA also purchases and resells used vehicles. TDR is a private equity firm with investments in a variety of sectors, including a stake in LeasePlan, a Netherlands-based vehicle leasing company. LeasePlan provides vehicle remarketing services to sellers of used cars and sells used vehicles. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given that the overlaps between the activities of the companies are limited and that a number of strong players would remain in the market after the merger. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9475. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Federica Mogherini travels to Beijing for bilateral meetings

On 24 October, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will be in Beijing, China for meetings with Premier Li Keqiang, and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi. This visit follows a year of intense and positive exchanges with the Chinese leadership. At the EU-China Summit on 9 April, which reaffirmed the strength of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the EU and China committed to work towards a more balanced and reciprocal economic relationship. The annual EU-China Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, has also enhanced cooperation on foreign and security policy. Federica Mogherini's visit will be an opportunity to take stock of EU-China cooperation across a wide range of issues, from pressing international and regional issues, to human rights, to security, ahead of what will be an important year for bilateral relations. In addition to the regular EU-China Summit expected to take place in Beijing in the spring of 2020, an extraordinary Summit of the European Council and China is scheduled to take place in Leipzig, Germany in the second half of the year. In line with the commitments from the summit in April, progress is needed on trade and economic issues in preparation for both summits, including on strengthened rules on industrial subsidies and reform of the World Trade Organisation, negotiations on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, and the conclusion of the negotiations on Geographic Indicators. For more information on EU-China relations, please consult the dedicated factsheet and visit the website of the EU Delegation to China. Photos of her visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359)

Les commissaires Thyssen et Jourová participent au Conseil "Emploi, politique sociale, santé et consommateurs"

La commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, et la commissaire chargée de la justice, de l'égalité des genres et des consommateurs, Vera Jourová, participeront au Conseil "Emploi, politique sociale, santé et consommateurs" qui se tiendra à Luxembourg, demain 24 octobre. Lors de la réunion, les ministres de l'Emploi et des Affaires sociales devraient adopter la proposition de la Commission visant à mettre à disposition des fonds du Fonds européen d'ajustement à la mondialisation destinés aux travailleurs les plus touchés par le scénario d'un Brexit sans accord. Les ministres devraient également adopter des conclusions sur l'économie du bien-être et sur "L'avenir du travail: l'UE appuie la déclaration du centenaire de l'Organisation internationale du Travail". De plus, les ministres discuteront des principaux défis de l'emploi et des affaires sociales dans le cadre du semestre européen et tiendront un débat d'orientation sur les moyens de faire correspondre les compétences et les besoins du marché du travail dans un monde du travail en mutation, en mettant un accent particulier sur la formation continue. Ensuite, les ministres tiendront un déjeuner-débat sur le recours à la "clause passerelle" dans le processus législatif de la politique sociale de l'Union européenne, recours grâce auquel les actes pourraient être adoptés à la majorité qualifiée plutôt qu'à l'unanimité. Enfin et surtout, les ministres de l'UE débattront des moyens de renforcer la lutte contre la discrimination dans l'UE, en vue de faire avancer le débat sur la proposition de directive relative à l'égalité de traitement. Dans ce contexte, la Commission européenne publiera demain son édition spéciale de l'Eurobaromètre sur la discrimination. L'enquête examine comment les citoyens européens perçoivent la discrimination fondée sur la religion, la couleur de la peau, le sexe ou l'orientation sexuelle. L'Eurobaromètre sera disponible ici. Vous trouverez un résumé des principaux résultats dans ces fiches en ligne. La conférence de presse suivant la réunion du Conseil, vers 16h30, sera retransmise en direct sur EbS. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél. + 32 229 62253 ; Sara Soumillion – Tél. + 32 229 67094 ; Athina Reuter – Tél. + 32 229 82390)

Commissioner Navracsics to open University Business Forum in Brussels

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will open the European University Business Forum in Brussels tomorrow. The theme of this 8th edition of the Forum is ‘University-Business Cooperation - Innovation and Sustainable Development'. Discussions will focus on tackling skills mismatches, the role of higher education in regional development and its importance for both innovation and tackling challenges such as sustainable development and artificial intelligence. Commissioner Navracsics said: “We must work together to find solutions to the challenges facing Europe's society and economy. Cooperation between universities and businesses is crucial in harnessing the most precious resource we have: our people, their talents, knowledge and creativity. This approach is relevant for any kind of societal challenges – climate change, artificial intelligence, automation or skills mismatches. The European Education Area we are building is already starting to foster new kinds of cooperation, opening up new opportunities for universities and students alike.” Since 2008, the now bi-annual European University Business Forum has been bringing together representatives of academia and business as well as policy-makers from across the EU and beyond. It serves as a platform for discussion on a number of topics pertinent to higher education and the world of work with a view to improving cooperation, promoting innovation and fostering employability and economic growth in Europe. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel. +32 229 50698)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Croatia

Today, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos is Zagreb, Croatia. This morning he met Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Minister of the Interior Davor Božinović and Minister of Justice Dražen Bošnjaković to discuss the Commission's assessment of the progress made by Croatia in meeting the necessary conditions to join the Schengen area, as well as cooperation on migration and border management. Following the meeting Commissioner Avramopoulos and Minister of the Interior Davor Božinović held a press conference, which will be available on EBS. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444).

