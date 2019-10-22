« L'Europe: une affaire de cœur » –Discours du président Juncker sur le bilan de sa Commission

Le président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, a prononcé, ce matin, devant les députés européens réunis en session plénière à Strasbourg, un discours revenant sur les réalisations les plus marquantes de son mandat. Après avoir remercié le Parlement européen et le président du Conseil européen, Donald Tusk, le président Juncker a dit : « Je voudrais remercier mes Commissaires. Parce que sans eux, je n'aurais rien pu faire. Ce sont des hommes et des femmes qui – individuellement et collectivement – ont bien mérité de l'Europe et merci pour cela. Muchas gracias, obrigado, merci, vielen Dank ! Je les avais invités à circuler, à expliquer, à dialoguer avec d'autres élus et avec les opinions publiques et donc les citoyens. Nous avons organisé au cours de ces cinq années 1 815 dialogues citoyens. Et les Commissaires se sont rendus 911 fois au sein de Parlements nationaux et de Parlements régionaux. » Le Président a ensuite abordé les sujets de la croissance et de l'économie – alors que l'Europe vit son 25ème trimestre consécutif de croissance –, le socle européen des droits sociaux, la situation en Grèce, l'Afrique et la solidarité avec les réfugiés et enfin la place de l'Europe dans le monde. Il a conclu son intervention avec ces mots : « Je suis fier d'avoir été, pendant longtemps – surtout ces cinq dernières années –, une petite partie de quelque chose qui est bien plus important que nous tous. Prenez soin de l'Europe. Et combattez, de toutes vos forces, les nationalismes stupides et bornés ! Vive l'Europe ! » Le discours et une fiche d'informations sur la Commission Juncker sont disponibles en ligne sur notre page dédiée. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 9138; Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456)

The Juncker Plan has made major impact on EU jobs and growth

The Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan, has played a key role in boosting jobs and growth in the EU. Investments by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group backed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) have increased EU gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.9% and added 1.1 million jobs in the European labour market. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have increased EU GDP by 1.8% and added 1.7 million jobs. Fresh figures following this month's EIB board meeting show that as of October 2019, the Juncker Plan is set to mobilise €439.4 billion in additional investment across the EU. More than one million start-ups and small businesses are now expected to benefit from improved access to finance. President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "We have achieved what we set out to do: return Europe to solid growth and boost job creation. By 2022, the Juncker Plan will have added 1.7 million jobs to the EU labour market and increased EU GDP by 1.8%. I always said that the Plan was not a cure-all. But with more than one million small-sized companies receiving financing that wasn't available to them before, we can be proud." The macroeconomic figures are the latest calculations by the Joint Research Centre (JRC) and the Economics Department of the EIB Group, based on financing agreements approved until the end of June 2019. You can find more information in the press release, factsheet, and the website which provides details per country and per sector. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

COLLEGE MEETING: Schengen accession: Croatia on the way to join the Schengen Area

The European Commission is today reporting on Croatia's progress in meeting the necessary conditions to join the Schengen area. The European Commission considers that, based on the results of the Schengen evaluation process initiated in 2016, Croatia has taken the measures needed to ensure that the necessary conditions for the full application of the Schengen rules and standards are met. Croatia will need to continue working on the implementation of all ongoing actions, in particular its management of the external borders, to ensure that these conditions continue to be met. The Commission also today confirms that Croatia continues to fulfil the commitments, linked to the Schengen rules, that it undertook in the accession negotiations. President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “I commend Croatia for its efforts and perseverance to meet all the necessary conditions to join Schengen. It is only through being united and standing together that we can ensure a stronger Schengen area. Sharing the achievement of Schengen must be our common objective. This is why I trust that Member States will take the right steps for Croatia to become a full Schengen member soon.” Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “Schengen is one of the greatest and most tangible achievements of European integration. But its strength very much depends on its inclusiveness – now that Croatia has taken the measures to ensure that the necessary conditions are met, we must recognise this. Once it becomes a full Schengen member, it will contribute to further strengthening the Schengen area and ensure that the EU's external borders are better protected.” The full press release is available online. (For more information:Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

COLLEGE MEETING: Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) Reports for Bulgaria and Romania

The European Commission adopted today its latest Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) Reports on steps taken by Romania and Bulgaria to meet their post-accession commitments on judicial reform and the fight against corruption, and in the case of Bulgaria on tackling organised crime. On Romania, since the last report the Commission has had to raise rule of law-related concerns a number of times with the Romanian authorities in relation to developments on judicial reforms and the fight against corruption. On each of these occasions, the Commission has noted continued backtracking from the progress made in previous years and this evolution was a source of great concerns. The Commission regrets that Romania did not engage with the additional recommendations made in November 2018. These recommendations need to be followed if the reform process is to be put back on track and the path towards the conclusion of the CVM resumed. The Commission is confident that Romania could give a new momentum to fulfilling the objectives of the CVM, and stands ready to help the Romanian authorities to this end. The Commission will continue to follow developments closely through the CVM. On Bulgaria, the Commission considers that the progress made under the CVM is sufficient to meet Bulgaria's commitments made at the time of its accession to the EU. Bulgaria will need to continue working consistently on translating the commitments reflected in this report into concrete legislation and on continued implementation. Bulgaria will need to monitor the continued implementation of the reform with a newly-established post-monitoring council, and that will feed into the future dialogue with the Commission in the framework of the comprehensive rule of law mechanism. Both the internal post-monitoring and the EU-wide mechanism should support sustainability and irreversibility of reforms, even after an end of the CVM for Bulgaria.Before taking a final decision, the Commission will also take duly into account the observations of the Council, as well as of the European Parliament. A press release on Bulgaria and Romania and a Q&A factsheet are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253;Tim McPhie – Tel.: +32 229 58602)

COLLEGE MEETING: Les femmes aux postes d'encadrement: la Commission Juncker dépasse son objectif de 40 %

La Commission européenne a dépassé l'objectif fixé par le président Jean-Claude Juncker en 2014 d'obtenir, avant la fin de son mandat, que la part des femmes dans le personnel d'encadrement intermédiaire et supérieur soit de 40%. Selon les données les plus récentes, 41% des postes d'encadrement à tous les niveaux sont actuellement occupés par des femmes, contre 30% au début du mandat du président, ce qui représente une augmentation de 37%. Ce chiffre est encore plus élevé au niveau où les membres du personnel d'encadrement sont les plus nombreux au sein de la Commission, à savoir les cadres intermédiaires ou les chefs d'unités. À ce jour, 42% d'entre eux sont des femmes, contre 31% lorsque la Commission Juncker a pris ses fonctions. Ces résultats placent la Commission au rang des administrations publiques dans le monde qui ont la plus grande proportion de femmes occupant des postes de direction. Le président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, a déclaré à ce propos: « L'égalité sous toutes ses formes est une valeur fondamentale de l'Union européenne. Depuis le premier jour de la Commission Juncker, je me suis engagé à examiner cette question au sein de cette institution et j'ai également promis d'accroître la part occupée par les femmes dans notre encadrement intermédiaire et supérieur en fixant un objectif de 40% à atteindre au plus tard le 1er novembre 2019. Aujourd'hui, je suis fier que nous ayons dépassé notre objectif. Je me félicite du travail que nous avons accompli pour y parvenir. Mais nous devons poursuivre dans cette voie. L'égalité, c'est l'égalité; ni plus, ni moins. »Le commissaire Günther H. Oettinger, chargé du budget et des ressources humaines, a ajouté: « Les recherches montrent que les organisations composées d'hommes et de femmes obtiennent de meilleurs résultats. Je suis très fier que le personnel d'encadrement de la Commission soit déjà constitué à plus de 40% de femmes. Cette répartition garantit la diversité des points de vue lors des discussions et dans les décisions que nous prenons au bénéfice des 500 millions de citoyens de l'UE. » Plus de détails sont disponibles dans le communiqué de presse en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 9138; Andreana Stankova - Tél.: +32 2 295 78 57)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission reinforces Brexit team by setting up “Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom” (UKTF)

The College of Commissioners has today decided to set up a ‘Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom' (UKTF) as part of the Commission's Secretariat-General. Michel Barnier has been appointed as Head of the Task Force. The UKTF will include the current TF50 ('Task Force for the Preparation and the Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 TEU') and the Secretariat-General's ‘Brexit Preparedness' unit. The Task Force, just like TF50, will coordinate all the Commission's work on all strategic, operational, legal and financial issues related to Brexit. It will be in charge of the finalisation of the Article 50 negotiations, as well as the Commission's ‘no-deal' preparedness work and the future relationship negotiations with the UK. It will operate under the direct authority of the President and in close cooperation with the Secretariat-General and all Commission services concerned. Once the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by the UK Parliament, and the European Parliament has given its consent, the EU is ready to immediately kick off work leading to negotiations on our future relationship with the UK, in full respect of European Council guidelines. Michel Barnier will be supported by a Deputy Head of the Task Force, at Deputy Director-General level. Today's decision takes effect on 16 November 2019 – regardless of developments in the UK – and has been agreed in close coordination between President Juncker and President-elect Ursula von der Leyen. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138; Daniel Ferrie – Tel.:+32 229 86500)

EU makes 22 new commitments for clean, healthy and safe oceans and launches The Ocean Tracker

The European Union will announce 22 new commitments at the 2019 edition of Our Ocean conference, which will take place in Oslo, Norway on 23-24 October 2019, for better governance of the oceans. In addition, the EU is also launching ‘The Ocean Tracker', an interactive map to follow the over €10 billion commitments already made by governments, businesses and NGOs. Commissioner Karmenu Vella, responsible for Environment, Maritime affairs and Fisheries will represent the EU at this conference and call for increased action for ocean governance: “Ocean sustainability is a global challenge that needs crosscutting and international action. It is time to take ocean governance to the next level. With this new set of commitments and the delivery of The Ocean Tracker, the EU demonstrates its leadership in ocean sustainability”. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: “Oceans are not only our common wealth, but our future. It is our responsibility to ensure that they are healthy and protected worldwide. In our future partnership with ACP countries, we will continue acting as an international driving force by championing sustainable management of marine resources, while fostering blue economy and opportunities to improve people's lives”. These EU commitments are meaningful actions to strengthen ocean governance, in particular with regard to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and more specifically, the Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. The EU pledges include projects to tackle plastic pollution, make blue economy more sustainable and improve research and maritime surveillance. A full press release is available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 229 81325)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of a joint venture between BP and Bunge

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by BP plc of the UK and Bunge Limited (“Bunge”) of the US. The joint venture will be active in sugar cane cultivation, production of sugar and ethanol, and electricity co-generation from sugar cane bagasse in Brazil. BP is active in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. Bunge operates in the agri-food sector, with activities including trading in oil seeds and cereal, grains, and the production and marketing of edible oils. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because the joint venture has no actual and foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9549. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Commissioner Andriukaitis in Dublin

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, will be in Dublin, Ireland. He will deliver a speech on ‘Animal Health Law and Veterinary Medicines Directive – the opportunities and challenges' at the 10th anniversary of Animal Health Ireland. In the afternoon, the Commissioner will pay a visit to the DG SANTÉ Directorate in charge of the audits. Ahead of the visit, Commissioner Andriukaitis said: “I am very pleased to be able to speak at the 10th anniversary of Animal Health Ireland, an organisation whose input in the prevention and promotion of animal health is indispensable. Indeed, while a lot has been achieved during the past ten years, the challenges that lie ahead are significant. The antimicrobial resistance, animal welfare, climate change and hereafter-emerging pathogens require collective action – across boundaries and borders, between people and partners. I therefore count on all the actors to maintain their active role and sense of responsibility promoting animal health.” (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

