With 8 weeks to go until the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union on 31 October 2019, the Commission has today – in its 6th Brexit preparedness Communication – reiterated its call on all stakeholders in the EU27 to prepare for a ‘no-deal' scenario. In light of the continued uncertainty in the United Kingdom regarding the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement – as agreed with the UK government in November 2018 – and the overall domestic political situation, a ‘no-deal' scenario on 1 November 2019, remains a possible, although undesirable, outcome. It is in this spirit that the European Commission has today published a detailed checklist to help those businesses that trade with the UK to make final preparations. In order to minimise disruption to trade, all parties involved in supply chains with the UK – regardless of where they are based – should be aware of their responsibilities and the necessary formalities in cross-border trade. This builds on previous Communications and 100 stakeholder notices, which cover a broad range of sectors. In addition to this, the Commission has proposed to the European Parliament and the Council to make targeted technical adjustments to the duration of the EU's ‘no-deal' contingency measures in the area of transport. The Commission has also proposed to mirror, for the year 2020, the existing 2019 contingency arrangements for the fisheries sector and for the UK's potential participation in the EU budget for 2020. These measures are necessary given the decision to extend the Article 50 period to 31 October 2019. Finally, the Commission has proposed that the European Solidarity Fund and the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund are available to support businesses, workers and Member States most affected by a ‘no-deal' scenario. These proposals need to be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council. A full press release is available here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 2 299 13 82; Daniel Ferrie – Tel.:+32 2 299 86500)

Aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne a décidé d'enregistrer trois nouvelles initiatives citoyennes européennes intitulées « Lutter contre les causes profondes de la corruption en Europe en privant de financement les pays qui ne disposent pas d'un système judiciaire efficace après le délai imparti », « Actions pour faire face à l'urgence climatique » et « Sauvons les abeilles et les agriculteurs! Vers une agriculture respectueuse des abeilles pour un environnement sain ». La Commission a également décidé de ne pas enregistrer une proposition d'initiative citoyenne européenne intitulée « Assurer la conformité de la politique commerciale commune avec les traités de l'Union européenne ainsi que le respect du droit international » car les actions demandées ne relèvent manifestement pas des pouvoirs d'action dont dispose la Commission en vertu des traités. À ce stade de la procédure, la Commission n'a pas analysé les initiatives sur le fond, mais s'est prononcée uniquement sur leur recevabilité juridique. Si, en l'espace d'un an, l'une des trois initiatives enregistrées recueille un million de déclarations de soutien, provenant d'au moins sept États membres, la Commission procédera à son analyse et y réagira. Elle pourra décider de faire droit à la demande ou non, mais, dans les deux cas, elle sera tenue de motiver sa décision. Un communiqué de presse est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456; Tim McPhie – Tél.: +32 2 295 86 02 ; Katarzyna Kolanko +32 2 296 34 44).

The European Commission has today decided to appoint Mr Elmar Brok, former Member of the European Parliament, as Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker on relations with Ukraine. This decision takes effect immediately and the position is not remunerated. Mr Brok will advise the President on strategy and priorities in relations with Ukraine in the aftermath of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections earlier this year. Thanks to his nearly 15 years of experience as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) in the European Parliament, Mr Brok will be instrumental in forging links with the new government and identifying the new administration's priorities and preferences regarding its relations with the EU. He will carry out his tasks in good cooperation with the respective EU colleagues dealing with Ukraine. Mr Brok is one of the longest-serving Members of the European Parliament, having first been elected to the institution in 1980. Over the years, he has been involved in tens of high-level assignments. In the foreign policy field, he also served as Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Working Group of the European People's Party (EPP) (1994-1999), Rapporteur in Chief of the European Parliament for the EU Enlargement (1999-2007), Foreign Policy Spokesman of the EPP Group (2009-2012), and European Parliament negotiator for the establishment of the European External Action Service (2011/2012). (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 2 29 57857)

En réponse à la demande d'assistance de la Bolivie la semaine dernière, le mécanisme de protection civile de l'UE achemine une assistance importante afin d'aider les autorités boliviennes à lutter contre les incendies de forêt. La France a mobilisé une équipe de 40 pompiers assistée par une équipe de six experts de la protection civile française. L'offre française est complétée par quatre drones et du personnel opérationnel. Une équipe de protection civile de l'Union européenne, composée de sept experts français, espagnols et danois, se rendra également en Bolivie avec un agent de liaison du centre de coordination de la réaction d'urgence de l'Union européenne. Toutes les équipes seront déployées dans les jours à venir. « Voici un exemple de la solidarité mondiale de l'UE en action. Les catastrophes naturelles ne connaissent pas de frontières et le changement climatique augmente leurs risques et leur impact. Je suis reconnaissant aux États membres de l'UE qui ont manifesté leur soutien. L'UE est solidaire avec la Bolivie et tous les pays de la région amazonienne touchés par ces incendies dévastateurs », a déclaré Christos Stylianides, commissaire chargé de l'aide humanitaire et de la gestion des crises. En outre, le service satellite d'urgence de l'UE, Copernicus, fournit des cartes des zones touchées par les incendies de forêt. L'UE se tient prête à fournir une assistance supplémentaire à la Bolivie et aux pays touchés de la région amazonienne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tél.: +32 229 69140)

En juillet 2019 par rapport à juin 2019, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations saisonnières a diminué de 0,6% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,5% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En juin 2019, le volume du commerce de détail a augmenté de 1,2% dans la zone euro et de 1,3% dans l'UE28. En juillet 2019 par rapport à juillet 2018, l'indice corrigé des effets de calendrier des ventes de détail a augmenté de 2,2% dans la zone euro et de 2,6% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Vella hosts the first EU-China Blue Partnership Forum for the Oceans

Tomorrow in Brussels, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella will host the first ‘Blue Partnership Forum for the Oceans'. The Forum, established under the Ocean Partnership signed between the EU and China in July 2018, will bring together EU and Chinese stakeholders. They will help shape future actions in the areas covered by the Ocean Partnership, such as ocean governance, a thriving blue economy and sustainable fisheries. Ahead of the event, Commissioner Vella said: “China and the EU are major ocean players. We should use our joint influence to take the lead globally and ensure the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans. We want our partnership with China to go beyond words and deliver tangible results.” The Forum will be followed by a high-level dialogue co-chaired by Commissioner Vella and Administrator of State Oceanic Administration of China Hong Wang. More details are available here.(For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 229 81325)

