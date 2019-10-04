Cohesion Policy: EU invests €880 million to improve Poland's railway system

The Commission adopted two major Cohesion Policy projects, improving the Polish rail network and increasing its capacity, speed and safety. Both projects should be operational as of January 2023. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy, Enlargement Negotiations and Regional Policy, said: "Seamless railway connections for passengers and freight will boost territorial cohesion in Poland while ensuring better quality of air in the country in the long run. This is another Cohesion Policy success story.” Almost €838 million of EU funding will help to modernise a 214.5-km section of the railway corridor between the towns of Chorzów Batory and Zduńska Wola Karsznice, between the regions of Śląskie and Łódzkie, on the Trans-European Transport Network. An additional €43 million will help to buy more than 930 platform wagons for transporting containers, with an aim to shift goods transport from road to rail in order to cut carbon emissions and increase road safety by reducing the number of trucks on the roads. Poland is the biggest beneficiary of Cohesion Policy funds. Since the country joined the EU in 2004, Cohesion Policy has financed 12,200 km of new or upgraded road, access to broadband for 9.1 million people and the creation of 151,000 jobs. Further details are available in the press release. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Romania: 5,000 businesses to receive financial support thanks to Cohesion Policy programme

The Commission welcomes Romania's decision to allocate an additional €150 million from their Cohesion Policy budget to the SME Initiative, which uses EU funds to leverage private financing for small and medium businesses. Withthis increase, the SME Initiative is expected to generate up to €1.38 billion of financial support for Romanian businesses. Under the initiative, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group signed new deals with CEC Bank, Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD - Groupe Société Générale, Libra Internet Bank, ProCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Unicredit Bank. Together with existing transactions with Banca Transilvania and ING Bank Romania, these deals are expected to benefit around 5,000 SMEs and start-ups in need of finance. Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy, Enlargement Negotiations and Regional Policy, Johannes Hahnsaid: “The SME Initiative is a perfect example of how Cohesion Policy funding used in an innovative way can multiply its effects on the ground. Romania was among the first Member States to join the SME Initiative and this has paid off. Thanks to the additional resources from the European Regional Development Fund, more and more SMEs and start-ups will be able to seize this opportunity and continue creating jobs, growth and prosperity for the country and its people.” A press release is available on the EIB Group's website. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Emploi: La Commission propose une aide de 1,6 million d'euros au titre du Fonds européen d'ajustement à la mondialisation pour 400 travailleurs licenciés de Carrefour Belgique

La Commission européenne a proposé d'accorder à la Belgique une enveloppe de 1,6 million d'euros au titre du Fonds européen d'ajustement à la mondialisation (FEM) pour aider 400 travailleurs licenciés de Carrefour Belgique à trouver un nouvel emploi. Marianne Thyssen, commissaire européenne pour l'emploi, les affaires sociales, les compétences et la mobilité des travailleurs, a déclaré à ce propos: « La solidarité de l'UE est essentielle pour soutenir les travailleurs vulnérables. Le secteur du commerce de détail peine à s'adapter aux changements du commerce mondial. Je suis convaincue que le soutien proposé au titre du Fonds européen d'ajustement à la mondialisation aiderait les travailleurs touchés dans leur transition pour acquérir de nouvelles compétences, trouver un nouvel emploi ou créer leur propre entreprise. » La Belgique a demandé le soutien du FEM à la suite du licenciement de 1 019 personnes de la société Carrefour Belgique, causé par des modifications majeures de la structure du commerce mondial découlant de la mondialisation, et notamment du renforcement de la concurrence dans le domaine des achats en ligne effectués auprès de vendeurs établis hors UE. En raison de la situation particulièrement difficile en matière d'emploi en Wallonie, l'aide financière sera destinée à 400 travailleurs licenciés dans cette région. Outre les travailleurs, jusqu'à 330 jeunes de moins de 25 ans ne travaillant pas et ne suivant pas d'études ni de formation (NEET), se verront également offrir un soutien. Tant les travailleurs que les NEET bénéficieront de services actifs d'orientation professionnelle, d'une aide à la recherche d'emploi, de formation professionnelle, d'une promotion de l'esprit d'entreprise et de contributions pour créer leur propre entreprise. Plus d'informations sont disponibles dans ce communiqué de presse en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094)

Juncker Plan supports food waste management in Romania and cultural entrepreneurs in Sweden

The Juncker Plan continues to support businesses across a diverse range of sectors and locations. The European Investment Bank has signed a €7.5 million loan with food waste management company Winnow Solutions. The company has used Artificial Intelligence technology to develop software and hardware solutions to help staff in professional kitchens track the amounts and types of food they waste. Winnow will use the financing to boost its research and development activities, and support 69 jobs. In Sweden, the European Investment Fund has agreed to guarantee loans from Marginalen Bank of up to SEK 1 million (around €92,300) each to entrepreneurs from the cultural and creative sectors, an area that is often excluded from traditional bank financing. Both of these deals are backed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments. Commenting on the Romanian deal, European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella said: “Winnow's objective to help professional kitchens reduce their amounts of food waste is both good for our natural resources, and it makes economic sense. By helping businesses monitor and analyse what they are throwing away each day, using innovative technology, Winnow is empowering them to change their actions. I am proud that this project is being supported by the EU bank and the Juncker Plan.” Press releases are available here. As of September 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €433.2 billion of additional investment, including €3 billion in Romania and €13.4 billion in Sweden. The Plan is currently supporting 972,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

L'Union européenne renforce son partenariat avec le Sénégal avec 27,5 millions d'euros

À l'occasion d'une visite au Sénégal, le commissaire à la coopération internationale et au développement Neven Mimicaa signé des programmes de coopération pour un montant total de 27,5 millions d'euros. Ces programmes renforceront l'accès à l'électricité et aux énergies renouvelables, le soutien à la société civile, et à la mise en œuvre technique de la coopération au développement avec le Sénégal. Le commissaire Mimica a déclaré: "Ces programmes d'un montant total de 27,5 millions d'euros soutiendront le développement inclusif et durable au Sénégal, dans l'esprit de notre Alliance Afrique-Europe pour des investissements et des emplois durables. L'Union européenne demeure aux côtés du Sénégal pour renforcer le dialogue politique entre les autorités et la société civile, et améliorer les conditions de vie de la population sénégalaise." Lors de sa visite, le commissaire Mimica a également rencontré le Président Macky Sall, afin d'échanger à propos des priorités communes, notamment la création d'emplois et la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tél.: +32 229 92256)

State aid: Commission approves €47 million public support for Greek port of Igoumenitsa

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Greece's plans to grant €47.3 million of public support for the construction of a new quay in the port of Igoumenitsa, on the north-west coast of Greece. The aim of the project is to decrease congestion, harmful emissions and the risk of accidents, by relocating the port's international activities to a new quay situated out of the city of Igoumenitsa. The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules. It found that the public support was proportionate and necessary for the implementation of the investment. Furthermore, the Commission considered that Igoumenitsa, while being a relatively small port with limited transport volumes at EU level, is part of the core trans-European transport network (TEN-T). The Commission concluded that the public support is in line with EU State aid rules, as it will further the construction of EU priority transport infrastructure and reduce safety risks for passengers without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number SA.48220. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Education: new report shows more efforts are needed to increase teachers' pay

Today, the European Commission's Eurydice network published its annual report on teachers' salaries to mark World Teachers' Day (5 October). It found that while teachers' salaries increased in most European countries in the 2017/2018 school year, these pay rises were mainly index-linked to inflation. Only in seven countries (Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovakia) were the increases due to policy changes. The report also acknowledges that remuneration is a key element in drawing people into the teaching profession and in ensuring that serving teachers feel valued and sufficiently motivated. Policies that affect the earnings and career prospects of those employed in the education sector should therefore be an integral part of comprehensive strategies to improve the attractiveness of the teaching profession. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: ”The quality of education depends on teachers who are excellent, motivated and confident. We have to invest in a teaching profession that is attractive to the best candidates, and keeps offering them opportunities to develop throughout their careers. Salaries are an important factor, just like effective support, prestige and social recognition for an increasingly complex and demanding task.” Supporting teachers and recognising the importance of their role were the main themes of the Commission's 2019 Education and Training Monitorand the recent European Education Summit which saw 160 teachers debate with education ministers, academics and civil servants the main challenges facing the profession. In addition, ministers responsible for education and finance will meet in November 2019, under the current Finnish EU Presidency, to discuss funding of education. The Eurydice report is a comparative analysis, which covers all EU Member States except Cyprus as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle indication géographique protégée de Roumanie

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription des «Cârnaţi de Pleşcoi» dans le registre des indications géographiques protégées (IGP). Les «Cârnaţi de Pleşcoi» sont des saucisses fumées composées d'un mélange de viande de mouton et de bœuf, parfois également de viande de chèvre, assaisonnées au piment rouge fort, à l'ail et au thym. Cette association d'ingrédients et ce processus particulier leur confère un goût unique, connu et renommé dans tout le territoire roumain depuis le XIIIe siècle. Depuis 2008, un festival des «Cârnaţi de Pleşcoi» est organisé pour célébrer ce mets très apprécié des roumains notamment au moment des fêtes. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1450 produits déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Agriculture: Commission publishes latest short-term outlook for main EU agricultural sectors

The latest agricultural short-term outlook report published today by the European Commission gives insights on the main agricultural markets' trends, production and trade for 2019 and 2020. It shows among other findings that the EU cereal production is expected to recover from last year's low in spite of the summer drought. Indeed, wheat and barley production should respectively increase by 12.5% and 10% in 2019 and 2020. On the other hand, difficult weather conditions are expected to affect EU rapeseed production. EU sugar beet production should stabilise at 119 million tonnes for 2019-2020, close to the levels of the previous year. EU exports of olive oil, pig meat, and processed apples and tomatoes should reach higher levels than previous years. Similarly, access to new markets and an increase of volumes to existing partners has led to an expected increase of EU beef exports by 8% in 2019. More information is online. The short-term outlook report with analysis and statistics by market is available here. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Commissioners Avramopoulos and King in Luxembourg for Justice and Home Affairs Council

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King will attend the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on 7 and 8 October. On Monday, the Commissioners will update the Ministers on the state of play on the setting up of the European Public Prosecutors Office, following the agreement between the European Parliament and the Council to appoint Ms Laura Codruta Kövesi as the first European Chief Prosecutor. Participants at the meeting are expected to adopt the directive on whistleblower protection. In addition, the Commission will give a state of play of the negotiations for the EU-US agreement on cross-border access to e-evidence, as well as the negotiations on a second additional Protocol to the Budapest Convention and assess the Code of Conduct on online hate speech. Furthermore, Ministers are expected to adopt Conclusions on Eurojust as well as on the state of play of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, 10 years after its establishment. Eurojust will also present its new judicial counter-terrorism register. Finally, there will be several exchanges of views, one on the EU's action against corruption and another on the fundamental rights challenges in 2020 and beyond, in presence of the Director of the Fundamental Rights Agency. On Tuesday morning, Home Affairs Ministers are expected to adopt conclusions on combating the sexual abuse of children. Ministers will hold policy debates on right-wing violent extremism and terrorism, hybrid threats and internal security as well as on the challenges and opportunities new technologies may bring to internal security. Commissioner Avramopoulos will join Ministers over lunch for an exchange of views on the state of play of the situation on all migratory routes and the EU response. The meeting will continue in the afternoon with a discussion on the implementation of the interoperability measures, which will close important security gaps by making EU information systems for security, migration and border management work together in a more intelligent and targeted way. The Commission and the Presidency will also inform Ministers about the implementation of the strengthened European Border and Coast Guard. A press conference with the participation of Commissioner Avramopoulos will take place on Tuesday +/- 16.15 and will be live streamed on EbS+. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to Jordan on 6-7 October

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will travel to Jordan on 6-7 October. In the year that marks the 40th anniversary of the European Union's presence in the country, she will reiterate the EU's strong longstanding partnership with Jordan and the continued EU support for the country and the Jordanians. During her visit, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini will be received by H.M. King Abdullah II and will meet with the Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. The meetings will provide an opportunity for the EU and Jordan to discuss the latest events and exchange views on Jordan's progress in pursuing economic and political reforms, in particular in the context of the Syria crisis and its regional impact. The regional situation, including the Syria crisis and the situation in the Middle East, will also be part of the discussions. A joint press point with Foreign Minister Safadi is foreseen on Monday at 12:00 CET. The full visit will be covered on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Devillé - Tel.: +32 229 80833)

Commissioner Stylianides in Italy to welcome Italy's contribution to the rescEU firefighting fleet

On Monday 7 October, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will visit the Ciampino air base near Rome to welcome Italy's contribution to the rescEU initial transition fleet. Italy has put two firefighting airplanes at the disposal of the rescEU programme, which were already deployed during the first rescEU operation last summer. Together with their Spanish civil protection counterparts, the Italian crews successfully fought the forest fires on the Greek island of Evia. Commissioner Stylianides will meet the Italian rescEU team, together with Mr Angelo Borrelli, head of the Italian Civil Protection Department. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Animal welfare: 6th meeting of the EU Platform to focus on latest achievements

On Monday 7th October, Health and Food Safety Commissioner, Vytenis Andriukaitiswill convenethe sixth meeting of the EU Platform on Animal Welfare. Launched in June 2017, the Platform is now recognised as a pivotal forum for Member States and stakeholders to share information and good practices. Ahead of the meeting, Commissioner Andriukaitis stressed that “animal welfare has been, throughout my mandate, a strong personal commitment of mine and important steps on this file have been achieved, in just two years, notably thanks to the Platform. In light of climate change, environmental challenges and ethical concerns, I am convinced that the implementation and enforcement of animal welfare legislation are bound to remain a key issue for the incoming Commission”. The agenda of the next Monday's Platform includes presentations of the outputs of Commission's subgroups on animal transport and on the welfare of pigs as well as of the 'voluntary initiatives' created by members. The Commission will also present the achievements of the Platform since its creation and the activities of the first EU Reference Centre on animal welfare. The meeting will be web-streamed here and on EbS (at 9.30 CET). More information on main Animal Welfare achievements available here. #EU4AnimalWelfare. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

CALENDAR – Commissioner's weekly activities

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)