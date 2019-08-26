G7 Summit: EU announced record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

During the G7 summit in Biarritz, which is dedicated to the fight against inequalities this year, the EU announced a €550 million pledge to The Global Fund, to contribute to the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria around the world. The Fund is an international partnership and its work has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002. European Commission President Juncker said on this occasion: “The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its creation, when the AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis epidemics seemed to be unbeatable. And today we are announcing a record contribution of a further €550 million. We hope the international community will follow suit and step up the fight to fulfil the Fund's target of ending these diseases' epidemics by 2030.” European Council President Tusk, who represented the EU at this year's G7, made the announcement in Biarritz, ahead of the Global Fund donors' conference that will take place in October in Lyon. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least €12.6 billion (US$14 billion) for the period 2020-2022. The full press release and Q&A are available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition conjointe d'un projet photovoltaïque en Espagne par Mirova et ENGIE

La Commission européenne a autorisé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition conjointe de PSFV Palma del Rio S.L., basée en Espagne, par Mirova et le groupe ENGIE, toutes deux des entreprises françaises. PSFV Palma del Rio détient une centrale de production d'énergie photovoltaïque en construction à Palma del Rio en Espagne, d'une capacité totale d'environ 50 mégawatts. Mirova gère des fonds d'investissements contenant divers types d'actifs, tels que les énergies renouvelables et les infrastructures de base, les actions durables et les obligations « vertes ». Mirova est contrôlée en dernier ressort par le groupe BPCE, groupe bancaire français actif dans le secteur de la banque et des assurances. ENGIE est un groupe industriel et de services actif dans les métiers du gaz, de l'électricité et des services liés à l'énergie. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence en raison des activités marginales exercées par l'entreprise commune. La transaction a été examinée en vertu de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9438. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tél.: +32 229 55344)

