Lutte contre le terrorisme en ligne: La 5ème réunion ministérielle du Forum de l'UE sur l'Internet a lieu aujourd'hui

En marge du Conseil Justice et affaires intérieures, Dimitris Avramopoulos, commissaire chargé de la migration, des affaires intérieures et de la citoyenneté, et Julian King, commissaire chargé de l'union de la sécurité, organisent la 5e réunion ministérielle du Forum de l'UE sur l'internet. Les participants au Forum discuteront à la fois des progrès réalisés depuis la dernière réunion de décembre 2018 en matière de suppression des contenus en ligne à caractère terroriste et se pencheront sur les nouveaux défis à relever en la matière. Un communiqué de presse sera disponible en ligne et la déclaration du commissaire Avramopoulos peut être suivie sur EBS+. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tél.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tél.: +32 229 63444).

Whistleblower protection in the EU: Commission welcomes adoption by the Council

The Council of Ministers adopted today the directive on whistleblower protection at the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg. The directive will guarantee a high level of protection for whistleblowers by establishing safe channels for reporting both within an organisation and to public authorities, setting EU-wide standards. It will also protect whistleblowers against dismissal, demotion and other forms of retaliation, and require national authorities to inform citizens and provide training for public authorities on how to deal with whistleblowers. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, said: “I welcome the strong signal sent to whistleblowers by the Council today. Whistleblowers are courageous people who dare to bring illegal activities to light and stand up on their own to protect the public from wrongdoing.” Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equalityadded: “Whistleblowers should not be punished for doing the right thing. Our new, EU-wide rules will make sure they can report in a safe way on breaches of EU law in many areas. Whistleblowers can be crucial sources for investigative journalists. Therefore, protecting them also promotes media freedom. I urge Member States to implement the new rules without delay.” The directive on whistleblower protection covers many areas of EU law, ranging from anti-money laundering, data protection, protection of the Union's financial interests, food and product safety, to public health, environmental protection and nuclear safety. Once it will be published in the Official Journal, the Directive will enter into force twenty days after publication. Member States will have two years, from the entry into force to transpose the directive into national law. A Q&A on the whistleblower protection is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094; Athina Reuter – Tel.: + 32 2 229 82390)

Actions de l'UE contre la désinformation: La Commission lance un appel d'offres pour l'Observatoire des médias numériques

La Commission européenne a lancé un appel d'offres en vue de créer une plateforme numérique pour contribuer à la lutte contre la désinformation en Europe. L'Observatoire européen des médias numériques servira de plateforme pour que les vérificateurs de faits, les universitaires et les chercheurs collaborent et maintiennent un contact actif avec les organisations de médias et les experts en éducation aux médias. Cet appel d'offres s'inscrit dans le cadre du plan d'action contre la désinformation de décembre 2018, dans lequel la Commission s'est engagée à financer une plateforme numérique qui contribuera à la création d'un réseau d'experts indépendants. L'appel d'offres pour des projets d'un montant maximal de 2,5 millions d'euros est ouvert jusqu'au 16 décembre 2019. Plus de détails sont disponibles ici. Plus d'informations sur les actions de l'UE contre la désinformation sont disponibles ici et dans une fiche d'informations. (Pour plus d'informations : Johannes Bahrke – Tél.: + 32 229 58615; Inga Höglund – Tél.: + 32 229 50 698)

La Semaine européenne des régions et des villes 2019 commence cet après-midi à Bruxelles

Du lundi 7 au jeudi 10 octobre, plus de 9 000 participants - des décideurs et des experts locaux, régionaux, nationaux et européens - se réuniront à Bruxelles pour débattre et échanger au cours de ce qui est devenu l'événement annuel sur la politique de cohésion au niveau de l'UE. Plus de 600 orateurs et 200 journalistes pourront participer à 300 ateliers sur la création d'emplois et de croissance dans nos régions et villes avec le soutien de la politique de cohésion. La commissaire chargée du marché intérieur, de l'industrie, de l'entrepreneuriat et des PME, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, participera à la session d'ouverture de la semaine des régions au Parlement européen et échangera avec l'hémicycle. Le commissaire chargé de la politique de voisinage, des négociations d'élargissement et de la politique régionale, Johannes Hahn, annoncera les lauréats des RegioStars Awards dans la soirée du 9 octobre et remettra ces prix aux vainqueurs avec le commissaire en charge de la santé et de la sécurité alimentaire Vytenis Andriukaitis. Le programme pour les médias commence aujourd'hui avec le dévoilement de l'indice de compétitivité régionale 2019 et d'un nouvel Eurobaromètre sur la perception de la politique de cohésion par les citoyens. Une conférence de presse aura lieu au Comité des régions à 13 heures (JDE 52, 5ème étage) avec Klára Dobrev, vice-présidente du Parlement européen, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, président du Comité des régions, et Marc Lemaître, directeur général du département de la politique régionale et urbaine de la Commission. Un communiqué de presse complet sera disponible ici à 13 heures. Consultez le programme médias complet de la #EURegionsWeek ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr - Tél.: +32 2 295 00 55, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

European Union to join agreement enhancing protection of geographical indications

The European Commission welcomes the support expressed today by the Council to allow the European Union to join the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement, a multilateral treaty for the protection of geographical indications managed by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). This comes after a positive vote in the European Parliament plenary session. Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “I welcome the Council and Parliament's positive decision for the EU to become a member of the Geneva Act. This is a step forward to better protect our geographical indications at a multilateral level. They mirror the EU's valuable geographical diversity, authenticity and know-how, in terms of agricultural products, food, and drinks. This membership will add on to the protection already granted through international bilateral agreements.” The Council adopted a legal package setting the legal basis for the European Union's accession, as well as the rules on how the EU will operate as a member of the Geneva Act. Being a member allows to secure protection for appellations of origin (AO) through a single registration. This means that once the EU officially becomes a member, all EU geographical indications can in principle get rapid, high-level and indefinite protection in other members of the Geneva Act. More information is available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Border management: EU to sign agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

Today, the European Union will sign an agreement with Montenegro on border management cooperation between Montenegro and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos will participate in the signature ceremony, taking place later this afternoon in the margins of the Justice and Home Affairs Council in Luxembourg. The full press release will be available here and the signature can be followed on EbS+.(For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229-67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

EU boosts its partnership with Cabo Verde

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica was on an official visit to Cabo Verde over the week-end, a country with which the EU has a special partnership since 2007. The visit takes place as a follow-up of the meeting between President Jean-Claude Juncker and President Jorge Carlos Fonseca on 18 June 2019. At this occasion,Commissioner Mimica said: “I am here to recall the longstanding relations and the importance of our special partnership which has already delivered good results in the areas of migration and mobility, trade, renewable energy, sustainable fisheries, and maritime security. In the framework of the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs, we are committed to strengthen it even further.” During his visit, Commissioner Mimica announced an EU co-funded project worth €3.5 million in the area of sustainable urban development to improve water and sanitation infrastructure for the city of Praia. Commissioner Mimica met with the President of Cabo Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca as well as members of the government, and visited several EU funded projects, such as the solid waste treatment centre located on Santiago island. The full press release is available online. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed creation of two joint ventures by aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Embraer, under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the transaction may reduce competition as regards commercial aircraft. The planned transaction consists in the creation of: (i) a joint venture solely controlled by Boeing that would take over Embraer's global commercial aircraft business, and (ii) a joint venture jointly controlled by the two companies that would be in charge of the marketing of the Embraer KC-390 military aircraft. The parties compete mainly in the markets for commercial aircraft. At this stage, the Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction may remove Embraer as the third largest global competitor in the already highly concentrated commercial aircraft industry. Potential entrants from China, Japan and Russia seem to face high barriers to entry and expansion and may be unable to replicate within the next five or even ten years the competitive constraint currently exerted by Embraer. The transaction may therefore result in higher prices and less choice. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the proposed transaction to determine whether it is likely to significantly reduce effective competition. The opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Markets for commercial aircraft need to function well to deliver innovative and efficient products to customers at a fair price. Therefore, with our in-depth investigation, we want to make sure that mergers in commercial aircraft do not significantly reduce effective competition on prices and product development.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of sole control of Acelity by 3M

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Acelity, Inc. (“Acelity”) by 3M Company (“3M”), both of the US. Acelity and 3M are both active in the supply of advanced wound care products. In particular, they are active in the supply of moist advanced wound care products, which are medical devices that provide a moist environment that can encourage healing and tissue growth in wounds that have difficulty healing in normal conditions. In addition, Acelity is a supplier of negative pressure wound therapy devices and kits and 3M is a supplier of film drapes and barrier films, which are used together with negative pressure wound therapy devices and included in certain kits. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no horizontal competition concerns given the companies' moderate combined market shares in the supply of advanced wound care products (or any plausible sub-segmentations) and the presence of a number of competitors in these markets. Moreover, the Commission did not find any anti-competitive vertical or conglomerate effects resulting from the combination of these businesses. The operation was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9426. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission approves the acquisition of joint control over Panattoni Park by SEGRO and PSPIB

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Panattoni Park in Poland by SEGRO plc of the UK and Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSPIB") of Canada. Panattoni Park is a grade A logistics asset located in Wroclaw, Poland. It was developed by the seller, Panattoni Europe sp.z o.o. ("Panattoni") in 2018 and comprises two buildings totalling an area of 38,249 square metres. SEGRO is the owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial properties located around major conurbations and at key transportation hubs across a number of EU countries. PSPIB is a pension investment manager of various public sector pension plans in Canada. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, because of its limited impact on the market structure. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9345. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Vice-President Katainen in Bulgaria for a Citizens' Dialogue

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen will be in Sofia, Bulgaria today and tomorrow to attend a Citizens' Dialogue on the theme ‘What Europe Do We Want? – The EU's New Priorities'. He will meet Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev and he will participate in the event ‘Competitiveness 2030: Key competences for success', hosted by Education Bulgaria 2030. The Vice-President will also attend a working lunch with Mr Vladislav Goranov, Minister of Finance and finally he will meet Mr Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister and Mr Neno Dimov, Minister of Environment and Water. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commissioner Navracsics in Prague for second Cultural Heritage Platform

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will be at the Dominican Monastery in Prague tomorrow (8 October) to deliver the closing speech at the Platform on Cultural Heritage in the Digital Age. This is the second in a series of events announced in the European Framework for Action on Cultural Heritage presented by the Commission last December to ensure that the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage has a lasting impact. The event, which begins today, involves 100 participants from national governments and their agencies, from key global institutions as well as other high-level experts who will share ideas and propose solutions. They will discuss cultural heritage and how digitalisation can encourage more citizens to discover and engage in cultural heritage. Tomorrow, the Commission will also launch the second edition of the Cultural and Creative Cities Monitor, which was published first in 2017. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

