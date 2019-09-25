EU@UNGA74 on Wednesday

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will on Wednesday open the day by hosting a ministerial meeting of E3/EU+2 and Iran (stakeout at 13:00 local time, 19:00 CET). Shewill meet the African Union, the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency to review the work carried out in the framework of the joint African Union-European Union-United Nations Taskforce as well as the future steps in finding durable solutions to the dire situation of refugees and migrants in Libya (10:15 local time, 16:15 CET). She will deliver a speech on behalf of the EU and its Member States at the 11th Conference on Facilitating the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (11:00 local time, 17:00 CET). In the afternoon, she will attend a ministerial meeting on Mali and the Sahel highlighting the EU's support in the region and to the G5 Sahel countries (15:00 local time, 21:00 CET). She will then continue her outreach to Latin American partners in a meeting with members of the Pacific Alliance (16:30 local time, 22:30 CET) and with the Lima Group together with representatives of the International Contact Group on Venezuela (13:00 local time, 19:00 CET). In the evening, she will attend a ministerial dinner with NATO Member States hosted by the US (19:00 local time, 01:00 CET). As part of a series of high-level events on global efforts to address terrorism, Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos will attend the Global Counter Terrorism Forum meeting (09:00 local time, 15:00 CET). Together with the Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, Commissioner Christos Stylianides will co-host a high-level event on UN counter-terrorism frameworks and sanctions regimes: safeguarding principled humanitarian action in counterterrorism and sanctions contexts (16:00 local time, 22:00 CET). Commissioner Stylianides will attend two events on education: 'Leave no one behind: Accelerating the SDGs through Quality Education' (10:00 local time, 16:00 CET) and 'Reimagining Education - Preparing the Next Generation with Skills for the Future' (12:00 local time, 18:00 CET). Audio-visual coverage of all these engagements will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

The EU and the Sustainable Development Goals: Delivering on the 2030 Agenda

First Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Tuesday addressed - on behalf of the European Union - the UN Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals, reaffirming the EU's strong commitment on accomplishing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development towards a peaceful and prosperous world, with human well-being on a healthy planet at its core. In his speech, First Vice-President Timmermans said: "The European Commission has already pledged to deliver a comprehensive European Green Deal. Our ambition is to make the EU the first climate neutral continent in the next three decades, step up biodiversity protection and restoration, zero pollution in our continent, transform our entire food system, from farm to fork, move to a fully circular economy; and make our transport systems entirely clean and more intelligent.” In his speech, he also added: "We must stand up for multilateralism. We are one people, one race - the human race - living on one planet. Let's be bold and let it be known that globalism is in fact enlightened patriotism." In the margins of the Summit, the EU also signed a joint declaration with ACP (African, Caribbean, and Pacific) countries, underlining commitments in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Tim McPhie – Tel.: +32 229 58602; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

EU hosts high-level ministerial event on Syria event in New York

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Christos Stylianides hosted a new edition of the traditional ministerial meeting on Syria in the margins on the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm the EU's support to find a political solution that opens the way towards a united, independent, democratic and inclusive Syria. High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini said: "Today we have, maybe for the first time after so many conferences that we have organised on Syria, some encouraging news on the political track. Today is not a day of just acknowledging the good work done but also of recommitting collectively on what needs to be done next. I hope this commitment will allow the UN to fulfil this important task in the weeks ahead." Audio-visual coverage is available online, together with theopeningand concluding remarks. For more information on the EU's support in the region, check the following factsheets: The EU and the crisis in Syria, EU support inside Syria,EU support in Jordan, EU support in Lebanonand EU support in Turkey, as well as the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis campaign 'Voices from the Ground'. The latest financial tracking report following the third Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region' is also available. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 2298 86570; Lauranne Devillé – Tel.: +32 229 80833; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

Nantes, capitale européenne de l'innovation 2019

À l'occasion des journées européennes de la recherche et de l'innovation, la Commission européenne a décerné ce matin le titre de capitale européenne de l'innovation 2019 à la ville de Nantes, située dans le nord-ouest de la France. Ce titre lui a été attribué en reconnaissance de sa capacité remarquable à mettre à profit des pratiques innovantes afin d'améliorer la vie de ses citoyens et de son modèle de gouvernance ouverte et collaborative. Ce prix est accompagné d'un million d'euros, financée par Horizon 2020, le programme de recherche et d'innovation de l'UE. Les cinq autres villes finalistes – Anvers (Belgique), Bristol (Royaume-Uni), Espoo (Finlande), Glasgow (Royaume-Uni) et Rotterdam (Pays-Bas) – ont reçu 100 000 euros chacune pour promouvoir et intensifier leurs pratiques innovantes. Nantes est la cinquième ville à se voir décerner le prix et la deuxième ville à ne pas être une capitale, après Barcelone. Nantes a développé une vision et une pratique de la gouvernance ouverte, caractérisées par un dialogue constant avec les citoyens, les associations et les experts. Elle possède également une communauté florissante de start-ups et d'entreprises numériques qui contribue à l'élaboration et à la mise en œuvre des politiques publiques. Plus d'informations sont disponibles dans ce communiqué de presse. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél. +32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou - Tél. +32 229 83583)

Energy efficiency first: The Commission adopts three Recommendations to help Member States put the clean energy transition into practice

Putting energy efficiency first is a key objective of the Energy Union. Energy savings are an efficient way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and thereby contribute to the EU's action against climate change. They also help Europeans to save money on their energy bills. The European Commission today adopted three recommendations to help Member States to transpose and implement the amending Directive on Energy Efficiency. They are particularly relevant in the context of finalisation of the National Energy and Climate Plans. This Directive is one of the flagship pieces in the Clean Energy for All Europeans package in which the EU has set the ambitious targets to be at least 32.5% more energy efficient by 2030, relative to a ‘business as usual' scenario. The recommendations provide detailed guidance on the practical implementation of the energy savings obligation for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2030; the revised metering and billing provisions for thermal energy; and efficiency in heating and cooling. Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič said: “We need to make sure that altogether, national contributions on energy efficiency amount to the EU's 2030 target of at least 32.5 percent. The gap could be as big as approximately six percentage points and therefore, we invite Member States to step up their game. The recommendations adopted today will help Member States better tap existing potential. It is not only about credibility. Let's not miss the chance to modernise our economies.” Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete added: "Europe is the largest importer of fossil fuel in the world. With our increased ambition on energy efficiency we put an end to this. The revised energy efficiency rules are a major push for Europe's energy independence. Much of what we spend on imported fossil fuels will now be invested at home in more efficient buildings, sustainable industries and transport. The new target of 32.5% will boost our industrial competitiveness, create jobs, reduce energy bills, help tackle energy poverty and improve air quality”. Please find more information on the recommendations and the EU's energy efficiency policy here. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tel.: +3222956186; Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229-91269; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229-74959)

Horizon Prize for Social Innovation: €1.5 million to three outstanding projects

The European Commission awarded yesterday €1.5 million to three innovative projects aimed at improving the life of senior citizens with mobility problems. The winning projects will be funded under Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation programme. The top prize of €1 million went to Danish company Walk With Path for developing a shoe attachment called Path Finder that helps people with an unsteady and irregular gait. The two runner-up prizes, worth €250,000 each, were awarded to Swiss company MyoSwiss, the inventor of ‘wearable muscles', and the Municipality of Toulouse (France) for its Mob4Seniors project, which has put in place a scheme that aims to increase the participation of senior citizens in community activities. Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, who handed over the prizes at the European Research and Innovation Days in Brussels, said: “These innovations make a real difference for our senior citizens by helping them maintain an active social life and their autonomy. The projects also demonstrate how EU support opens the door to new innovative businesses and inspires cooperation between innovators and organisations from civil society, and the private and public sectors. This is a great benefit to all of us.” Commissioner Moedas launched the prize contest in 2017 at the ‘Opening up to an era of social innovation' conference in Lisbon. The Commission was looking for replicable and scalable solutions that promote creativity at the local level. A jury of independent experts selected the winning projects from among 10 finalists. More information is available here. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou – Tel. +32 229 83583)

Posted Workers: Commission reports on improved enforcement

The European Commission has today adopted a report on the application and implementation of the Enforcement Directive on Posting of Workers in the EU Member States.This Directive entered into force in 2014 and provides key tools to fight circumvention and abuse of EU rules on posting of workers. The report shows that by now, all Member States have transposed the Enforcement Directive into national law, leading to improved enforcement of the rules on posting of workers across the EU. “Enforcing rules on posting is essential to protect workers and for the smooth functioning of the single market. It's very good news to see that all Member States now apply the rules and increasingly make use of the tools in place to improve cooperation across borders.”, said Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen. Based on the evaluation exercise, the Commission report concludes that it is not necessary to propose amendments to the Directive at this stage. Nonetheless, the implementation by Member States can be improved in some areas, such as decreasing the administrative burden. The Commission will continue working with the Member States to ensure that the Directive is completely and correctly transposed and applied across Europe. The European Labour Authority, which is expected to launch operations in October, will play a key role in fighting abuse in this field and will provide support to all actors involved. In addition, the Commission has also published today a guidance document helping workers, employers and national authorities in understanding the rules on posting of workers, as set out by the Posting of Workers Directive, the Enforcement Directive on Posting of Workers and Directive (EU) 2018/957 amending the Posting of Workers Directive. This understanding is essential to ensure that workers are aware of their rights and that the rules are correctly and consistently applied throughout the EU by national authorities and employers. The guidance will be updated when needed and is available online. More information is available in this Q&A. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tel.: +32 229-67094)

Consumer policy: Alternative and online dispute resolution help consumers enforce their rights

Today, the European Commission released its first report on the implementation of the European framework for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Online Dispute Resolution (ODR). Both instruments allow consumers and traders to settle their disputes through 460 Alternative Dispute Resolution bodies over a purchase without going to court. Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said: “This report clearly shows that alternative ways of resolving consumer disputes have picked up and appeal to consumers. This is good news. But we want more consumers to be aware about these alternative means and more traders to use them too. Today, only one in three traders use Alternative Dispute Resolution. This is not enough. I encourage Member States to continue their work to improve these tools.”The Online Dispute Resolution platform has attracted more than 8.5 million visitors and 120,000 consumer complaints since its launch in 2016. Moreover, it has led to direct settlement in up to 42% of cases. As regards Alternative Dispute resolution, the report shows that impartial dispute resolution bodies are now operational in all Member States and in the retail sectors. However, more work still needs to be done since both the Alternative Dispute Resolution and the Online Dispute Resolution do not deliver fully on the ground yet. The Commission works on continually improving the Online Dispute Resolution platform by providing more targeted information on consumer rights, while helping users find the most appropriate redress tools and facilitate direct settlements. The full report is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tel.: +32 229-67094; Athina Reuter – Tel.: + 32 229 82390)

Finance durable : la Commission accueille avec satisfaction l'accord des États membres sur l'établissement du premier système de classification des activités écologiquement durables

La Commission européenne se félicite de l'accord conclu aujourd'hui entre les États membres sur une proposition législative établissant le premier système de classification permettant de déterminer quelles activités économiques sont écologiquement durables. La proposition, présentée en mai 2018, s'inscrit dans le cadre des efforts de la Commission pour assurer que le secteur financier - les capitaux privés - contribue à la transition vers une économie climatiquement neutre. Elle fait partie du Plan d'Action de l'UE pour la Finance Durable que la Commission a publié en mars 2018. Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-président chargé de la stabilité financière, des services financiers et de l'Union des marchés financiers, a déclaré : « L'argent public à lui seul ne suffira pas à rendre l'économie européenne climatiquement neutre d'ici 2050. Notre proposition d'établir un système unifié de classification - ou taxonomie - des activités économiques durables est essentielle pour encourager les investisseurs à réorienter les capitaux vers des activités économiques qui sont réellement durables et qui peuvent nous aider à progresser vers une économie neutre sur le plan climatique. L'accord conclu aujourd'hui par les États membres constitue un premier pas important. J'espère maintenant que les colégislateurs se mettront rapidement d'accord sur un paquet ambitieux qui reflète l'ambition de l'UE de mener les travaux sur la finance durable. » Un système de classification à l'échelle de l'UE est essentiel pour permettre aux acteurs du marché et aux investisseurs de déterminer les activités qui peuvent être considérées comme durables. En indiquant ce qui est considéré comme une activité économique « verte », ce système de classification - ou taxonomie - fournira des signaux appropriés aux acteurs économiques sur les activités considérées comme durables. Il apportera aussi la clarté nécessaire pour les investisseurs sur les projets et activités économiques qui ont un impact positif sur le climat et l'environnement. Cela devrait également permettre de réorienter les capitaux vers des activités économiques réellement durables et d'accroître les investissements pertinents à l'échelle de l'UE et au-delà. En mars 2019, le Parlement européen a voté sa première lecture le rapport « taxonomie ». Quant aux prochaines étapes, les trilogues vont maintenant commencer. La Commission invite le Parlement européen et le Conseil à parvenir rapidement à un accord. Le système de classification sera adopté ultérieurement - une fois le règlement adopté - sur la base des travaux du groupe d'experts techniques sur la finance durable (TEG). (Pour plus d'informations Vanessa Mock - Tél : +32 229 56194 ; Guillaume Mercier - Tél.. : +32 229 80564)

Journée européenne des langues: célébrer le multilinguisme et l'apprentissage des langues

Des leçons pour insérer des sous-titres dans les films, des cours de langue de 10 minutes, un quiz radio : voici quelques-unes des plus de 100 activités organisées par la Commission européenne dans toute l'Europe à l'occasion de la Journée européenne des langues, demain, le 26 septembre. Comme chaque année, l'objectif de l'événement est de célébrer la richesse linguistique de l'Europe et d'honorer le multilinguisme et l'apprentissage des langues. À la veille de la Journée européenne des langues, le commissaire Günther H. Oettinger, en charge du budget, des ressources humaines, de la traduction et de l'interprétation, a déclaré: « Dans l'Union européenne, nous habitons sur un petit territoire et communiquons souvent avec les habitants d'autres pays qui ne parlent pas notre langue. Pour pouvoir se comprendre et communiquer efficacement, nous devons apprendre les langues et les utiliser. J'invite nos concitoyens à participer aux activités organisées à l'occasion de cette Journée européenne en espérant qu'elles les encouragent à apprendre de nouvelles langues. Cela permettra à tous de mieux se comprendre entre voisins, qu'ils se trouvent en l'Europe ou plus loin. » Cette année correspond à la 19e édition de la Journée européenne des langues - une initiative conjointe de l'UE et du Conseil de l'Europe visant à encourager l'apprentissage des langues en Europe. Plus d'informations sur l'édition de cette année est disponible en ligne ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tél.: +32 2 29 57857)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of the wind farm project Ocean Breeze and Perikles by the Macquarie Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Ocean Breeze Energy GmbH & Co. KG and Perikles 20092 Vermögensverwaltung GmbH (“Ocean Breeze and Perikles”) of Germany, by Sage Holdings S.à.r.l of Luxembourg, ultimately indirectly controlled by Macquarie Group Limited ("Macquarie") of Australia. Ocean Breeze and Perikles own and operate onshore and offshore wind farm projects in Germany. Macquarie is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and fund management services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns as the companies are not active on the same or vertically related markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9511. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over the Dublin Waste-To-Energy Facility by Munich Re, DIF, Green Investment Group and Covanta

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over the Dublin Waste-To-Energy Facility (“DWTE”) by Münchner Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”) of Germany, DIF Management Holding BV (“DIF”) of the Netherlands, Green Investment Group Limited (“GIG”) of the UK, controlled by the Macquarie Group of Australia, and Covanta Holding Corporation (“Covanta”) of the US. DWTE is a facility for the disposal of waste and generation of electricity in Dublin, Ireland. Munich Re operates primarily in the reinsurance and insurance sectors. DIF is an infrastructure investment fund. GIG specialises in green infrastructure principal investment, project delivery and portfolio management and related services. Covanta is primarily involved in the waste disposal and energy sectors. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the absence of horizontal overlaps or vertical relationships between the activities of DWTE and those of Munich Re, DIF, Macquarie, and Covanta within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9523. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition par CACEIS de filiales de Santander Investment

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, les deux opérations suivantes: (i) l'acquisition par CACEIS S.A., basée en France, du contrôle exclusif de Santander Securities Services S.A.U (« S3 Spain »), basée en Espagne et (ii) l'acquisition du contrôle en commun par CACEIS et Santander Investment S.A., basée en Espagne, d'une société nouvellement créée, S3 Latam HoldCo 1, basée aussi en Espagne. CACEIS fournit des services de gestion d'actifs à des entreprises, investisseurs institutionnels, banques et courtiers. Santander Investment fournit des services bancaires, en ce compris des services de conseil en investissements. S3 Spain et S3 Latam Holdco 1 offriront des services de post-négociation, tels que des services de dépositaire-conservation, d'administration de fonds et de gestion de titres pour des investisseurs institutionnels. S3 Spain est active en Espagne et S3 Latam Holdco 1 concentre ses activités au Brésil, au Mexique et en Colombie. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence dans la mesure où les chevauchements d'activités des entreprises concernées sont limités à des marchés sur lesquels aucune d'entre elles n'est un acteur important. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9420. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

European Public Prosecutor's Office: Commission welcomes the agreement to appoint Ms Kövesi as the first European Chief Prosecutor

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union agreed to appoint Laura Codruța Kövesi as the first European Chief Prosecutor. On behalf of the Commission, Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, Günther H. Oettinger, said: “The European Commission works hard to make sure that every euro from the EU budget is spent in line with the rules and brings an EU added value. This also means effectively fighting fraud against the EU budget. So far, the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has been instrumental to that aim, and will continue its work as an independent investigation office paving the way for recoveries and other protection measures. The European Public Prosecutor will make sure that action at Union level goes one step further, and actually takes criminals to court in cases of criminal offences affecting the Union budget. I wish the newly selected Chief Prosecutor the best of luck in addressing the challenges in front of her. Both the European Commission and OLAF will support her strongly in the tasks ahead”. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová, added: “This agreement is a strong signal that the EU is serious in fighting financial crime and in protecting the taxpayers' money. The European Public Prosecutor's Office offers a first-of-its-kind set-up to prioritise cross-border crime and ensure that no crime against the EU budget goes unpunished. It provides an answer to demands of European citizens and equips European prosecutors with new bold tools to investigate and prosecute these crimes at EU level. I welcome the agreement on the appointment of Ms Kövesi as the first ever European Chief Prosecutor. I have every confidence that Ms Kövesi will do an outstanding job at the head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. With this agreement, it will now be possible to set up the new office as planned until the end of 2020. The Commission will remain a staunch supporter of the collective efforts to fight fraud and corruption in the EU”.A full statement is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tel.: +32 229-67094; Athina Reuter – Tel.: + 32 229 82390)

Commissioners Miguel Arias Cañete, Karmenu Vella and Carlos Moedas welcome the UN report on oceans and climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has today issued its Special Report on the impact of climate change on oceans and the cryosphere – the frozen parts of our planet. The report provides policy-makers across the globe with a strong scientific basis for their efforts to modernise the economy, tackle climate change and address its impacts on the oceans, promote sustainable development and eradicate poverty. The Commission welcomes the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete for Climate Action and Energy, Commissioner Karmenu Vella for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and Commissioner Carlos Moedas for Research, Science and Innovation consider it a wake-up call for the global community to tackle climate change and its impacts on oceans as soon as possible, and said: “The conclusions of this new report are clear: human-induced global warming is drastically changing our oceans. They are heating up, becoming more acidic, contain less oxygen. Sea levels are rising much faster than anticipated. Oceans can only remain healthy if we limit global warming to 1.5°C. The EU therefore continues to urge for an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. In November 2018, the EU has already presented its strategy to become a zero carbon economy by 2050 and this report is another urgent call for action, showing how important it is to proceed without hesitation on that path. The EU is also already taking action to address the link between climate change and the oceans through its Ocean Governance strategy.” Please find our full press statement here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Parrondo Crespo – Tel.: +32 229 81325)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ministerial meeting of the European Battery Alliance

On Thursday 26 September, Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič will chair the European Battery Alliance High-Level Meeting with Ministers and CEOs who have been most actively involved in the Alliance. The European battery industry has been identified as a strategic value chain for the EU in the context of a strengthened industrial policy strategy. Batteries are a key enabling technology and will be essential for decarbonisation of the mobility sector and the transition to a low carbon economy. The Ministerial meeting tomorrow will be an important milestone to take stock of our achievements and to discuss collectively the steps ahead to be able to produce at scale by 2023-2025. Vice-President Šefčovič will also attend the Competitiveness Council where he will inform all Member States on the progress made so far. This will be followed by a doorstep press opportunity at the VIP corner in the Europa building +/- 12h45. In the run up to the High-Level Meeting – today 25 September – Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič attends an industrial segment of the European Battery Alliance (Rue du Parnasse 19, Brussels) where the European Battery Alliance Business Investment Platform will be launched. It is aimed at facilitating the matchmaking between projects owners and financial stakeholders. “By pulling together, we have given traction to impressive industrial and innovation dynamics, thus enabling EU companies to take an undisputable lead in this strategic sector. I am sure that the Platform will contribute decisively to accelerating the deployment of commercially successful solutions, going from lab to market in record-time,” Vice-President Šefčovič has said. More information on the European Battery Alliance here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel. +32 229 91269; Lynn Rietdorf - Tel.: +32 229 74959)

