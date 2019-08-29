EU supports recovery and resilience in Nigeria with additional €50 million

In the margins of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD) today, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, signed a new €50 million package to enhance efforts in North East Nigeria. On the occasion, Commissioner Mimica said: “The agreement signed today increases our bilateral cooperation with Nigeria by €50 million, bringing the total EU support to the country to €562 million for 2014-2020. This additional support will be focused on the North East of the country. It will help strengthen early recovery and build conflict resilience in affected and vulnerable communities in the States of Yobe and Borno, as well as improve human development, social cohesion and resilience for over 26,000 vulnerable households and communities in Yobe state.” The projects financed by this additional support will expand the already extensive EU humanitarian and development assistance to the many victims of violence and displacement in Nigeria's North East, while addressing some of the underlying drivers of violent extremism in the country. A full press release is available here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Trade: Commission extends anti-dumping measures on imports of bicycles from several countries

The Commission decided today to extend for another 5 years the anti-dumping measures in place on imports of bicycles originating in China. Bicycles imported from Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Cambodia, Pakistan and the Philippines are also covered by these measures after previous investigations found that Chinese bicycles were passing by these countries to then be re-exported to the EU. The anti-dumping measures were originally imposed in 1993 and have been extended several times since then. The anti-dumping duties go up to 48,5%. The review investigation initiated last year concluded that there was a strong likelihood of continuation of dumping and recurrence of injury should the measures lapse. The EU bicycle industry produces over 11 million bicycles across 22 Member States every year. EU bicycle producers provide 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. More information on the EU trade defence instruments is online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel. +32 229 56172; Clémence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise l'acquisition de Wessanen par PAI Partners

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Wessanen, entreprise basée aux Pays-Bas, par PAI Partners, basée en France. Wessanen, par le biais de ses marques telles que Bonneterre et Bjorg, est active dans le secteur d'approvisionnement en aliments et boissons biologiques et naturels dans plusieurs pays de l'Espace économique européen (EEE). Pai Partners est une societé de capital-investissement. Les sociétés de portefeuille appartenant à PAI Partners pertinentes pour cette concentration sont le Group Labeyrie, qui est actif dans l'approvisionnement d'aliments fins et gastronomiques, ainsi que Refresco, une société de mise en bouteille de boissons. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, car les chevauchements entre les activités des entreprises sont limités. De même, la Commission a exclu tout problème de concurrence résultant de liens verticaux entre les entreprises. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9369. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

