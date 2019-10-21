Libye: deux millions d'euros d'aide humanitaire supplémentaires pour couvrir les besoins essentiels

Alors que de nombreuses personnes continuent de souffrir de la situation en Libye, la Commission européenne a annoncé aujourd'hui des aides humanitaires supplémentaires de l'ordre de deux millions d'euros afin de venir en aide aux plus nécessiteux. Ces aides permettront de couvrir les services de soins de santé d'urgence, la nourriture, le soutien aux moyens de subsistance et les services de protection. « L'UE est résolue à aider les plus vulnérables en Libye, victimes de conflits depuis plusieurs années. Ce financement supplémentaire aidera nos partenaires humanitaires à continuer de fournir une aide dans les zones difficiles d'accès. Il est essentiel que les parties en conflit respectent le droit humanitaire international et autorisent les travailleurs humanitaires à avoir pleinement accès à ceux qui sont dans le besoin et ainsi à sauver des vies, » a déclaré Christos Stylianides, commissaire en charge de l'aide humanitaire et de la gestion des crises. L'aide humanitaire de l'UE vise à permettre l'accès aux soins de santé de base pour les victimes de conflits, y compris les interventions chirurgicales d'urgence en contexte de guerre, la réhabilitation physique, la fourniture de médicaments essentiels ainsi qu'un soutien psychosocial. Cette assistance aide à rétablir les services de soins de santé de base dans les zones touchées par un conflit, ainsi qu'à permettre d'assurer l'éducation des enfants. Les fonds de l'UE feront l'objet d'une surveillance étroite et seront acheminés par l'intermédiaire d'organisations non gouvernementales internationales et du Comité international de la Croix-Rouge. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela - Tél.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi - Tél.: +32 229 69140)

TRADE: The EU and Norway agree on an interim appeal system in wake of the World Trade Organization Appellate Body blockage

The EU and Norway today notified to the World Trade Organization (WTO) their interim appeal arbitration arrangement. In this way, the EU and Norway secure an effective and binding dispute settlement for any potential trade disputes that might oppose them under the WTO law, in case the existing WTO Appellate Body stops being operational. The EU's foremost priority remains to ensure an effective functioning of the existing WTO Appellate Body. The interim arrangement has however become necessary as a contingency measure given the long-standing blockage in the appointments of the Appellate Body members. The EU and other WTO countries have made formal proposals and are now discussing ways to resolve the situation. In the meantime, an interim solution that mirrors the existing WTO appeal process can be put in place between interested WTO members. Today's agreement with Norway is the EU's second interim appeal arrangement, the first being the one agreed between the EU and Canada on 25 July 2019. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel. +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska - Tel.: +32 229 51383)

Promotion des produits agro-alimentaires européens : la Commission présente les projets sélectionnés

La Commission européenne et l'agence pour les consommateurs, la santé, l'agriculture et l'alimentation de l'UE (CHAFEA) ont approuvé 81 campagnes de promotion de produits agroalimentaires de l'UE qui se dérouleront dans et hors de l'UE au cours des trois prochaines années. Les campagnes sélectionnées bénéficieront d'un financement européen de 200 millions d'euros. Phil Hogan, commissaire à l'agriculture, a déclaré: « Les produits agroalimentaires européens sont réputés dans le monde entier pour leur qualité et leur authenticité. J'en ai été moi-même témoin lors de visites dans plusieurs pays du monde, tels que la Chine, le Japon, l'Indonésie, le Mexique ou la Colombie, accompagnés de producteurs agroalimentaires de l'UE. La Commission européenne soutient leurs efforts en les aidant à relayer leur message et maintenir leur bonne réputation au niveau mondial. » Les programmes de promotion visent à aider les producteurs à communiquer sur la qualité de leurs produits, et à ouvrir de nouveaux marchés. Ils se concentrent sur un certain nombre de priorités telles que la mise en valeur de la qualité des aliments européens avec des indications géographiques ou des méthodes de production biologiques. Sur les 81 campagnes sélectionnées, 55 ciblent des pays situés hors de l'UE, tels que le Brésil, le Canada, la Chine, le Mexique et l'Inde. Les campagnes sélectionnées couvriront un large éventail de produits tels que les produits laitiers, les olives et les fruits et légumes. Plus d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

State aid: Commission approves €64 million support for a waste-to-energy highly efficient cogeneration plant in Poland

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Polish plans to support the construction of a highly efficient municipal waste treatment facility located in Gdańsk. The beneficiary of the aid is Port Czystej Energii Sp. z o.o. (“PCE”), a municipally owned company. The project will be organised in the form of a public-private partnership between PCE and private partners selected by the beneficiary through a competitive procedure. The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular the Commission's 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy. The Commission found that the aid will contribute to the EU's energy and environmental objectives without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. In particular, cogeneration increases energy efficiency by recycling the heat from power generation for other uses (in this case, the public district heating), to the overall benefit of the environment. The new installation will also help reduce municipal waste disposal in landfills by incinerating approximately 160.000 tons of waste that is currently landfilled. It will contribute to reducing the use of fossil fuels and, hence, to reducing the level of CO 2 emissions. More information will be available on the Commission competition website in the public case register under the case number SA.55100. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of KCOM by MEIF 6 Fibre

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of the whole of KCOM Group plc by MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd., both of the UK. KCOM is a provider of IT and communications solutions to consumers and businesses in the UK, primarily in the Hull and East Yorkshire area of North-East England. MEIF 6 Fibre is an investment fund controlled by the Macquarie Group Limited of Australia. Macquarie is a diversified financial group active worldwide in a wide range of sectors, including as an investor in telecommunications infrastructure since the early 2000s. The Commission has concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the limited horizontal and vertical overlaps between the companies. In addition, the Commission excluded any competition concerns arising from conglomerate relationships between the companies. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9433. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears joint acquisition of 1822604 Alberta, Northumbrian Water Group, Northumbrian Services, West Gas Networks, Western Gas Networks, UK Rails. and Dutch Enviro Energy Holdings by CK Asset Holdings and CK Hutchison Holdings

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over 1822604 Alberta Ltd (“Alberta”) of Canada, Northumbrian Water Group Limited, Northumbrian Services Limited, West Gas Networks Limited, Western Gas Networks Limited, UK Rails S.à r.l., all of the UK, and Dutch Enviro Energy Holdings B.V. of the Netherlands, by CK Asset Holdings Limited (“CKA”) and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CKHH”), both of Hong Kong. Alberta is active in off-airport car parking in Canada. Northumbrian Water Group and Northumbrian Services are active in water supply, sewerage and wastewater services in England and Wales. West Gas Networks and Western Gas Networks are active in the gas distribution network in Wales and the South West of England. UK Rails is the owner of Eversholt Rail Group, a company owning rolling stock in the UK. Dutch Enviro Energy Holdings B.V. is active in the supply of energy from waste in the Netherlands. Prior to the transaction, all these companies were solely controlled by CKHH, which is active in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications. CKA is active in property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, investment in infrastructure and utility asset operation and aircraft leasing. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concern given the absence of horizontal overlaps and vertical links between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9566. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Autocommerce, Avto Triglav and AC-Mobil by Emil Frey

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Autocommerce d.o.o, Avto Triglav d.o.o and AC-Mobil d.o.o, all of Slovenia, by the Emil Frey Group of Switzerland. Autocommerce, Avto Triglav and AC-Mobil are active in the motor vehicles distribution market in Slovenia. Avto Triglav is also active in the same market in Croatia. The Emil Frey Group is active in the import and distribution of motor vehicles of different brands in the European Economic Area, including distribution of original equipment spare parts and repair and maintenance services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the companies' moderate combined market positions resulting from the proposed transaction and the presence of a number of strong competitors in Slovenia and Croatia. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9462. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Merlin by KIRKBI, Blackstone and CPPIB

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Merlin Entertainments plc of the UK by KIRKBI Invest A/S of Denmark, the Blackstone Group Inc. of the US and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPPIB”) of Canada. Merlin owns and operates theme and amusement parks and visitor attractions in several EU Member States, including Legoland parks. KIRKBI is a holding and investment company that owns the Lego Group. Blackstone is an asset manager. CPPIB is active in investment management. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the limited horizontal overlaps and vertical relationships between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9473. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of PEMA by I Squared

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of PEMA GmbH and its subsidiaries (“PEMA”) of Germany by I Squared Capital Advisors, LLC (“I Squared”) of the US, through its controlled TIP Group entities (“TIP”) of Germany. PEMA is active in the operating leasing of heavy trucks and trailers, including integrated services. I Squared is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom and transport in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Through TIP, I Squared is active in the operating leasing of heavy trailers in Europe and Canada. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the companies' moderate combined market positions and the presence of a number of credible competitors in the European Economic Area and in the Member States most concerned, namely Czechia, Denmark, Germany and Sweden. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9501. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: communiqués de presse

Prochains événements de la Commission européenne (ex-Top News)