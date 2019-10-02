L'UE entame des négociations pour approfondir les relations commerciales avec cinq pays d'Afrique orientale et australe

Aujourd'hui, l'Union européenne a entamé des négociations avec cinq partenaires de l'Afrique orientale et australe (Comores, Madagascar, Maurice, Seychelles et Zimbabwe) afin d'approfondir l'accord de partenariat économique déjà en place. Compte tenu des résultats positifs de l'accord actuel, qui en est à sa huitième année d'application, les cinq pays se sont déclarés prêts à aller au-delà du commerce des marchandises pour passer à un accord plus complet. L'UE s'est félicitée de cette action, particulièrement dans le cadre de l'Alliance Afrique-Europe pour des investissements et des emplois durables. Cecilia Malmström, commissaire européenne chargée du commerce, a déclaré: « La région de l'Afrique orientale et australe est pionnière pour l'ensemble de l'Afrique en ce qui concerne notre partenariat commercial. L'approfondissement de l'accord actuel fera progresser notre partenariat au niveau supérieur. Il stimulera le commerce bilatéral et les flux d'investissement et contribuera à la création d'emplois et à la croissance économique dans nos régions respectives, tout en promouvant le développement durable. L'UE soutient pleinement cet effort important ». Depuis l'entrée en vigueur de l'accord initial en 2012, les exportations de biens des cinq pays de la région vers l'UE ont augmenté de près d'un quart, pour atteindre près de 2,8 milliards d'euros en 2018. Les entreprises européennes investissent également davantage dans la région. Le nouvel accord devrait couvrir d'autres règles et domaines importants liés au commerce, tels que les services, les investissements, les obstacles techniques au commerce, les droits de propriété intellectuelle ainsi que le commerce et le développement durable. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tél.: +32 229 51383)

COLLEGE MEETING: Commission appoints new member to Independent Ethical Committee

The European Commission has today decided to appoint Mr Allan Rosas as a member of the Independent Ethical Committee set up by the new Code of Conduct for Members of the European Commission. Mr Rosas will replace Mr Christiaan Timmermans. Mr Rosas, a Finnish national, will take up his new responsibilities as of 7 October 2019. Mr Rosas brings to the position vast experience in dealing with legal issues at national and European level. Most recently, he was a judge at the Court of Justice of the EU - from 17 January 2002 to 6 October 2019. Previously, he served as a Deputy-Director General of the Legal Service of the European Commission – between 2001 and 2002 and as Principal Legal Advisor in the Legal Service, between 1995 and 2001. His full CV is available online here. The Independent Ethical Committee was set up with the new Code of Conduct for Members of the European Commission that President Juncker proposed as part of his greater push for higher ethical standards and transparency. Under the Code, the role of the Independent Ethical Committee with a reinforced status – replacing the previously existing Ad hoc Ethical Committee – is to strengthen scrutiny and to provide advice on ethical standards. President Juncker thanked Mr Timmermans for his commitment and advice for more than three years in the area of ethics and integrity. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 229 57857)

Poland: EU-funded road improves safety and EU-wide connectivity, for a deeper single market

The EU is investing over €242 million from the Cohesion Fund to build a 70 km section of Poland's S7 expressway between the towns of Napierki and Płońsk, northern Mazowieckie, between Warsaw and Gdańsk. EU-funded works will improve road safety and shorten travel time between major cities and regional centres in the country.This road is also part of the Baltic-Adriatic corridor on the Trans-European transport network and of European route E77, which links Budapest to the Russian border in Estonia. Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “As a crucial transport link, this road from Napierki to Płońsk will not only improve the road connectivity in Poland but will also help in deepening the single market, with faster, easier travel and trade from the North of Europe to the South.” This project, expected to be operational in May 2021, complements other sections of the S7 expressway, also financed by the EU, from Koszwały, near Gdańsk, to Napierki, as well as the Ostróda ring road. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of All4Labels by Triton Fund V

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of All4Labels Group GmbH (“All4Labels”) of Germany by Triton Managers V Limited and TFF V Limited, both of Jersey, and Triton Fund V GP S.à.r.l. of Luxembourg (together referred to as “Triton Fund V”). All4Labels Group develops and manufactures labels and provides customer-specific niche products such as laminate and labelled tubes, folding cartons and certain flexible packaging products. Triton Fund V belongs to a group of independent European private equity funds, which primarily invests in medium-sized businesses based in Northern Europe and active in the business services, industrial and consumer/health sectors. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because there is no horizontal overlap or vertical link between the activities of the companies in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9558. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini visits the Republic of Moldova

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, will tomorrow, 3 October, pay an official visit to the Republic of Moldova. Federica Mogherini will have meetings with PresidentIgor Dodon, Prime Minister Maia Sandu, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Nicu Popescu. She will hold, together with Prime Minister Sandu, a joint press conference foreseen at 12:50 CEST.The visit to Chișinău takes place just three days after the 5th EU-Moldova Association Council was held in Brussels, and will offer an opportunity to build on the discussions that the High Representative/Vice-President had with Prime Minister Sandu and other government representatives. Central to the visit will be the government's reform agenda, which, as mentioned during the Association Council and in the accompanying annual Association Implementation Report, form important commitments under the EU-Moldova Association Agreement, particularly regarding democratic standards and the rule of law. Justice reform, fighting corruption, the banking fraud investigation, economic development and improving the business climate, as well as the upcoming local election on 20 October, are all also expected to be discussed. Photo and video coverage of the press conference, as well as the remainder of the visit, will be available on Europe by Satellite. For more information on relations between the EU and the Republic of Moldova, consult the website of the EU Delegation and the dedicated factsheet. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel: +32 229 89359)

Commissioner Navracsics to attend European Union Prize for Literature award ceremony

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will this evening present the awards to the 14 winners of this year's European Union Prize for Literature alongside Finnish Minister for Culture and Science, Hanna Kosonen, and the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education, Sabine Verheyen. The Commissioner will then deliver the closing speech, highlighting the main achievements of EU cultural policy and the Creative Europe programme, including its support for literary translation. The Prize is awarded annually to new and emerging authors, recognising literary talent from across Europe. It highlights the wealth of contemporary European literature as well as Europe's rich cultural and linguistic heritage. The competition is open to authors from the countries involved in Creative Europe. National juries comprised of publishers, booksellers, authors and critics select the winners from each of the participating countries. More information on the European Union Prize for Literature as well as on the 2019 winning authors and their books can be found here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 84)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)