L'Autorité européenne du travail entame ses activités

Les activités de l'Autorité européenne du travail débutent aujourd'hui par une cérémonie d'inauguration et la première réunion de son conseil d'administration. Ce lancement intervient deux ans après l'annonce par Jean-Claude Juncker, président de la Commission européenne, de l'idée d'une telle autorité dans son discours sur l'état de l'Union de 2017 devant le Parlement européen. À cette occasion, le président Juncker a déclaré: « L'Autorité européenne du travail est la pierre angulaire de nos travaux visant à rendre les règles de l'UE en matière de droit du travail équitables, efficaces et applicables. Il n'est pas surprenant que l'Autorité, grandement nécessaire, ait été instituée en un temps record. L'Autorité fournira aux travailleurs et aux employeurs de meilleures informations sur leurs droits et obligations et aidera les autorités nationales du travail dans leurs activités transfrontières. Cela bénéficiera directement aux millions d'Européens qui vivent ou travaillent dans un autre État membre, ainsi qu'aux millions d'entreprises qui exercent des activités transfrontières. Il s'agit d'une étape supplémentaire majeure sur la voie d'un marché du travail européen mieux intégré, fondé sur la confiance, des règles fiables et une coopération efficace. Je tiens à remercier toutes celles et tous ceux qui — au Parlement, au Conseil et à la Commission — ont permis de faire de l'Autorité une réalité et j'adresse à celle-ci tous mes vœux de réussite. » Le président Juncker assistera à l'inauguration à Bruxelles en présence du Premier ministre slovaque, Peter Pellegrini, les États membres ayant choisi Bratislava comme siège de l'Autorité. Les Vice-présidents de la Commission, Maros Šefčovič et Valdis Dombrovskis, la commissaire Marianne Thyssen et d'autres invités seront également présents. Il est possible de suivre la cérémonie en direct sur EbS. Plus d'informations sur le lancement, le fonctionnement et le travail de l'Autorité européenne du travail sont disponibles dans ce communiqué de presse, mémo et factsheet en ligne. Pour un aperçu des activités de la Commission Juncker dans le domaine des affaires sociales, veuillez trouver cette factsheet en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Christian Wigand– Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Agenda on Migration four years on: Marked progress needs consolidating in face of volatile situation

Ahead of the October European Council, the European Commission is today reporting on key progress under the European Agenda on Migration since 2015, with focus on steps taken by the EU since the last progress report in March 2019. The Commission also set out those areas where work must continue to address current and future migration challenges. High Representative and Vice-President Federica Mogherini said: “Over the past years we have built an EU external migration policy when there was none. We have developed new partnerships and strengthened the old ones, starting with the African Union and the United Nations. Together we are saving lives and protecting those in need by enabling legal migration channels, addressing the drivers of migration, and fighting against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings. The past years have confirmed that no country can address this complexity alone. It is only by working together, by joining forces that we can tackle these global challenges in an effective, human and sustainable way.” Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “These past years have shown that only together as a Union we are capable of responding to extreme circumstances. Collectively, we have laid down the structural and operational foundations for a comprehensive European migration system that not only responds effectively and delivers results, but also promotes solidarity and responsibility. While there is still more work to do and the situation remains fragile, we are much better prepared than we were in 2015.” When the migration crisis broke out in 2015, the EU took swift and determined action to face exceptional challenges through common European solutions. Over the past 4 years, the basis for a strong collective EU migration policy and new tools and procedures for efficient coordination and cooperation are now in place. The EU is better equipped than ever before to provide operational and financial support to Member States under pressure, manage the external borders and work in partnership with countries outside the EU. However, more efforts are needed to complete this work and make the EU's migration policy truly future-proof, effective and resilient. A full press release and factsheets are available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 2 298 65 70)

RÉUNION DU COLLÈGE: La Commission continue d'optimiser la manière dont elle organise son travail

La Commission européenne a aujourd'hui publié des principes directeurs et des recommandations sur le lieu de travail du futur. Ceux-ci s'appuient sur une série d'analyses et de consultations menées afin d'identifier les moyens pour optimiser encore davantage l'organisation de ses travaux. Ce travail fait partie d'un effort pour faire le meilleur usage possible des qualités et des compétences du personnel hautement qualifié de la Commission, comme l'avait demandé le président Juncker au début de son mandat. La Communication d'aujourd'hui tend également à tirer des conclusions utiles pour la prochaine Commission. Sa conclusion principale est que la future optimisation des ressources de la Commission devrait s'organiser d'une manière holistique et en trois piliers - l'approche des « trois B » - « bricks », « bytes » and « behaviour », en anglais. Ce sont des « briques » – comment utiliser l'espace de travail au mieux –, des « octets » – comment utiliser la technologie au mieux –, et « comportement » – comment le travail est géré et structuré. La nature et les spécificités des tâches et des méthodes de travail doivent être prises en compte dans chaque cas particulier. C'est pourquoi la participation et la consultation du personnel sont primordiales. Une approche unique n'est pas recommandée. Ces propositions visent à faire de la Commission un lieu de travail plus efficace et agile, plus attractif et épanouissant pour notre personnel. Plus de détails seront disponibles dans la communication ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tél.: +32 2 29 57857)

Connecting Europe Facility: €1.4 billion to support sustainable transport projects

The European Commission has today launched a call worth €1.4 billion to support key transport projects through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the EU's central funding instrument for infrastructure networks. The investment will help build missing connections across the continent, while focusing on sustainable transport modes. Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said: “To accelerate decarbonisation and contribute to the completion of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), we are making full use of the resources available through the Connecting Europe Facility. These investments will support smart and sustainable mobility and better connect our citizens across Europe.” The deadline for applications is 26 February 2020. A virtual information day will take place on 7 November 2019. The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) is the EU funding instrument for strategic investment in transport, energy and digital infrastructure. Created in 2014, the Connecting Europe Facility has so far supported 763 projects with close to €22 billion in EU funding. More information is available here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Antitrust: Commission imposes interim measures on Broadcom in TV and modem chipset markets

The European Commission has ordered Broadcom to stop applying certain provisions contained in agreements with six of its main customers. This will prevent serious and irreparable harm to competition likely to be caused by Broadcom's conduct, which at first sight infringes EU competition rules. Broadcom is the world leader in the supply of chipsets for TV set-top boxes and modems, including systems-on-a-chip, essential to bring the television signals and connectivity to consumers' premises. In June 2019, the Commission opened an antitrust investigation to assess whether Broadcom restricted competition in various markets for these chipsets and components for so-called central office/head end equipment by means of certain practices. The Commission also issued a Statement of Objections where it preliminarily concluded that interim measures with respect to certain aspects of Broadcom's conduct may be required to ensure the effectiveness of any final decision taken by the Commission in the future. Today's decision concludes that interim measures are warranted to prevent serious and irreparable damage to competition from occurring in certain markets for systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes and modems, based on: (a) Broadcom is, at first sight, dominantin the markets for systems-on-a-chip for (i) TV set-top boxes, (ii) fibre modems and (iii) xDSL modems; (b) Broadcom is, at first sight, infringing competition rules by abusing its prima facie dominant position. Today's decision orders Broadcom to: (i) unilaterally cease to apply the anticompetitive provisions identified by the Commission and to inform its customers that it will no longer apply such provisions; and (ii) refrain from agreeing the same provisions or provisions having an equivalent object or effect in other agreements with these customers, and refrain from implementing punishing or retaliatory practices having an equivalent object or effect. Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy, said: “We have strong indications that Broadcom, the world's leading supplier of chipsets used for TV set-top boxes and modems, is engaging in anticompetitive practices. Broadcom's behaviour is likely, in the absence of intervention, to create serious and irreversible harm to competition. We cannot let this happen, or else European customers and consumers would face higher prices and less choice and innovation. We therefore ordered Broadcom to immediately stop its conduct.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

EU mobilises planes to battle forest fires in Lebanon

Lebanon has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist in efforts to stop the spread of forest fires as up to 100 active fires have been reported in the country. In an immediate response, the EU has mobilised 6 firefighting planes: 4 of which are rescEU aircraft, 2 from Italy and 2 from Greece, as well as 2 planes sent from Cyprus via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which are already operating. "The EU stands in solidarity with Lebanon. I thank our Member States for their assistance and solidarity. Our thoughts are with the brave first responders and all those affected by these devastating fires" said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides who spoke and is in contact with the Minister of Interior of Lebanon, Ms Raya Haffar El-Hassan,to express EU's solidarity and support. The European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre has also activated the Copernicus emergency satellite mapping for the affected areas and is monitoring the situation. In addition, an EU Liaison Officer will be deployed to Lebanon to support the operation. rescEU is the EU's new strengthened response system to natural disasters, which includes a reserve of firefighting planes and helicopters. It is capable of immediate assistance in the EU and beyond. This is the second official deployment of rescEU assets after Greece last August. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle indication géographique protégée de Roumanie

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription du « Telemea de Sibiu » dans le registre des indications géographiques protégées (IGP). Le « Telemea de Sibiu » est un fromage roumain au lait de brebis préparé depuis des siècles par les « baci », nom donné aux bergers roumains, suivant un processus de fabrication manuel. Le fromage « Telemea de Sibiu » frais a un goût doux, légèrement salé, qui devient plus intense et onctueux lorsqu'il est affiné. Les brebis dont le lait est utilisé pour préparer le « Telemea de Sibiu » passent la plus grande partie de l'année dans les pâturages, consommant des herbes et plantes aromatiques qui confèrent au fromage sa saveur caractéristique. Chaque année un grand nombre de festivals et fêtes populaires liés à l'élevage de brebis et à la fabrication du fromage « Telemea de Sibiu » sont organisés pour célébrer ce produit phare de la région de Sibiu, au centre de la Roumanie. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1445 produits déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

STATEMENTS

World Food Day: “Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger world” – Statement by Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis

“The proverbial saying ‘you are what you eat' that comes from the French (quelle surprise!) lawyer and politician Anthelme Brillat-Savarin is to be taken quite literally. It brings us the notion that to be healthy you need to eat healthy food. It is true because our nutrition provides life to every cell in our body, from hair to skin, from bones to muscles. This year's theme for the World Food Day “Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger world” allows me to add a second layer to the famous saying: you are not only what you eat but also what you waste. Indeed, while we are tackling the unhealthy diets, food waste should be no less important fish to fry. The numbers are more than alarming and terribly shameful: while over 800 million people suffer from hunger worldwide, over 670 million adults and 120 million children (aged 5–19) are obese, and Europeans waste 88 million tonnes of food each year – amounting to over €140 billion. Can you spot the error? It is obvious that food waste must tackled. […] Healthy lifestyles should also be encouraged. As many Member States are taking steps to introduce additional nutritional and origin labelling, the Commission recently launched a project on food reformulation, which provides Member States with a comprehensive database containing ingredient information on food products sold in EU supermarkets. This will make it clear to authorities, consumers and companies that there is room for improving food products: by highlighting the high sugar, salt and fat contents. This will lead, I believe, to more positive, informed choices by consumers while allowing authorities to monitor progress in this area and take further steps if needed. Healthy diets from sustainable food systems for a healthy planet should be our goal and our consumption patterns need to adapt. This will need to be part of the Farm to Fork Strategy and tie in the new Green Deal. What we eat and what we waste, will, to a large extent, define the future of our kind and our planet”, said Commissioner Andriukaitis on the occasion of this year's World Food Day. You can find the full statement here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

President Juncker attends Tripartite Social Summit

This afternoon, on 16 October, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend the Tripartite Social Summit in Brussels, accompanied by Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Financial Services, Financial Stability and the Capital Markets Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, and Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen. The Tripartite Social Summit takes place twice a year, ahead of the spring and autumn European Councils. It is an opportunity for a constructive exchange of views between leaders of European employee and employer organisations, the European Commission, the European Council, the EU Heads of State or Government, and Employment and Social Affairs Ministers from the countries holding the current and incoming Council of the EU Presidencies. Today's edition will focus on “Progressing on the social and economic dimensions for a competitive, fair and sustainable Europe: The role of social partners and social dialogue”. The discussions are structured around three sub-themes: a just transition to a climate-neutral economy; investing in skills and improving access to adult training; and designing an industrial policy fit for the future. A press conference will take place following the Summit, foreseen around 17:15, and can be followed here. More information on the Summit can be found here. A joint statement will be made available here. For an overview of the activities of the Juncker Commission in the field of social affairs, click here. (For more information:Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Moscovici in Washington D.C.

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Moscovici will be in Washington D.C. this week for the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Vice-President Dombrovskis will also take part in a regulatory roundtable with Mr Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury, to discuss cooperation in financial services between the EU and the U.S. Commissioner Moscovici will participate in the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The Vice-President and the Commissioner will also participate in a series of bilateral meetings and speaking engagements. Vice-President Dombrovskis will meet, amongst others, Mr Heath Tarbert, Chairman and Chief Executive of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Ms Oksana Markarova, Ukraine Finance Minister; and Mr Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia. He will also meet representatives of finance industry, including Mr Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. Commissioner Moscovici will meet, amongst others, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Mr. Jerome H. Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board; and Mr José Ángel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Vice-President Dombrovskis will speak at the Annual Meeting of the Institute of International Finance, will address the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, and will launch the International Platform on Sustainable Finance at the IMF on Friday 18 October at 20.00 CET. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

