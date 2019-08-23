Slovaquie: circulation plus aisée d'est en ouest grâce à une liaison routière financée par l'UE à Prešov

Le Fonds de cohésion investit 278,4 millions d'euros pour achever la construction de la déviation ouest-sud de l'autoroute D1 de Slovaquie. L'autoroute D1 traverse les principales villes du pays d'ouest en est – Bratislava, Žilina, Poprad, Prešov, Kosice et Michalovce, près de la frontière ukrainienne – sur le corridor Rhin-Danube du réseau de transport transeuropéen. Ce projet financé par l'UE augmentera la capacité, la vitesse et la sécurité du trafic autour de Prešov, tout en réduisant les embouteillages dans les zones résidentielles. Le Vice-président en charge de l'Union de l'énergie, Maroš Šefčovič, a déclaré: « Les citoyens de Prešov pourront se déplacer plus rapidement et de manière plus sûre sur le principal corridor est-ouest de la Slovaquie. Ils bénéficieront également d'une meilleure connectivité avec les autres centres économiques et les pays voisins. C'est donc la politique régionale de l'UE à son meilleur; améliorer la qualité de la vie sur le terrain en termes d'emplois, de croissance et de commerce accru. » Les travaux financés par l'UE comprennent la construction d'un tunnel à double sens, de deux échangeurs, de 12 murs de soutènement, de murs antibruit et de 18 ponts. Grâce aux investissements précédents de l'UE, l'ensemble du corridor D1 est en cours de modernisation. Tous les tronçons sont en exploitation, en construction ou en phase de planification. L'UE investit près de 3,5 milliards d'euros dans les réseaux de transport et d'énergie en Slovaquie dans le cadre de la politique de cohésion 2014-2020. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke - Tél.: +32 229 58615, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

State aid: Commission approves prolongation of Danish resolution scheme for small banks

The European Commission has authorised, under EU State aid rules, the prolongation of a Danish resolution scheme for small banks with total assets below €3 billion. It is open to banks that would be found to be in distress by the competent national authorities. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate the work of the Danish resolution authorities to wind up a small bank should a concrete case and need arise for it. The Commission found the scheme to be in line with EU State aid rules, in particular the 2013 Banking Communication and EU banking rules. The Commission initially approved the scheme in September 2010. It has been prolonged and amended several times, most recently in August 2018. Today's authorisation is granted until 30 September 2020. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number SA.54807 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of the Stavro Vind wind park by NAEV, Siemens and KEPCO

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Stavro Vind of Sweden by NAEV SOLVENTUS ("NAEV"), controlled by NAEV Infrastructure Funds of Germany, Siemens AG, and Korea Midland Power Co. ("KoMiPo"), a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation ("KEPCO"), of South Korea. Stavro Vind has been set up for the planning, construction, financing and operation of a wind park composed of two onshore wind farm sites in Sweden. NAEV provides services regarding old-age provision for the medical profession in Germany. Siemens is active in electrification, automation and digitalisation. Through the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy unit, Siemens also offers solutions in the area of renewable energy, in particular wind turbines. KEPCO is the largest electricity supplier in South Korea and is responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the development of power generation projects, including those in the nuclear, wind and coal sectors. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the companies' moderate combined market positions. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9485. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

