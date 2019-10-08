Le plan Juncker aide à financer la modernisation du métro de Barcelone, l'innovation en Allemagne, et soutient les entrepreneurs sociaux en France

Le groupe de la Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) a signé trois accords dans le cadre du Fonds européen pour les investissements stratégiques du Plan Juncker. Un financement de 205 millions d'euros permettra à la société de métro de Barcelone, TMB, de remplacer 42 trains sur deux de ses lignes de métro. Les nouveaux trains seront plus économes en énergie, plus faciles à entretenir et fabriqués en partie avec des matériaux recyclables. La BEI et le constructeur des vélos électriques Fazua ont signé un accord de prêt de 12 millions d'euros. Cet accord permettra à Fazua de renforcer ses activités de Recherche et Développement et de s'élargir ses activités. Le Fonds européen d'investissement fournit également une contre-garantie d'un montant de 30 millions d'euros à SOGAMA Crédit Associatif, une société de caution de crédits aux associations, lui permettant de fournir des garanties aux banques et aux entités régionales locales finançant le secteur de l'économie sociale en France. La contre-garantie soutenue par le FEI dans le cadre du programme européen pour l'emploi et l'innovation sociale (EaSI) aidera SOGAMA à garantir des prêts d'un montant inférieur à 500 000 euros à des entreprises sociales souvent considérées comme trop risquées par les banques et, par conséquent, rarement garanties. Violeta Bulc, commissaire chargée des Transports, a commenté le projet de métro de Barcelone: « Grâce à cet investissement du plan Juncker, les citoyens de Barcelone bénéficieront de métros plus confortables, modernes et économes en énergie lors de leurs trajets quotidiens. De plus, en utilisant des matériaux recyclables, la modernisation est conforme à nos efforts continus en faveur du transport durable. » Les communiqués de presse sont disponibles ici. En septembre 2019, le plan Juncker a mobilisé 433,2 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires, dont 46,7 milliards d'euros en Espagne, 34 milliards en Allemagne et 71,2 milliards d'euros en France. Le plan soutient actuellement 972 000 petites et moyennes entreprises en Europe. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

New EU-funded upgrades on the Naples-Bari line, southern Italy

The European Commission approved a €124 million investment from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to upgrade a 16.5-km section of the Naples-Bari railway line, between Cancello and Frasso Telesino, southern Italy. Works include doubling-up single-track rail lines to increase speed, capacity and reduce travel time. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "This EU project will give a boost to local economies in Naples, Caserta, Benevento, Foggia and Bari, with shorter travel time for inhabitants and tourists. In the long run, this railway line, and the many others built with EU funding in southern Italy, will contribute to better quality of air in the region.” On the link road to Naples,a connection will be made with the Maddaloni Marcianise freight yard, which passes under the historic Cancello Caserta line. This will allow freight traffic to be directly routed to the yard, without affecting the regional line. The project also involves the construction of two new train stops, Valle Maddaloni and Frasso Telesino/Dugenta. The Naples-Bari route is part of the EU's Trans-European Transport Network, on the Scandinavian-Mediterranean core corridor. The completion of the corridor, with the construction of over 9,300 km of railway - a third of which is in Italy - will connect major EU economic poles, which account for 20% of its GDP and approximately 15% of its total population. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EU-funded scientist among Nobel Prize winners in Physiology or Medicine

The Commission is proud to announce that one of this year's Nobel Prize laureates, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, had received EU funding for his research projects. Along with William G. Kaelin Jr and Gregg L. Semenza, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2019 for his discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. These discoveries pave the way for new ways to fight anaemia, cancer and other diseases. Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said: "I warmly congratulate William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza on their achievement. I am proud to say that EU funding has supported one of this year's Nobel Prize laureates to gain insights into how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels, which is key to fighting a large number of diseases facing our society.” Representing the University of Oxford, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe participated in the EU-funded EUROXY project, which was targeting oxygen-sensing cascades for novel cancer treatments. This collaborative project, which received €8 million from the EU's Sixth Framework Programme for science and research (FP6), focused on identifying adaptive pathways of cancer cells and disrupting such mechanisms as a way to eradicate cancer. In 2008, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe was awarded an Advanced Grant of €3 million from the European Research Council, together with Christopher J. Schofield, for a project that succeeded in providing a detailed structural and chemical characterisation of human hydroxylase enzymes and also led to the development of inhibitors of these enzymes. Modulating how cells respond to hypoxia could in the future be of therapeutic use in ischaemic disease and cancer.More information is available online. (For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel. +32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou - Tel. +32 229 83583)

La Commission se félicite de l'évaluation positive de sa gestion du budget de l'UE

Dans son dernier rapport sur la gestion du budget de l'UE, la Cour des comptes européenne, l'organe indépendant chargé de contrôler les dépenses de l'UE, a confirmé que la Commission Juncker avait nettement amélioré la façon dont le budget de l'UE est géré. Les auditeurs ont décerné leur satisfecit aux comptes annuels de l'UE pour la 12e année consécutive et ont formulé, pour la troisième année consécutive, une opinion avec réserve sur les paiements de 2018. Ce bilan hautement positif témoigne des efforts ciblés déployés par la Commission Juncker pour veiller à ce que chaque euro issu du budget de l'UE soit dépensé conformément aux règles et crée une valeur ajoutée pour les citoyens. Günther H. Oettinger, commissaire européen chargé du budget et des ressources humaines, a déclaré à ce propos: « La Commission européenne ne ménage pas ses efforts pour garantir que chaque euro provenant du budget de l'UE soit dépensé pour le bien de nos citoyens et crée une valeur ajoutée de l'Union. Nous veillons à ce que les règles soient pleinement respectées et à ce que les erreurs soient réduites au minimum. Nous nous réjouissons de constater que nos efforts portent leurs fruits et que l'audit indépendant de la Cour a confirmé une fois de plus que nous avons fait du bon travail. » Plus d'information est disponible dans le communiqué de presse ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva - Tél.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tél.: +32 2 29 57857)

Commission launches new edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor 2019

Today, the European Commission released the second edition of its Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor, a tool designed to benchmark and boost the creative and cultural potential of European cities, which is vital to driving economic growth and social cohesion. After the success of the first edition in 2017, the 2019 release presents an updated portrait of Europe's cultural and creative richness in an extended sample of 190 cities in 30 countries, including Norway and Switzerland. The Monitor was created by the Joint Research Centre, the Commission's science and knowledge service, and is accompanied by a revamped online tool which enables cities to add their own data for more in-depth coverage and benchmarking. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth, Sport, and responsible for the Joint Research Centre said: "The first edition of the Cultural and Creative City Monitor proved to be a success, enabling cities across Europe to boost development by better harnessing their cultural assets. I am confident that the second, expanded edition will be equally useful for city authorities, the cultural and creative sectors, and citizens themselves. The Monitor is an excellent example of how the Joint Research Centre can empower policy-makers and help improve citizens' quality of life through concrete, evidence-based tools." The Monitor supports EU policy on culture: it was a basis for the economic impact assessment underpinning the 2018 ‘New European Agenda for Culture', and is one of the actions included in the ‘European Framework for Action on Cultural Heritage' to help ensure that the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 has a lasting impact. Launched in July 2017, the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor uses quantitative and qualitative information to measure cities' cultural and creative potential. The Monitor is expected to be updated every two years. A press release, Q&A and 28 country factsheets are available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Fighting Terrorism Online: EU Internet Forum committed to an EU-wide Crisis Protocol

Yesterday, the participants of the 5th EU Internet Forum, hosted by Commissioners Avramopoulos and King, have committed to an EU Crisis Protocol – a rapid response to contain the viral spread of terrorist and violent extremist content online. The European Commission, Member States and online service providers, including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Dropbox, JustPaste.it and Snap have committed to working together on a voluntary basis within the framework set out by the Crisis Protocol, while ensuring strong data protection and fundamental rights safeguards. The EU Internet Forum also discussed the overall progress made in ensuring the removal of terrorist content online since its last meeting in December 2018 as well as how to strengthen cooperation on other challenges, such as child sexual exploitation online. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: "Since I launched the EU Internet Forum 4 years ago, it has gone from strength to strength, offering Member States and online platforms an effective framework to work together to tackle terrorist content online. We have managed to build a strong relationship of trust and mutual understanding with the internet platforms. I am pleased with the progress we are making and the remarkable results we have achieved. We are taking this cooperation another step further with an EU Crisis Protocol. With this, we will be ready to act quickly, effectively and in a more coordinated way to stop the spread of terrorist content.” Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King added: “The events in New Zealand earlier this year were a stark reminder that terrorist content spreads online at a tremendous speed. While our response might be quick, it isn't quick enough. The Protocol is an EU response to contain the havoc created by such events – in a coordinated way.” The full press release and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

Yesterday, the European Union signed an agreement with Montenegro on border management cooperation between Montenegro and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement was signed on behalf of the EU by Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, and Maria Ohisalo, Minister of the Interior of Finland and President of the Council, and on behalf of Montenegro by Minister of the Interior, Mevludin Nuhodžić. Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship said: "Today, we are further strengthening our border cooperation with Montenegro, taking yet one more step towards bringing the Western Balkan region closer to the EU. The migratory and security challenges we face are common and our response must be joint too.” Maria Ohisalo, Minister of the Interior of Finland said: “The objective of this agreement is to allow Frontex to coordinate operational cooperation between EU Member states and Montenegro on the management of the borders that the European Union and Montenegro have in common. The signing of this agreement is yet another demonstration of the deepening and expanding cooperation with Montenegro. It will bring benefits for both parties, in particular in enhancing border management activities.” This agreement allows the European Border and Coast Guard Agency to assist Montenegro in border management, carry out joint operations and deploy teams in the regions of Montenegro that border the EU, subject to Montenegro's agreement. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Mers Méditerranée et Noire: la Commission propose des possibilités de pêche pour 2020

La Commission européenne a adopté aujourd'hui sa toute première proposition sur les possibilités de pêche couvrant la mer Méditerranée et la mer Noire. Avec cette proposition, la Commission concrétise les engagements politiques pris dans les déclarations MedFish4Ever et Sofia de promouvoir une gestion durable des stocks de poissons dans la mer Méditerranée et la mer Noire. Il reflète les efforts et l'ambition de la Commission d'assurer la viabilité sociale et économique des pêcheurs opérant dans la région en rétablissant et en maintenant les stocks à des niveaux durables. En 2016, 78% des stocks de poisson évalués dans la mer Méditerranée et la mer Noire ont été exploités en dehors des limites biologiques durables. Karmenu Vella, commissaire chargé de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche, a déclaré: « Tout au long de mon mandat, je me suis efforcé d'inverser la situation alarmante pour la plupart des stocks de poisson de la Méditerranée et de la mer Noire, dans le cadre de l'engagement plus large de l'UE en faveur d'une pêche durable. Le processus est long mais la proposition d'aujourd'hui est un autre pas important dans la bonne direction. » Lors du Conseil "Agriculture et pêche" du mois de décembre (16 et 17 décembre), les États membres détermineront les possibilités de pêche pour 2020 sur la base de la proposition de la Commission. Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio - Tél.: +32 229 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo - Tél.: +32 229 81325)

New Commission report assesses blockchain technologies' use in finance, trade and public service

Today, the European Commission's science and knowledge service, the Joint Research Centre, published a new flagship report exploring the challenges and impacts of distributed ledger technologies. The report "Blockchain now and tomorrow" offers an in-depth and practical understanding of blockchain and how the technology can be used in finance, industry, trade and the public sector in the future. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for the Joint Research Centre, said: "There is much potential for blockchain beyond cryptocurrencies. However, the technology and the business models are still in flux and policymakers should make sure the legal frameworks are up to the task of protecting people as they exchange data and assets in these novel ways. This report helps policymakers and industry understand not only the latest trends in blockchain technology but how we can build trust between different stakeholders and ensure this technology serves citizens." Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, added: "Blockchain has the potential to transform the way we exchange a wide range of assets. It could enable the secure transfer of money, contracts, land titles, data, services and other assets digitally, with few or no intermediaries. It is important to explain practically how blockchain could be used in finance and trade. It is expected to transform many sectors of the economy, including public administration. Policymakers face the task of assessing whether current legal frameworks are up to the obligation of protecting people and values". Blockchain is the technology behind bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but it has the potential to transform the way we exchange a much wider range of assets. It could enable the secure transfer of money, contracts, land titles, data, services and other assets digitally, with few or no intermediaries. In February 2018, the Commission launched the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum with the support of the European Parliament to highlight key developments of the blockchain technology, promote European actors and reinforce European engagement with multiple stakeholders involved in blockchain activities.More information is available online and in this factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

EU initiative to support cultural and creative sectors recognised at the Global SME Finance Awards

The EU Guarantee Facility in the Cultural and Creative Sectors has won an honourable mention as a “Product Innovation of the Year” at the Global SME Finance Awards 2019. The financing instrument managed by the European Investment Fund received the honourable mention for innovation together with 15 other institutions and companies out of more than 140 applicants. The Guarantee Facility is part of the Creative Europe Programme to enhance access to finance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the cultural and creative sectors. The Global SME Finance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients. G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion endorses the yearly event organised by the International Finance Corporation. More details are available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67 083; Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58 615; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50 698)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of control over HTG and Rotor by Glendower Capital

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Health Transportation Group, S.L. (“HTG”) of Spain by Glendower Capital Secondary Opportunities Fund IV, LP (“Glendower Capital”) of the UK andInternational Emergency Services, S.à r.l. (“IES”) of Luxembourg. The Commission has also approved the interrelated transaction consisting of the acquisition of control of Rotor Componentes Tecnológicos, S.L (“Rotor") of Spain by Glendower Capital. HTG is a company dedicated to land medical transport . Rotor is a company dedicated to the manufacture, design and commercialisation of bicycle components. They are both active mainly in Spain. Glendower Capital focuses on secondary private equity assets on a global basis, with investments in companies active in markets such as ophthalmologic, private clinics, wine and spirits distribution and truck manufacture. IES isan independently managed investment company, ultimately part of the Investindustrial Group, which in turn focuses on investments in medium-sized companies in Southern Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of its very limited impact on the market. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9532. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

La Commission organise une conférence sur l'hydrogène au service du climat, demain à Bruxelles

Demain, la Commission européenne organise une conférence sur le thème "L'hydrogène au service de l'action pour le climat", une conférence axée sur le secteur européen de l'hydrogène et sa contribution à la réalisation des objectifs de l'UE en matière de climat. Les intervenants discuteront des applications les plus prometteuses de la technologie de l'hydrogène et examineront les opportunités d'investissement, de coopération interrégionale et de liens renforcés entre les entreprises et les centres de recherche et d'innovation. La technologie de l'hydrogène présente un potentiel énorme pour la décarbonisation des secteurs de l'industrie, des transports et de l'énergie, car elle permet la production, le stockage et la consommation d'énergie sans émissions. Elle peut également soutenir les efforts de l'Union européenne en faveur de l'indépendance énergétique, car l'énergie à base d'hydrogène peut être générée à l'intérieur des frontières de l'UE, en complément des capacités existantes en énergie solaire et éolienne. Le programme complet se trouve ici et vous pouvez regarder l'événement en streaming ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: + 32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Arias Cañete in Costa Rica for ministerial dialogue ahead of UN climate conference

Ahead of the next UN climate conference (COP25) to be held in Santiago de Chile on 2-13 December 2019, Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete will take part in a ministerial dialogue on climate change known as 'pre-COP' in Costa Rica on 8-10 October. Ministers will discuss key issues on the agenda of the upcoming COP25 in Santiago, Chile from 2-13 December, including international carbon markets, the last outstanding item of the ‘rulebook' for the implementation of the Paris Agreement agreed last year at COP24 in Katowice. Ministerial discussions and other events will also cover topics such as loss and damage from the impacts of climate change, gender and climate change, and the role of cities, nature-based solutions and oceans in climate action. The EU has been pleased to provide financial support for the COP, the pre-COP and many investments in sustainable low carbon and climate resilient activities in the Latin America region, through EUROCLIMA+. The meeting comes in the wake of the Climate Action Summit convened by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on 23rd September to boost global climate ambition and rapidly accelerate action to implement the Paris Agreement. At the summit, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to accelerated climate ambition. The EU is the first major economy to put in place a legally binding framework to deliver on its pledges under the Paris Agreement and it is successfully transitioning towards a low emissions economy, with a view to reach climate neutrality by 2050. Commissioner Arias Cañete said: “The European Union continues to lead on climate action by delivering on our commitments at home and continuing to work with international partners to raise global ambition and accelerate action. In Santiago, we are committed to securing a robust outcome on the remaining markets chapter of the Katowice rulebook. There is no time to lose to ensure the full and swift implementation of the Paris Agreement. The worldwide climate movement is a call to action for all of us, and Europe is answering this call.” (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

New mobility and data services at the heart of Digital Transport Days in Helsinki

Today Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc will officially open the Digital Transport Days in Helsinki together with the Finnish Minister for Transport, Sanna Marin. This year's conference focuses on data-sharing, automation and digitally-enabled services, and how these digital opportunities can serve to reduce emissions from transport. It is a follow up to the declaration on Digital Transport adopted two years ago. Commissioner Bulc said: “Digitalisation is reshaping European transport. New digital ways, such as integrated logistic services, U-Space, micro-mobility and ‘Mobility as a Service', deliver on efficiency, Vision Zero and various new opportunities.” In the margins of the conference, Commissioner Bulc will also attend the fifth ‘Mobility as a Service' summit focusing on sustainable mobility. The three-day conference, co-organised with the Finnish Presidency of the EU, is expected to bring together close to one thousand actors involved in smart transport from all across Europe. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Commissioner Bieńkowska in Czechia to discuss 15 years of its accession to the EU

Today Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs is in Olomouc, Czechia, to hold a Citizens' Dialogue. Together with Mr Tomáš Petříček, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr Miroslav Žbánek, Mayor of the Statutory City of Olomouc, she will talk about the 15 years of Czechia's membership in the EU and its perspectives for the future. Czechia was among the 10 countries to join the European Union on 1 May 2004. Commissioner Bieńkowska said: “The decision to embrace 10 European countries including Czechia 15 years ago has benefitted all. By extending the Single Market, it opened new markets to companies in the EU and in the incoming countries. EU investments contributed to jobs and growth in Czechia but also in the whole EU, thanks to increased trade and investment opportunities.” Over 2004-2020 the EU has invested €53.5 billion in the country through structural funds and, as of 2014, mobilised additional investments worth €4.6 billion through the Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan. More details are available in this factsheet on EU support to Czechia since 2004. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Eurostat: press releases

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)