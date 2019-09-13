Corps européen de solidarité: trois ans déjà

Demain, nous célébrerons le troisième anniversaire de l'annonce de la création d'un Corps européen de solidarité faite par le président Juncker lors de son Discours sur l'état de l'Union en 2016. Le Corps offre aux jeunes de 18 à 30 ans la possibilité de prendre part à un large éventail d'activités de solidarité à travers l'UE. Depuis lors, plus de 161 000 jeunes se sont inscrits pour rejoindre le Corps et cette initiative a changé la vie de nombreuses personnes. La plupart des activités financées créent des opportunités de volontariat - individuellement ou en équipe - mais les jeunes peuvent également bénéficier de stages et d'emplois. De plus, les jeunes eux-mêmes peuvent mettre en place des projets de solidarité dans lesquels ils initient, développent et mènent des activités visant à contribuer à un changement positif dans leur communauté, tout en vivant à l'étranger et en acquérant de précieuses compétences. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, a déclaré: « Nous avons beaucoup progressé au cours des trois dernières années. En un temps record, nous avons mis en place un nouveau programme offrant aux jeunes et aux organisations la possibilité de soutenir les autres et de construire une société plus solidaire et plus unie. Je suis fier de voir autant de jeunes désireux de s'impliquer et de participer activement à des projets sur le terrain. Leur enthousiasme est une vraie source d'inspiration. C'est pourquoi j'ai proposé d'élargir et de renforcer le Corps européen de solidarité après 2020 ». De plus amples informations sont disponibles dans un communiqué de presse et une fiche d'informations en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Sara Soumillion - Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

La Commission européenne aide la Roumanie à mettre en place trois hôpitaux d'urgence régionaux

La Commission européenne, par le biais de son programme d'appui aux réformes structurelles, participe activement à la préparation de la conception et de la construction de trois hôpitaux régionaux d'urgence à Iași, Cluj et Craiova, en Roumanie. Depuis 2017, la Commission aide le ministère de la Santé à gérer des projets de construction de trois hôpitaux régionaux. L'objectif est d'examiner les études de faisabilité, d'intégrer les meilleures pratiques de projets de construction similaires en France et en Italie et de préparer la documentation nécessaire pour obtenir un cofinancement des Fonds structurels et d'investissement européens pour les trois hôpitaux régionaux. Les experts ont également dispensé une formation au ministère et élaboré des directives sur la manière d'évaluer les résultats techniques attendus des hôpitaux régionaux. Le projet a été réalisé par Expertise France et Assistance publique - Hôpitaux de Paris International, en coopération avec le service d'appui à la réforme structurelle de la Commission. Le programme d'appui aux réformes structurelles offre une expertise à tous les pays de l'UE pour la conception et la mise en œuvre de réformes favorisant la croissance. Le soutien est basé sur la demande et est adapté à l'État membre bénéficiaire. Pour plus d'informations sur le projet en roumain, voir le communiqué de presse. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Poland: €676 million worth of EU investments in better rails and roads

The European Commission adopted three major Cohesion Policy projects, modernising the Polish rail and road network and increasing travel safety while reducing costs and travel time. This €676 million investment package includes: €487 million to modernise the country's railway communication system and align it on European standards, €117 million to upgrade Silesia's railway services, including a new international airport station serving the city of Katowice, and €72 million to ease traffic congestion in the region of Warmińsko-Mazurskie, with a new expressway bypass east of the town of Nowe Miasto Lubawskie. A full press release is available here. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Third EU-Western Balkans Media Days: EU reaffirms comprehensive support to media freedom in the region

At the third EU-Western Balkans Media Days taking place from 12-13 September in Podgorica, Montenegro, the European Commission confirmed its support to the region with new initiatives focusing on media accountability, literacy and governance, judicial expertise on freedom of expression and promotion of reconciliation and regional cooperation. This is part of the EU's firm support to media freedom and independence of journalism in the Western Balkans and underpins the ongoing regional programmes worth €20 million. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, commented: "Freedom of expression and media freedom are part of the very foundation on which our Union is built; they are also key political indicators in the EU accession process. In view of the worrying developments across the region, from undue political interference to the spread of disinformation, this year's Media Days shed the spotlight on the relation between media and politics, and paved the way towards identifying concrete actions and opportunities to improve the current situation." This third edition gathered some 350 representatives of media and civil society organisations as well as policymakers from the Western Balkans and the EU. For the first time, political representatives from the region joined the discussions on the crucial role of media in the accession process, aimed at developing forward-looking proposals and actions to improve the situation of journalists and strengthen independent media. Find more information about EU support to media in the Western Balkans in the full press release, as well as the dedicated factsheet and the website of the event. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

EU consumers set to benefit from safer online shopping and a wider range of payment services

New EU rules apply as of tomorrow that will make it easier and safer for consumers to pay for goods and services online and to manage their personal finances. European consumers will also get better protection against online fraud, and better access to more innovative forms of online and mobile payments. Over time, the new rules will give consumers more choice since new and innovative operators will enter the payment market. With tomorrow's entry into application, all elements of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) are now in place. Some stakeholders are still working to put these technological and practical changes in place, in line with the gradual approach suggested by the European Banking Authority in its opinion of 21 June 2019. The European Commission therefore calls on all EU Member States to ensure speedy and full implementation of all the rules. Once the new framework is fully operational everywhere, EU consumers should be able to benefit from a safer and easier online payment environment in two key ways. First, electronic payments will be even more secure thanks to the introduction of “strong customer authentication” (SCA) which will improve our means of tackling online payments fraud. SCA ensures proper identification or authentication for all payments over €30 and will now take place via an authentication process based on two specific factors supplied by the user, e.g. a password, PIN code, a mobile phone or a fingerprint. Customers will receive practical advice from their banks or payment providers on the new system. Second, the new rules will facilitate the entry of new operators in the EU payment services market by applying equally to both traditional and new, innovative companies that offer regulated payment services. Consumers will be able to make payments and manage their personal finances more efficiently thanks to a wider offering of applications. Companies offering these services, or ‘FinTechs', are now brought fully under the scope of EU rules. To enable these players to offer a full range of consumer services, banks must establish new and highly-secure communication channels to share data and authorise payments. At the same time, ‘FinTechs' need to comply with the same level of stringent data protection standards. This modernisation of Europe's payment services will also further strengthen the Digital Single Market. The revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2, Directive 2015/2366/EU) applies since January 2018 and enables the emergence of innovative payment services, including internet and mobile payments, while at the same time ensuring a more secure environment for consumers. You can find more information in our online Q&A. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

EU Code Week 2019 lance un cours en ligne pour les enseignants

Un cours en ligne destiné à aider les enseignants du primaire et du secondaire à introduire le codage et une réflexion informatique en classe sera lancé lundi 16 septembre. Le cours en ligne sera offert dans le cadre de la Semaine européenne du codage qui, cette année, se déroulera du 5 au 20 octobre. Au cours des prochaines semaines, jusqu'au 30 octobre, les enseignants qui s'inscrivent au cours en ligne recevront du matériel de formation gratuit qui les aidera à se familiariser avec les approches novatrices en matière de codage, d'outils de programmation visuelle, de robotique, etc. Ils apprendront également à mettre en œuvre ces informations, quel que soit leur niveau d'expérience en matière de codage, à toutes les matières enseignées en classe grâce à des programmes de cours prêts à l'emploi. La commissaire en charge de l'économie et de la société numériques, Mariya Gabriel, a déclaré: "Le cours en ligne de la Semaine du code européen pour les enseignants est un excellent moyen d'améliorer les compétences numériques des enseignants et, par la suite, des étudiants. C'est l'un des nombreux moyens par lesquels les enseignants peuvent participer à la Semaine européenne du code et engager leurs étudiants dans la réflexion sur le codage et l'informatique." Ceux qui finissent le cours avec succès recevront un certificat signé reconnaissant leur réussite. Plus d'informations sur le cours en ligne sont disponibles ici. Des supports de formation supplémentaires ont été ajoutés au site internet de la « EU Code Week » pour aider chacun à améliorer ses compétences en matière de codage, notamment un nouvel ensemble de supports de formation avec des programmes de cours sur mesure disponibles dans 29 langues, allant de la pensée créative au développement d'applications en passant par le codage pour tous. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou – Tél.: +32 229 83583)

Mergers: Commission approves the creation of a joint venture between PreZero and Nehlsen

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture by PreZero Recycling Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (“PreZero”) and Nehlsen Aktiengesellschaft (“Nehlsen”), all of Germany. The joint venture will build and operate a sorting plant for used light packaging, including related activities. PreZero is part of the Schwarz Group, which is active in food retail as well as in collecting, trading and marketing recyclable materials internationally. Nehlsen is active in waste disposal services, the operation of collector, sorting and processing plants, marketing of secondary raw materials and security services. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, because the joint venture will have negligible foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9440. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise l'acquisition de la société AUSOL par Meridiam et Cintra

La Commission Européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de la sociétéAutopista del Sol, Concesionaria Española, S.A. ('AUSOL'), basée en Espagne, par Meridiam S.A.S. basée en France et Cintra Infraestructuras España, S.L. (‘Cintra') basée en Espagne. AUSOL est une société active dans la gestion des infrastructures routières en Espagne, y compris la gestion de deux concessions d'autoroutes à péage reliant Malaga à Estepona et Estepona à Guardiaro. Meridiam est une société spécialisée dans le développement, le financement et la gestion de projets d'infrastructures publiques sur le long terme qui investit dans des infrastructures publiques en Europe, aux États-Unis et au Canada. Cintra est une filiale de Ferrovial, une société internationale active dans le développement de projets d'infrastructures publiques dans le secteur des transports et en particulier sur les autoroutes à péage en Espagne.La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact trèslimité sur la structure du marché. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9443. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: La croissance annuelle des coûts de la main-d'œuvre à 2,7% dans la zone euro, à 3,1 % dans l'UE28

Les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre ont augmenté de 2,7% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 3,1% dans l'UE28 au deuxième trimestre 2019, par rapport au même trimestre de l'année précédente. Au premier trimestre 2019, les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre avaient progressé de 2,5% et 2,7% respectivement. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

Eurostat: Excédent de 24,8 milliards d'euros du commerce international de biens de la zone euro, déficit de 0,1 milliard d'euros pour l'UE28

Selon les premières estimations, les exportations de biens de la zone euro (ZE19) vers le reste du monde se sont établies à 206,5 milliards d'euros en juillet 2019, en hausse de 6,2% par rapport à juillet 2018 (194,5 milliards). Les importations depuis le reste du monde ont quant à elles été de 181,7 milliards d'euros, en hausse de 2,3% par rapport à juillet 2018 (177,6 milliards). En conséquence, la zone euro a enregistré en juillet 2019 un excédent de 24,8 milliards d'euros de son commerce international de biens avec le reste du monde, contre +16,9 milliards d'euros en juillet 2018. Le commerce intra-zone euro s'est établi à 165,6 milliards d'euros en juillet 2019, en hausse de 1% par rapport à juillet 2018. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 229 56185 ; Kinga Malinowska – Tél.: +32 229 51383)

Third annual review of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Joint Statement by Commissioner Jourová and Secretary Ross

The third annual review of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework is taking place on 12 and 13 September in Washington DC. In a joint statement, Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourová and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, said: “Privacy Shield ensures that participating companies and relevant government authorities provide a high level of protection for the personal data of EU individuals. Since the Framework's implementation on 1 August 2016, more than 5,000 companies have made public and legally enforceable pledges to protect data transferred from the EU in accordance with the Privacy Shield Principles. The rapid and continued growth of the program demonstrates Privacy Shield's vital role in protecting personal data and contributing to the $7.1 trillion [€6.3 trillion] economic relationship between the United States and Europe.” Conducted by senior officials from the United States government, the European Commission and EU data protection authorities, the review focused on all aspects of the functioning of the Shield, including its practical application and the effectiveness of the framework. Participants also assessed how compliance with the rules of the Privacy Shield is being monitored and enforced. Following the review, the Commission will analyse the findings and publish its assessment in a report. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield protects personal data transferred from the EU to the U.S. for commercial purposes. As agreed at the time of its launch, the EU-US Privacy Shield is reviewed on a yearly basis to assess that it continues to ensure an adequate level of protection of personal data. The complete joint statement by Commissioner Jourová and Secretary of Commerce Ross is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094)

