EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

A high-level European Union delegation will be in New York for the Ministerial week of the 74th United Nations General Assembly next week. The EU representatives will host and participate in a large number of events and meetings with world leaders. The EU continues to be a leader in global cooperation: joining forces with partners in support of multilateralism to uphold and promote international law and human rights, to support peace and democracy, to promote sustainable development and to stand side-by-side with people in need all over the world. On Sunday, 22 September, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini will kick-off the week with a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, further strengthening the strategic EU-UN partnership. On Monday, First Vice-President Timmermans will join the President of the European Council Donald Tusk at the opening of the UN Climate Action Summit. The Commission adopted a Communication last week detailing the EU's contribution to the Summit. On Tuesday, First Vice-President Timmermans together with Commissioner Neven Mimica will represent the EU at the first UN summit on the Sustainable Development Goals to call for more ambitious and accelerated action to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. On Tuesday, First Vice-President Timmermans and High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini will join President of the European Council Tusk for the opening of the general debate of the 74th UN General Assembly. The EU will be hosting a number of flagship events in the margins of the General Assembly, and EU representatives will have a full agenda of high-level debates and side events, as well as numerous bilateral meetings. For more details on the agenda, see the full press release here. Press and audio-visual material will be available on EEAS, Europa and Consilium websites. For more information on EU – UN relations, see the factsheets here and here. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

Alliance circulaire sur les matières plastiques: plus de cent signataires s'engagent à utiliser dix millions de tonnes de plastique recyclé d'ici à 2025

Une centaine de partenaires publics et privés représentant l'ensemble de la chaîne de valeur des plastiques signeront aujourd'hui la déclaration de l'alliance circulaire sur les matières plastiques en faveur d'actions volontaires pour un marché performant des plastiques recyclés à l'échelle de l'Union. La déclaration décrit comment atteindre l'objectif d'utiliser chaque année dix millions de tonnes de plastique recyclé pour fabriquer de nouveaux produits en Europe d'ici à 2025. Cet objectif, fixé par la Commission européenne dans sa stratégie de 2018 sur les matières plastiques, s'inscrit dans ses efforts visant à développer le recyclage des plastiques en Europe. Le Premier vice-président Frans Timmermans, chargé du développement durable, a dit: « Je salue les engagements pris par l'industrie pour repenser la manière dont nous produisons et utilisons les plastiques. Grâce à un recyclage efficace des plastiques, nous rendrons notre planète plus propre et lutterons contre le changement climatique, en remplaçant les combustibles fossiles par des déchets plastiques dans le cycle de production. » Elżbieta Bieńkowska, commissaire pour le marché intérieur, l'industrie, l'entrepreneuriat et les PME, a ajouté: « Nous avons la possibilité de faire de notre industrie un leader mondial dans le domaine des plastiques recyclés. Il nous faut saisir pleinement cette opportunité pour protéger l'environnement, créer de nouveaux emplois dans ce secteur et rester compétitif. » La déclaration de l'Alliance restera ouverte à la signature sur le site de la Commission pour permettre à un plus grand nombre de signataires de s'y associer, en particulier les autorités publiques de toute l'Europe. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél. +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Deux ans après son entrée en application, l'accord commercial entre l'UE et le Canada confirme ses bénéfices

Entré en vigueur provisoirement depuis deux ans aujourd'hui, l'Accord économique et commercial global (AECG) confirme son impact bénéfique concret pour l'Union européenne et le Canada. En 2018, les exportations de marchandises de l'Union européenne vers le Canada ont augmenté de 15% soit 5,3 milliards d'euros comparé à la moyenne des exportations sur les trois années précédentes. La commissaire européenne chargée du commerce, Cecilia Malmström, dans un discours prononcé lors du séminaire organisé aujourd'hui à Bruxelles par des organisations représentant des entreprises canadiennes et européennes pour marquer ce deuxième anniversaire, a dit : « Les premiers signes sont prometteurs. L'accord montre que l'UE et le Canada sont prêts à défendre un commerce mondial ouvert. Notre attention se porte maintenant sur la mise en œuvre. En pratique, cela signifie qu'il faut que nous nous assurions que ces nouvelles opportunités bénéficient au plus grand nombre, et que nos engagements communs par rapport à l'égalité des sexes, le climat et les droits des travailleurs soient respectés. » Parmi les principaux bénéficiaires de l'accord comptent : le secteur pharmaceutique avec une augmentation d'exportations de 29%, le secteur de machines et d'appareils mécaniques avec une augmentation de 16% et le secteur automobile avec une augmentation de 11%. En ce qui concerne les produits agro-alimentaires, les exportations de l'UE vers le Canada ont augmenté de 7% en 2018, soit 231 millions d'euros, plaçant le Canada en 8ème position des destinataires d'exportations agricoles en provenance de l'Union européenne. Les exportations de fromage ont augmenté de 33%, les pâtes et pâtisseries de 16% et le vin de 10%. Le discours est disponible en ligne. Plus d'informations sont disponibles sur le site web de l'AECG. (Pour plus d'informations : Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tél: +32 229 51383)

Employment and social developments in Europe: labour market outlook remains broadly positive

The autumn edition of the Commission's Employment and Social Developments in Europe (ESDE) Quarterly Review published today confirms that the EU labour market continues to break records, with 241.4 million people in employment in the EU (160 million in the euro area) during the second quarter of 2019. EU employment has been growing for 25 consecutive quarters, and since the start of the Juncker Commission 14.1 million jobs have been created. Total hours worked have now slightly exceeded the peak of 2008. Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, said: “It is an important message that the European labour market is going strong. Never before have there been so many people in employment in the EU. Let's keep our focus on delivering the European Pillar of Social Rights to ensure that this positive development continues to reach all citizens across Europe.” Most of the new jobs created in the beginning of 2019 are quality jobs: In the first quarter of 2019, permanent jobs increased by 2.5 million compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Over the same period, also self-employment was on the rise (+350,000 people), while the number of temporary employees went down (-600,000 people). The report further confirms that unemployment in the EU has receded by 11 million people since its peak observed in April 2013 and now stands at its lowest level ever recorded. Youth and long-term unemployment continued their decline, too. More information on the review is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Telford Homes by CBRE

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Telford Homes PLC of the UK by the CBRE Group, Inc. (“CBRE”) of the U.S. Telford Homes develops residential-led, mixed-use sites in the UK. CBRE provides commercial real estate services on a worldwide basis. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given that the overlaps between the activities of the companies are very limited and a number of strong players would remain in the market after the merger. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9458. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Malta to discuss migration and asylum

On Sunday, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos will travel to Malta where he will meet with President George Vella. On Monday, the Commissioner will visit the European Asylum Support Office and participate in a meeting with Interior Ministers organised by the Maltese authorities to discuss temporary arrangements following disembarkation for persons rescued at sea. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Ciara Bottomley – Tel.: +32 229 69971)

