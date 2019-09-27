EU @ UNGA74 on Friday

A week full of events and high-level meetings at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly is coming to an end. Over the past few days, the European Union has showcased its ambitious approach to climate change and sustainable development, its ongoing work to uphold human rights and its support to peace and security across the world. The EU has confirmed that it remains the most reliable partner for those who want to work collectively on joint responses to global challenges. As the High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said during her speech at the launch of the Alliance for Multilateralism: “Multilateral solutions are much more effective, because only by joining forces we can tackle the complex crises of our times.” Today, Commissioner Julian King will represent the EU at a high-level meeting reviewing the progress made in addressing the priorities of Small Island developing States (SIDS), also known as the SAMOA pathway. On Saturday, Commissioner Neven Mimica will take part in the post-Cotonou chief negotiators' meeting on a new partnership agreement with 79 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. The future agreement will succeed the Cotonou Agreement. Audio-visual coverage of the events and bilateral meetings will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

Le premier Forum de la Connectivité discute des liens entre l'UE-Asie et renforce les relations UE-Japon

Le premier Forum européen de la connectivité a débuté ce matin à Bruxelles avec des discours du président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, et de son invité spécial, le Premier ministre japonais, Shinzō Abe. Cette première édition du Forum a pour thématique la « Connectivité entre l'Union européenne et l'Asie - Construire des liens pour un avenir durable » et rassemble des participants de plus de 52 pays. Le président Juncker a déclaré : « La connectivité est inscrite dans notre ADN européen. La connectivité au sein de l'Union européenne et entre l'Union européenne et le reste du monde est d'autant plus nécessaire que nous vivons dans un monde où l'interdépendance économique entre les différentes régions du monde est de plus en plus étroite et que nous faisons tous face aux mêmes défis, qu'il s'agisse du climat, du numérique ou des changements technologiques. L'Europe renforce sa coopération avec d'autres régions du monde et en particulier avec des partenaires partageant les mêmes engagements en matière de démocratie, de respect de l'Etat de droit, de liberté et de dignité humaine. Et il ne pourrait y avoir de meilleure illustration de cette approche que la relation entre le Japon et l'Europe ». Le président Juncker et le Premier ministre Abe ont ensuite signé un partenariat pour une connectivité durable et des infrastructures de qualité entre l'Union européenne et le Japon, qui souligne encore davantage l'importance stratégique du partenariat entre l'Union européenne et le Japon que les deux parties se sont engagées à renforcer ces dernières années. Cette étape importante dans l'Union européenne et le Japon est également marquée par la recommandation de la Commission d'ouvrir les négociations pour un accord bilatéral avec le Japon sur le transfert des données des dossier de passagers. « Cet accord viendra renforcer notre nouveau partenariat sur la connectivité durable, notamment en améliorant la sûreté du transport aérien, et j'espère qu'il pourra entrer en vigueur avant les Jeux olympiques de Tokyo, » a déclaré le président Juncker. Le Forum se déroule toute la journée avec différents panels composés de membres de gouvernements, d'institutions financières européennes et internationales, et d'acteurs du secteur privé en provenance d'Europe et ailleurs. Les Premiers ministres de la Finlande et de la Croatie, Antti Rinne et Andrej Plenković, participeront à la session de clôture, modérée par le président émérite du Conseil européen, Herman Van Rompuy. Pour suivre le forum en direct, cliquez ici. Le communiqué de presse complet et une fiche technique sur la connectivité UE-Asie sont en ligne. Le discours du président Juncker est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 91382; Maja Kocijancic – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tél: +32 229 89359)

Security Union: The Commission recommends opening negotiations with Japan on the transfer of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data

As announced today by President Jean-Claude Juncker at the Europa Connectivity Forum: EU-Asia Connectivity, the European Commission has recommended that the Council authorise the start of negotiations for an EU-Japan Agreement to allow the transfer and use of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data in order to prevent and combat terrorism and serious transnational crime. The Agreement will set out the framework and conditions for the exchange of PNR data, in full respect of data protection safeguards and fundamental rights, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “Japan is a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and organised crime. Today we are taking this cooperation one step further - it is only by working together that we can enhance global security.” Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said: “Passenger Name Record (PNR) data helps us to identify suspicious travel patterns and track down dangerous criminals and terrorists. It is important that we share this data with close partners like Japan, strengthening our security cooperation, and that we do so in full respect of data protection standards.” The EU and Japan are long standing strategic partners, including in the fight against terrorism and serious crime, as reaffirmed in the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in July 2018. The opening of negotiations for an EU-Japan PNR Agreement further highlights the key strategic partnership between the EU and Japan. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444).

Steel imports: Commission adopts adjustments to the existing safeguards

The European Commission today published adjustments to the existing steel safeguard measures. The adjustments – effective as of 1 October - will make the existing steel safeguard measures more effective and will ensure that they better reflect the current situation in the steel sector. They include improvements in the functioning of the quota, among others for hot-rolled flat steel and steel intended for the automotive sector, an updated list of exclusions for developing countries based on more recent imports statistics, and a slower progressive increase of the import quotas (reduction of liberalisation pace from 5% to 3%). The changes will take effect as of 1 October 2019. The Commission's proposal to proceed with the adjustments to the existing steel safeguard measures received earlier this month a wide support from EU Member States and was also subject earlier in the process to consultations with WTO Members concerned. The safeguard measures were provisionally put in place in July 2018 and have been introduced in their definitive form in February 2019. The aim has been to prevent serious injury for the EU steel industry following the increased imports and trade diversions caused by the U.S. unilateral decision to impose tariffs on steel products last year. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

L'Union européenne investit 117 millions d'euros dans les infrastructures de transport durables en Europe

L'Union européenne investit plus de 117 millions d'euros dans 39 projets clés dans le secteur des transports, qui contribueront à établir les connexions manquantes sur tout le continent, tout en mettant l'accent sur les modes de transport durables. Les projets permettront de réduire le bruit généré par les trains de marchandises, de développer et d'améliorer les liaisons ferroviaires transfrontalières et de moderniser des infrastructures portuaires essentielles. La commissaire en charge des transports, Violeta Bulc, a déclaré: « Nous concrétisons nos engagements visant à rendre les transports plus durables, plus sûrs et plus intelligents. La décision prise aujourd'hui donne un nouvel élan à la transition vers une mobilité à faibles émissions en Europe - en commençant par nos chemins de fer et nos ports. » Les projets seront soutenus par le mécanisme pour l'interconnexion en Europe (MIE), le mécanisme financier de l'UE destiné à soutenir les infrastructures de transport. Au total, le programme a maintenant permis le soutien de 795 projets pour un montant total de 22,3 milliards d'euros, mobilisant un investissement total de 47,1 milliards d'euros dans le secteur des transports. Plus d'informations en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Enrico Brivio – Tél.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tél.: +32 229 13917)

Juncker Plan supports Polish businesses with record European Investment Bank Group deal

PKO Leasing, the largest leasing company in Poland, launched today the largest securitisation transaction on the Polish market with the support of the European Investment Bank Group and the Juncker Plan. The company sold PLN 2.5 billion (€575 million) of asset-backed securities to a pool of international investors, which includes the EIB Group, Citi Bank and others. The transaction will contribute to improving access to finance for Poland's micro-enterprises, SMEs and mid-cap companies across all sectors. The EIB Group is providing PLN 1.93 billion (€446 million) in total, of which PLN 640 million (€148 million) is guaranteed by the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments. Elżbieta Bieńkowska, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “This agreement will make a big difference for thousands of emerging and growing businesses in Poland in need of financial support. Under the Juncker Plan, already more than 55,000 Polish SMEs and startups are benefitting from improved access to finance. SME employment in the EU is on the rise and we need to continue to give a helping hand so that these small companies flourish and create more jobs.” A press release is available here. As of September 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €433.2 billion of additional investment, including €18.7 billion in Poland. The Plan is currently supporting 972,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Juncker Plan: Structural Reform Support Service and European Investment Bank join forces to provide advisory services and improve investment climate

The European Commission's Structural Reform Support Service (SRSS) and the European Investment Bank's (EIB) Advisory Services Department have stepped up their cooperation in providing support to EU Member States. Following the declaration of intent signed today, the SRSS and the EIB, via the European Investment Advisory Hub, will collaborate closely to provide technical support and advice to Member States on a broad range of policy areas. The overall objective of this partnership is to continue improving Member States' business environments by removing barriers to investment, which is a crucial part of the Juncker Plan. The SRSS and the Advisory Hub will work together to provide expertise to Member States' authorities in areas such as public-private partnerships, support to national promotional banks and institutions, financial instruments and platforms, environmental and other sectoral reforms. For example, the partners can collaborate on designing support measures, providing advisory services and impact evaluation. The Structural Reform Support Service offers tailor-made support to all EU countries for the preparation, design and implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. The support is provided on the request of Member States, requires no co-financing and mobilises experts from all over Europe and beyond, from both the public and the private sector. The European Investment Advisory Hubis a joint initiative of the European Commission and the EIB which acts as a single point of access to advisory services to make projects ready for investment, using expertise of the EIB Group, the European Commission and other relevant institutions and services. (For more information: (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp– Tel.: +32 229 56151; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

EU beef exports to Korea resume after almost 20 years

After almost 20 years and thanks to consistent efforts undertaken jointly by the European Commission and EU Member States, the Republic of Korea lifted its import restrictions on beef and beef products from the European Union. Producers from Denmark and the Netherlands will be the first ones to be able to resume exports. Commissioner for trade, Cecilia Malmström, said: “Trade isn't just about doing trade deals. After many years of hard work this announcement means that Dutch and Danish farmers gain a new market to sell their beef. Once again the EU is delivering for our agricultural sector.” Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, in charge of health and food safety, welcomed this announcement, stressing that “this is another sign that trade partners acknowledge that the battle against BSE has been won and that the quality of EU's beef and beef products is recognised around the world. Additional access to this important market is excellent news for EU producers!” Commissioner for agriculture, Phil Hogan, said: “This is a very welcome development and an important statement of confidence by the South Korean authorities in the safety and quality of European beef. Following confirmation of access for Danish and Dutch operators, I hope that it won't be long before operators in other EU Member States are approved for export to this important and valuable market. Securing access for other EU Member States will continue to be a priority for the European Commission in bilateral trade relations with Korea.” The removal of the trade restrictions imposed in 2001 in reaction to the bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) outbreak is a sign of well-deserved trust in the EU's comprehensive, multi-layered and very efficient food safety and animal health control system. A full press release is available online, along with more information on EU agricultural exports and the EU food safety system. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.:+32 2 295 61 85 ; Kinga Malinowska – Tel.:+32 2 295 13 83)

Criminal justice: Commission evaluates Member States' efforts in making sure suspects of crime get a fair trial

Today, the European Commission published its implementation report on one of the six EU procedural rights directives, notably the EU Access to a lawyer directive. This Directive ensures people have the right to have a lawyer from the first stage of police questioning and throughout criminal proceedings, as well as to adequate, confidential meetings with the lawyer. This is essential to guarantee that every suspect of crime gets a fair trial. The report concludes that considerable progress has been made in the protection of fair trial rights in the EU, but also that Member States still have a lot of work to do. Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality said: “Across the EU, every year 9 million people face criminal proceedings. People may be found guilty or not guilty in the end. What matters is that they have a fair trial. Our EU procedural rights guarantee this, but Member States must ensure these agreed rights are secured in practice. Correctly applying these rules in all EU countries is also crucial to ensure tools such as the European arrest warrant can function well.” Particular points of attention concern the situations when exceptionally and temporarily suspects would not have the right to access a lawyer, and the rules on when and how citizens can waive their access to a lawyer, as well as conditions for how people can access a lawyer in the issuing Member State of a European arrest warrant. The Commission will continue to assess Member States' compliance with the Directive and take every appropriate measure, including possible infringement proceedings, to ensure conformity with the provisions of the Directive throughout the European Union. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights is also publishing a report today looking at the challenges defendants face in exercising some of their rights, with a focus on eight Member States. Today's Commission report, a factsheet and more information about the six procedural rights directives will be available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Athina Reuter – Tel.: + 32 229 82390)

Prévenir le gaspillage alimentaire et promouvoir l'économie circulaire: la méthodologie commune de mesure au niveau de l'UE entre en vigueur

La Commission européenne a identifié la prévention du gaspillage alimentaire comme priorité essentielle dans la construction d'une économie circulaire et d'une société durable. Pour changer les habitudes, nous devons être en mesure de mesurer correctement le gaspillage alimentaire. Dès lors, grâce à la méthode commune mise en place, les États membres seront en mesure de quantifier les déchets alimentaires, de manière cohérente et à chaque étape de la chaîne d'approvisionnement alimentaire. Sur la base d'une définition commune du gaspillage alimentaire, la méthodologie garantira une surveillance cohérente dans l'ensemble de l'UE. Le commissaire Vytenis Andriukaitis s'est félicité de l'entrée en vigueur de la législation comme un pas décisif: « La lutte contre le gaspillage alimentaire est un impératif moral. Il est essentiel pour la durabilité de notre planète et pour le bon fonctionnement de nos systèmes alimentaires. L'UE est attachée à l'objectif global consistant à réduire de moitié le gaspillage alimentaire d'ici à 2030. Grâce à cette nouvelle méthodologie européenne, nous pouvons maintenant mesurer où nous en sommes, évaluer l'efficacité de nos actions et suivre nos progrès. Pour le dire très simple: Ce qui est mesuré, est géré! » La Commission suivra de près la mise en œuvre de cet acte délégué, en organisant des échanges réguliers avec les États membres afin de faciliter son déploiement et de partager les leçons apprises sur le terrain. Sur la base de cette méthodologie, les États membres doivent mettre en place un cadre de suivi avec 2020 comme première année de référence afin de fournir à la Commission les premières nouvelles données sur le gaspillage alimentaire d'ici à la mi-2022. Cette méthodologie partagée au niveau de l'UE contribuera à harmoniser la génération de données sur les niveaux de gaspillage alimentaire par les entreprises et contribuera au l'objectif de développement durable 12.3. Plus d'informations ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Anca Paduraru – Tél.: + 32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tél.: + 32 229 87624)

La Commission annonce les gagnants du prix Horizon Impact 2019

La Commission européenne a annoncé les lauréats du premier prix Horizon Impact, dédié aux projets financés par l'UE ayant créé un impact social en Europe et au-delà. Les projets gagnants ont permis de développer un nouveau médicament contre une maladie rare, d'aider dans la prévention des abus sexuels sur les enfants, d'accroître la sécurité sur internet, ainsi que de protéger les zones côtières des effets du changement climatique. Carlos Moedas, commissaire en charge de la recherche, de la science et de l'innovation, a déclaré: "Ces projets montrent comment la recherche et l'innovation profitent directement aux citoyens. Leurs idées et leurs produits ont transformé positivement la vie quotidienne des personnes. Nous avons conçu Horizon Europe, notre nouveau programme de recherche et d'innovation afin d'apporter des avantages plus précieux encore et un impact encore plus grand." Un jury indépendant a sélectionné les projets primés parmi 10 finalistes. Le prix Horizon Impact Award, lancé en mars de cette année, vise à illustrer les avantages socio-économiques plus larges des investissements de l'UE dans la recherche et l'innovation mais aussi à aider les bénéficiaires des projets à gérer et à utiliser les résultats de la recherche. Le prix récompense les résultats de projet les plus influents et les plus percutants dans le cadre du programme de recherche et d'innovation de l'UE (2014-2020), Horizon 2020, et de son prédécesseur, le 7ème programme-cadre (2007-2013). Plus d'informations sont disponibles ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél. +32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou - Tél. +32 229 83583)

State aid: Commission approves prolongation of Belgian and French state guarantees on Dexia's senior debt beyond 2021

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the prolongation of Belgian and French State guarantees on the senior debt of Dexia, which is in orderly wind-down. In 2012, Belgium, France and Luxembourg provided state support for the orderly wind-down of Dexia. The state support was approved by the Commission under EU State aid rules on the basis of a wind-down plan that included a capital increase, as well as the possibility of providing State guarantees on Dexia's senior debt until 31 December 2021. In June 2019, Belgium and France notified to the Commission their plan to extend the possibility to provide State guarantees on Dexia's senior debt until 31 December 2031, to continue winding-down the group. Based on the notified plan, the remuneration fees to be paid by Dexia to the Belgian and French States for the prolonged State guarantees (after 2021) will fully ensure that burden-sharing requirements for subordinated creditors are met. On this basis, the Commission has approved the prolongation of Dexia's senior debt State guarantees beyond 2021 under EU State aid rules. More information will be available on the Commission's competitionwebsite, in the public case register, under the case numbers SA.53554 and SA.53592. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of joint control over Omnicare by Equistone and Mr. Olivier TAMIMI

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Omnicare Beteiligungen GmbH (“Omnicare”) of Germany by Equistone Partners Europe Limited (“Equistone”) of the UK and by Mr. Olivier TAMIMI, through Omnicare Holding GmbH & Co. KG (“OCH”) of Germany. Omnicare is currently exclusively controlled, through OCH, by Mr. Olivier TAMIMI. Omnicare is mainly active in the distribution of oncological pharmaceutical products and the provision of services to pharmacies. Equistone is a private equity investment firm active in the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland. Mr. Oliver TAMIMI controls several economic undertakings, including notably my Pharmacy Gmbh (provider of services to pharmacies), Sovelio (home care provider), and MP Immobilien (real estate). The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the absence of overlaps between the activities of Omnicare and Equistone. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9525. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Legal and General Insurance by Allianz

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Legal and General Insurance Limited (“L&G Insurance”) of the UK by Allianz Holdings plc (“Allianz”), which is a UK subsidiary of the Allianz group of Germany. Both L&G Insurance and Allianz offer various kinds of non-life insurance in the UK. Allianz is also active in life insurance, reinsurance and asset management. The proposed transaction gives rise to a limited number of horizontal and vertical overlaps in relation to the provision of pet insurance in the UK. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of its limited impact on the markets concerned. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9432. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Advanced Computer Software by BC Partners and Vista Equity Partners

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd. (“Advanced Computer Software”) of the UK by BC Partners LLP of the UK and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC (“Vista Equity Partners”) of the US. Advanced Computer Software is a provider of software, cloud and managed IT services to public and private sector clients. BC Partners is a private equity firm providing investment management advice to financial investors. Vista Equity Partners is an investment firm focusing on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the companies' moderate combined market position resulting from the proposed transaction. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9529. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Currenta by the Macquarie Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Currenta Geschäftsführung-GmbH (“Currenta”) of Germany by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited (“MIRA”), belonging to Macquarie Group Limited (“the Macquarie Group”) of Australia. Currenta manages and operates integrated chemical parks at sites in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen in Germany. MIRA focuses on the management of infrastructure and other real assets, including real estate, energy and agriculture. The Macquarie Group is a financial group that provides asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because none of the companies are active in the same or in related markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9528. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

Criminal justice: Joint statement on the launch of EU-US negotiations to facilitate access to electronic evidence

European Commission and U.S. Department of Justice officials met yesterday to begin formal negotiations on an EU-U.S. agreement to facilitate access to electronic evidence in criminal investigations. European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová said: “I welcome the start of formal negotiations. Criminals use fast, modern technologies to organise their crimes and cover up their evidence. We need to work together with our American partners to speed up the access of our law enforcement authorities to this evidence. This will strengthen our security, while protecting the data privacy and procedural safeguards of our citizens. The launch of negotiations marks an important step towards achieving this.” U.S. Attorney General, William Barr said: “We are pleased that the Council adopted a mandate to authorise the Commission to negotiate an agreement with the United States on facilitating access to certain e-evidence, and that we have obtained authorisation to negotiate with the European Union. This type of agreement can enhance public safety and national security by providing an improved and more rapid ability to identify and respond to criminal threats on both sides of the Atlantic, in a manner that assures respect for the rule of law, privacy, and civil liberties. The U.S. is committed to working with the E.U. on this important issue.” After a productive first discussion, there was agreement to regular negotiating rounds with the view to concluding an agreement as quickly as possible. Progress will be reviewed at the next EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial in December. More information here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Athina Reuter – Tel.: + 32 229 82390)

“My heart, your heart“: Statement ahead of World Heart Day by Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis

On the occasion of the World Heart Day taking place on 29 September Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis said: “'Your heart and my heart, Are very, very old friends', wrote 14th century poet Hafez. The poem honours human soul connection. It is therefore no surprise that the theme of this year's World Heart Day that aims to create a global community of ‘Heart Heroes', echoes the invisible links between people all over the world acting now to live better, longer, heart-healthy lives. I invite each of us to connect to our hearts and those of others and take care of them: by eating healthier food, exercising more, consuming less alcohol, saying no to smoking, and helping our loved ones to quit. In the European Union, almost 49 million people live with cardiovascular disease, meaning almost every tenth person! In addition to the devastating consequences on the lives of individuals, cardiovascular diseases also pose a staggering economic burden to society – almost 210 billion euros a year. Throughout my mandate I advocated for lifestyle choices by encouraging healthy nutrition through food reformulation, better protection of children and adolescents from too much exposure to marketing of foods high in energy, saturated fats, trans-fatty acids, sugars and/or salt, promoting public procurement of healthy food in schools. I know this work will continue. (…) Still, more can be done: I call upon Member States to intensify their efforts on risk factors since many cardiovascular diseases are preventable. And, I also call upon each one of us individually: connect with your heart, keep it healthy.” Full statement is available here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)



ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Stylianides speaks at Harvard University about the EU's role in addressing global challenges

Today, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Boston, the United States where he will deliver a speech about Europe's strategic role in tackling global challenges at the Center for European Studies (CES) at Harvard University. His speech will be the first of the new ‘Europe in the World Seminar' at CES. Commissioner Stylianides will speak about the EU as a global actor. He will elaborate on its key role in humanitarian and development aid, in combating climate change, negotiating international agreements and protecting and deepening multilateralism. He will also underline the importance of the EU-US partnership in today's volatile international system. The event is part of the ‘Europe in the World Seminar' and will be chaired by Dr Ekiert, Laurence A. Tisch Professor of Government and Director of the Centre for European Studies at Harvard University. Commissioner Stylianides will also meet representatives of Harvard University, students and researchers. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

CALENDAR – Commissioner's weekly activities

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)