Ahead of the European Council meeting on 17 and 18 October, the European Commission calls on EU Heads of State or Government to provide political guidance and new impetus to the negotiations in order to reach an agreement on a fair, balanced and modern long-term EU budget for the period 2021-2027 before the end of this year. The next multiannual financial framework (MFF) should be fit for the challenges of today and tomorrow so it can enable the EU delivering on the expectations of citizens. In a Communication published today, the European Commission outlines the main points that need consideration and a clear steer by EU Leaders in order to reach a swift agreement. On that occasion, President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "The long-term EU budget is about acting where the EU adds the most value. It is investment in Europe-wide, world-leading research. It is funding for cross-border infrastructure, support for small businesses, and a safety net for our farmers. It is an education in another European country for generations of young Europeans. These are the priorities reflected in the Commission's proposal for the next seven years. Moreover, our proposal is a forward-looking, responsible and pragmatic plan on how to do more with less. I call on the European Parliament and our Member States to reach a swift agreement.” Commissioner in charge of Budget and Human Resources, Günther H. Oettinger said: "In the spring of last year, the Commission made a proposal about EU's next long-term budget that everyone recognised as a solid basis for negotiations. 16 months later, work has progressed but time is becoming short. Everyone must now work towards a compromise. We should roll up our sleeves and walk the final stretch. At a time of great challenges, Europe cannot afford a delay of its long-term budget. Our citizens are waiting to see results; it is now time to take responsibility. It is time to decide.” In line with the conclusions from the European Council meeting of 20 and 21 June 2019, an agreement on EU's next long-term budget should be reached before the end of the year. The Commission shares the firm believe that sticking to this timeline is essential, for the hundreds of thousands of students, farmers and researchers across Europe, as well as everybody else who benefits from the EU budget. More information is available in the press release here, as well as in the factsheets here and here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva - Tel.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 29 57857)

Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will represent the European Commission at today's Eurogroup meeting. The Chair of the European Central Bank's (ECB) supervisory board, Andrea Enria will present the Board's recent activities. The Chair of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) Elke König will inform the meeting about the SRB's ongoing activities. Ministers will exchange views on developments in competitiveness in the euro area. The Commission and the ECB will inform ministers on the main findings of the 10th post-programme surveillance mission to Portugal. Ministers will then discuss the candidacy that has been put forward to replace the outgoing member of the ECB's Executive Board, Benoît Cœuré. The President of the Eurogroup Mário Centeno will also invite Member States to nominate candidates to succeed ECB's Executive Board Sabine Lautenschläger. The Eurogroup will have a follow-up discussion on the economic outlook in the euro area. Ministers will also take stock of exchange rate developments over the past months ahead of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund from 14 to 20 October. Ministers will then continue in an inclusive format to follow up on the December 2018 Euro Summit and the June 2019 Euro Summit on further strengthening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union. Since the December 2018 Euro Summit, discussions have proceeded on the future Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) for the euro area, building on the Commission's proposal for a Reform Support Programme from May 2018. Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will participate in the press conference following the meeting. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Věra Jourová will also participate in tomorrow's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting. At the meeting, Ministers will discuss the progress achieved as regards implementation of measures in the field of anti-money laundering (AML), as well as future strategic priorities. Commissioner Jourová will present the four reports published by the Commission in July 2019, aimed at supporting European and national authorities in tackling money laundering and terrorist financing in the EU. In this context, Vice-President Dombrovskis will focus on the post-mortem report drawing lessons from past AML cases in European banks and will give the outlook for future actions. Commissioner Jourová will also inform ministers about the ongoing work on revising the methodology to identify high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies in the area of anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing, as required by the anti-money laundering Directive. Also on the agenda is the presentation of the report of the Wise Persons' Group on how to maximise the added value of the EU's financial architecture for development. Ministers will also take stock of the 2019 European Semester exercise, and are expected to adopt a Council recommendation on the appointment of a member of the ECB's Executive Board. Finally, Ministers will receive a presentation by the European Court of Auditors of its annual report on the implementation of the EU budget for 2018 and will approve the latest update of the EU's list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Vice-President Dombrovskis will also inform the ministers about the progress made on the Capital Markets Union since the last informal ECOFIN in Helsinki. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will participate in the press conference following the meeting. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253)

Today, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos will sign two arrangements with Albania and North Macedonia, implementing the Joint Action Plan on Counter-Terrorism for the Western Balkans. The arrangements will identify concrete priority actions for each Western Balkan partner in the area of counter-terrorism cooperation for 2019 and 2020 as well as support from the European Union. Both Albania and North Macedonia will report on a regular basis on the implementation of the arrangements. The arrangements to implement the Joint Action Plans on Counter-Terrorism with the other Western Balkan partners are also under preparation and expected to be signed soon. The wider Joint Action Plan for Western Balkans, signed in October 2018, provides an overarching framework for action on counter-terrorism and the prevention and countering of violent extremism in the Western Balkans region. This strengthened engagement on security is one of the six flagship initiatives in the Commission's Strategy for the Western Balkans and answers the call of the Sofia Declaration of May 2018 for increased cooperation on countering terrorism and extremism. The arrangement with Albania will be signed at 13:00 and followed by a press point with Commissioner Avramopoulos and Minister of Interior of Albania, Sandër Lleshaj in the VIP corner. The arrangements with North Macedonia will be signed at 15:00 and followed by a press point with Commissioner Avramopoulos and Minister of Interior of North Macedonia, Oliver Spasovski in the VIP corner. Both ceremonies will be streamed on EBS+. More information on the two arrangements will be available online after the signature ceremonies. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Le commissaire en charge de la coopération internationale et du développement, Neven Mimica, participe, à Lyon aujourd'hui et demain, aux côtés de dirigeants mondiaux, à une conférence des donateurs du Fonds mondial de lutte contre le sida, la tuberculose et le paludisme dans le monde. La Commission européenne ya contribué à hauteur de 550 millions d'euros pour la période 2020-2022, comme annoncé lors de la réunion du G7 il y a un mois. À cette occasion, le commissaire Mimica a déclaré: « Malgré des progrès remarquables, le sida, la tuberculose et le paludisme continuent de menacer les populations à travers le monde. La bonne nouvelle est que ces épidémies peuvent être éradiquées. Mais nous devons mieux travailler ensemble à tous les niveaux pour mettre en place des systèmes de santé plus solides et plus efficaces pour tous. C'est pourquoi l'UE a décidé d'intensifier la lutte et s'est engagée avec une contribution de 550 millions d'euros. » L'engagement de l'UE à hauteur de 550 millions d'euros représente une augmentation de 15% par rapport au précédent engagement pour la période 2017-2019 (475 millions d'euros). Collectivement, les contributions de l'UE et de ses États membres représentent près de 50% de toutes les ressources reçues par le Fonds mondial, contribuant ainsi à sauver des millions de vies. Dans les pays où le Fonds mondial investit, plus de 27 millions de vies ont été sauvées et le nombre de personnes qui meurent du sida, de la tuberculose et du paludisme a été réduit d'un tiers. En 2017 seulement, les investissements du Fonds mondial ont permis de traiter 17,5 millions de personnes séropositives avec des antirétroviraux, mais aussi de traiter cinq millions de tuberculeux et de distribuer 197 millions de moustiquaires. À l'occasion de cette conférence, le commissaire Mimica rencontrera également Bill Gates pour discuter de la coopération future de l'Union européenne et de la fondation Bill and Melinda Gates. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela - Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder - Tél.: +32 229 92256)

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de l'eau-de-vie de vin bulgare « Ямболскагроздоваракия/ГроздоваракияотЯмбол/Yambolska grozdova rakya/Grozdova rakya ot Yambol » en tant qu'indication géographique de boisson spiritueuse. Produite artisanalement puis industriellement depuis les années 1930 dans les distilleries des provinces de Yambol et de Bourgas dans le sud-est de la Bulgarie, cette eau-de-vie de vin est obtenue à partir de cépages blancs et rouges distillés dans des alambics de conception bulgare. Caractérisée par une robe jaune paille, un arôme fruité prononcé, une saveur douce et harmonieuse ainsi qu'un agréable arrière-goût de raisin, l'eau-de-vie « Ямболскагроздоваракия/ГроздоваракияотЯмбол/Yambolska grozdova rakya/Grozdova rakya ot Yambol » est mise en marché avec un degré d'alcool supérieur ou égal à 40%. Les éditions limitées de la boisson sont vieillies pendant au moins six mois dans des fûts de chêne de la Strandja, une espèce relique ayant survécu à la dernière ère glaciaire qui confère à la boisson une saveur raffinée et un arôme délicat. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 235 indications géographiques de boissons spiritueuses déjà enregistrées dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données eAmbrosia. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél.: +32 229 52 509)

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of joint control over X-Elio Energy, S.L. (“X-Elio”) of Spain by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) of Canada and KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”) of the US. KKR currently solely controls X-Elio. X-Elio is active in the development, construction, operation and maintenance of solar plants in Spain, Italy, Japan, South America, Middle East, South Africa and North America. Brookfield is a Canadian global asset manager focused on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. KKR is a global investment firm. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns as the transaction results in limited horizontal and vertical overlaps between the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9519. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

On Thursday 10th October, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will co-chair, together with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, the 4th meeting of the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) in Barcelona (Spain). Hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister and High Representative/Vice-President-designate Josep Borrell, the meeting will gather Ministers from the 43 UfM member countries and observers, which includes the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, the President of the Anna Lindh Foundation, representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of the UfM, the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly, the European Investment Bank and the European Economic and Social Committee, in the presence of the Secretary General of the UfM Secretariat, Nasser Kamel. The Regional Forum will be an opportunity to review the organisation's achievements until now, exchange views on the future priorities and discuss how to best harness the potential of this unique platform to increase dialogue and cooperation in the Euro-Mediterranean region and make sure that the UfM contributes to ongoing work for peace, stability and prosperity. High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini will open the Forum and participate in the press conference. In the margins of the Forum an event on "Climate and Environment in the Mediterranean region, our common challenge" will take place. Audiovisual coverage is available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Devillé - Tel.: +32 229 80833)

