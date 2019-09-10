European Commission - Daily News Daily News 10 / 09 / 2019 Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Kantar by Bain Capital Investors The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Kantar of the UK by Bain Capital Investors of the US. Kantar provides data, research, consulting and analytics services, including market research, media measurement and marketing and communication services at global level. Bain Capital Investors is a global private investment firm. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the companies are not active in the same markets, nor in any related or complementary markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9514. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526) Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News) MEX/19/5545