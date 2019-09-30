Juncker Plan supports €300 million in financing for affordable and energy-efficient housing in Sweden

The European Investment Bank is providing €300 million of financing under the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments to Swedish residential company Heimstaden Bostad. Heimstaden will use the financing to develop eight residential properties in five cities in Sweden, resulting in around 3,300 new affordable homes to rent. Part of the investments include community services such as a new library, as well as homes dedicated to elderly care. The new affordable homes will also benefit from high-energy performance standards. European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “Providing financial support for the construction of affordable homes underlines the importance of the Juncker Plan's social impact. Heimstaden Bostad will also ensure that these homes highly energy-efficient in line with our climate action objectives, so this is a win-win.” A press release is available here. As of September 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €433.2 billion of additional investment, including €13.4 billion in Sweden. The Plan is currently supporting 972,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Nouveau partenariat Afrique, Caraïbes, et Pacifique - Union européenne: les négociateurs en chef définissent les priorités économiques du futur accord

Réunis samedi à New York en marge de l'Assemblée générale des Nations unies, les négociateurs en chef, le Commissaire Mimica et le Ministre togolais Robert Dussey, ont précisé le cadre économique des futures relations entre les pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP) avec l'Union européenne après 2020. Le commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement et négociateur en chef de l'UE, Neven Mimica, a déclaré: « Un an après le lancement de nos négociations, les contours du futur accord se précisent davantage chaque jour. […] Nous avons approuvé le texte sur les priorités économiques qui visent à stimuler la croissance, l'emploi et à améliorer les conditions de vie pour tous. Le temps presse, et je compte sur toutes les parties prenantes pour qu'elles déploient les efforts nécessaires afin de parvenir rapidement à un accord tel que nous le voulons tous: moderne et ambitieux. » Robert Dussey, Ministre togolais des affaires étrangères, de la coopération et de l'intégration de l'Afrique, négociateur en chef des pays ACP et président du groupe central de négociation ministériel, a quant à lui déclaré: « Nous nous réjouissons du travail accompli par nos négociateurs depuis notre dernière rencontre. Nous avons fait ensemble d'excellents progrès. Je remercie tous ceux qui ont travaillé sans relâche pour faire progresser le socle commun et les protocoles régionaux. Nous maintenons notre engagement à conclure un accord qui produira un résultat gagnant-gagnant, tant pour les ACP que pour l'UE. » Les négociations se poursuivront sur les autres parties de l'accord au cours des prochaines semaines. Plus d'informations dans le communiqué de presse et la fiche technique disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tél.: +32 229 92256)

Sustainable finance: Technical Expert Group makes recommendations for methodology of EU climate benchmarks

The Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance (TEG), a stakeholder group designed to assist the Commission in developing elements of green finance policy, has issued its final report on climate benchmarks. This work stems from the 2018 EU Action Plan on Sustainable Finance and follows up on the agreement by the European Parliament and Member States on a new generation of low-carbon benchmarks needed to help boost investment in sustainable projects and assets. The TEG recommends a set of minimum technical requirements for the methodology of EU Climate benchmarks. These would serve to help investors who wish to adopt a climate-conscious investment strategies make informed decisions. They would also address the risks of greenwashing, the practice of financial products being marketed as 'green' or more generally 'sustainable', when in fact they do not meet basic environmental standards. The final report also recommends a set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure requirements for benchmark administrators, including the disclosure on the alignment with the Paris agreement. The report will inform the preparation of delegated acts by the Commission to the low-carbon benchmarks and positive-carbon-impact benchmarks regulation, agreed by the European Parliament and Member States in February 2019. Under the agreement, two new categories of climate benchmarks will be created: a climate-transition benchmark and a benchmark that would allow an investment portfolio in line with the 1.5 degree goal of the Paris Agreement. The Commission's benchmarks regulation is expected to be published by the end of the year. The delegated acts will be subject to a formal consultation and are expected to be adopted by mid-2020. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564).

European Reference Networks welcome new members

Healthcare providers in Europe can apply from 30 September until 30 November to become members of one of the 24 European Reference Networks (ERNs) - virtual networks of healthcare providers across Europe that aim to facilitate discussions on complex or rare diseases and conditions that require highly-specialised treatment and a critical mass of knowledge and resources. This is an opportunity to widen the geographical coverage of the existing networks particularly from the currently underrepresented Member States, such as Greece, Malta and Slovakia. This call will also enable to widen the scope of possible conditions and patients to be treated since new diseases will also be part of it. Vytenis Andriukaitis, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “European Reference Networks are a real success story, almost a European miracle, a clear example of how the EU can be beneficial to its citizens and I am extremely proud of what we achieved in this area. With the call for new ERNs members, we will ensure a broader coverage of the networks in Europe to allow patients, for example, from remote areas in Poland, to have the same access to a diagnosis and cure as patients located in big cities like Paris or Berlin. At the same time, the Member States need to take into account the absorption capacity of the ERNs and ensure that the network members are well integrated in the national healthcare systems.”More than 950 clinical units, hosted in around 300 hospitals, have become members of these 24 networks established in 2017. However, the geographical origin of the ERNs shows a certain imbalance between the Western and the Eastern part of Europe with the participation of smaller countries appearing to be more limited, and in certain cases absent. More information can be found here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

E-Government: Commission adopts new rules on digital forms in public procurement

Today the Commission adopted new rules on eForms, which are digital procurement notices, for clearer and more accessible online information on public procurement and contracts. This will make life easier for companies looking for business opportunities and make public spending more transparent for citizens. Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “This is a new milestone in the digital transformation of public procurement. I welcome this major upgrade, which will make public procurement more attractive for businesses and allow citizen to see how their taxpayer's money is spent.” These new rules will help green, social and innovative businesses get better access to public contracts, in line with the Commission's 2017 Making Public Procurement work for and in Europe plan. eForms will be used in about €500 billion worth of large public contracts and may also be used in up to €1.5 trillion worth of smaller contracts. To leave sufficient time for adapting national and European IT systems, public administration have until October 2023 to use these new forms. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Antitrust: Commission fines Coroos and Groupe CECAB € 31.6 million for participating in canned vegetables cartel

The European Commission has fined Coroos and Groupe CECAB a total of € 31 647 000 for breaching EU antitrust rules. Bonduelle was not fined as it revealed the existence of the cartel to the Commission. The Commission has found that the three companies participated for more than 13 years in a cartel for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables to retailers and/or food service companies in the European Economic Area (EEA). The three companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case. The aim of the three companies involved in the cartel was to preserve or strengthen their position on the market, to maintain or increase selling prices, to reduce uncertainty regarding their future commercial conduct and to formulate and control marketing and trading conditions to their advantage. To achieve this aim, the companies set prices, agreed on market shares and volume quotas, allocated customers and markets, coordinated their replies to tenders, and exchanged commercially sensitive information. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “European consumers should have access to food at affordable prices. Competition enables that. But instead of competing with each other, Coroos and Groupe CECAB agreed to divide the market among themselves and to fix prices for canned vegetables across Europe. They did so for over a decade. These cartels ultimately hurt European consumers and with today's decision we send a clear message to companies that cartels are not accepted." A full press release is available in EN, FR, DE and NL. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Dream Cruises by TPG Asia and Genting

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Dream Cruises Holding Limited (“Dream Cruises”) of Bermuda by TPG Asia GenPar VII Advisors Inc. (“TPG Asia”) of the Cayman Islands and Genting Hong Kong Limited (“Genting”) of Bermuda. Dream Cruises operates cruise services across the Asia Pacific region. TPG Asia is a private investment firm. Genting is a globally active leisure, entertainment and hospitality company and it also operates cruise services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because there are no horizontal overlaps or vertical links between the activities of the companies in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9515. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle en commun d'un immeuble de bureaux par les actionnaires de Primus et PRECap

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun d'un bien immobilier situé à Berlin, en Allemagne, par les sociétés K Plus BV, Givin BV, Muhak BV et 3K Investment BV (ensemble, « les actionnaires de Primus »), basées aux Pays-Bas, et par Pramerica Real Estate Capital VI S.à.r.l. (« PRECap »), basée au Luxembourg. Le bien immobilier est principalement utilisé pour des bureaux et, dans une moindre mesure, à des fins commerciales, industrielles et logistiques. Les actionnaires de Primus sont des véhicules d'investissement, détenus par certains membres de la famille Sabanci, qui possèdent également des participations dans l'entité affiliée Esas Holding A.S. Cette dernière, active dans le secteur des placements, en investissant dans diverses catégories d'actifs, dont l'immobilier. PRECap est principalement engagée dans la fourniture de capitaux pour aider à l'acquisition et au refinancement d'actifs immobiliers commerciaux situés principalement au Royaume-Uni et en Allemagne. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché et des chevauchements très limités entre les activités des entreprises. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9465. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat : Le taux de chômage à 7,4% dans la zone euro – le plus faible depuis mai 2008, à 6,2% dans l'UE28 (août 2019)

Dans la zone euro (ZE19), le taux de chômage corrigé des variations saisonnières s'est établi à 7,4% en août 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 7,5% de juillet 2019 et au taux de 8,0% d'août 2018. Cela est le taux le plus faible enregistré dans la zone euro depuis mai 2008. Dans l'UE28, le taux de chômage s'est établi à 6,2% en août 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 6,3% de juillet 2019 et au taux de 6,7% d'août 2018. Cela demeure le taux le plus faible enregistré dans l'UE28 depuis le début de la série mensuelle sur le chômage en janvier 2000. Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Eurostat estime qu'en août 2019, 15,432 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 12,169 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à juillet 2019, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 111 000 dans l'UE28 et de 115 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à août 2018, le chômage a baissé de 1,189 million de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 960 000 dans la zone euro. Un communiqué de presse complet est en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand - Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tél.: +32 229-67094)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vice-President Katainen in Helsinki to address the Inter-parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, in charge of Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Helsinki, Finland today and tomorrow. He will deliver a keynote speech at the Arctic Forum and address the EPP Family Meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governancein the European Union. He will meet Ms Auli Hänninen, CEO, and Mr Philip Aminoff, Chairman of the Board of the Family Business Network Finland. On Tuesday the Vice-President will deliver a keynote address on ‘How to trigger public and private investments in the EU?' at the same conference and attend a hearing at the Defence Committee of the Finnish Parliament. He will also participate in a working lunch with Mr Kare Halonen, State Secretary for EU Affairs, and Mr Jori Arvonen, State Under-Secretary for EU Affairs and meet Mr Ilkka Salmi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior. Finally Vice-President Katainen will deliver a keynote speech on “The Role of Science, Manufacturing and Innovation in Boosting Jobs, Growth and Competitiveness – A Sustainable Way for the EU” at the Closing session of European Days for Sustainable Circular Economy and meet Ms Emilia Kullas, Director of the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Navracsics visit Riga to mark the 100th anniversary of the University of Latvia

Vice-President for Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, Valdis Dombrovskis,and Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, are in Riga today to address an international conference organised by the University of Latvia as part of its centenary celebrations. The symposium “University and Society: Renewed Focus on National Growth and Values” will draw attention to important issues such as demographics, the development of European society and the role of education in modern society. Commissioner Navracsics will highlight key steps taken towards building a European Education Areaby 2025, including the European Universities initiative, which aims to make European higher education more competitive, inclusive and attractive. The University of Latvia is one of the higher education institutions forming the first European Universities alliances as part of a pilot supported by Erasmus+. Vice-President Dombrovskis,as honorable member of the University of Latvia, will also meet with Egils Levits, President of Latvia, in the margins of the event. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

European Cybersecurity Month: EU promotes security culture among citizens

Tomorrow, as always in October, the European Cybersecurity Month will be launched in all Member States to raise awareness about cybersecurity threats as well as promote cybersecurity among citizens and organisations through education and sharing of good practices. This year, in particular, the European Cybersecurity Month will focus on raising awareness about the good cybersecurity practices that should be a part of everyone's daily routine, and the importance of ensuring that technology devices are secure. Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society,Mariya Gabriel, said: “Building trust, knowledge, awareness and resilience are essential in order to protect ourselves in the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. The European Cybersecurity Month is part of our wider efforts to develop and retain our cybersecurity skills, implement wide-reaching preventive measures and, ultimately, create a truly secure Digital Single Market.” The campaign activities are coordinated by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity and the Commission, and are strongly supported by the EU Member States. They focus on two priorities: first, on the daily routines, checks and general behaviour required to stay safe online and, second, on how to remain technologically-savvy and safe with rapidly evolving technologies. The overall goal is to ensure that citizens are aware of online risks and have the tools to become more resilient and confident users. More information on the related activities that will take place during the month of October are available inthis press release issued by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity and on the website. More information on the EU's actions to strengthen cybersecurity capacities, including for 5G networks, are available in these Questions & Answers and this brochure. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Johannes Bahrke – Tel. +32 229 58615; Marietta Grammenou – Tel. +32 229 83583)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)