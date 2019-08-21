Ebola: EU announces new funds to strengthen preparedness in Burundi

The Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to spread in the east of the country with a high risk of a spill-over into the neighbouring countries. The European Union is stepping up its assistance to Burundi with €465,000 to further strengthen Ebola preparedness measures by authorities and aid organisations in the country. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, who is also the EU's Ebola Coordinator, said: ”To effectively fight the Ebola virus we do not only have to address the affected cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo but also increase our efforts to prevent the disease from spreading to neighbouring countries like Burundi. The European Union is therefore supporting ongoing Ebola preparedness measures in the country, including infection prevention and control. Everything possible must be done to avoid a further spread of the deadly virus.” The new EU funding will be allocated through the World Health Organisation and will strengthen the coordination, surveillance and response capacities to Ebola in high-risk districts in Burundi, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. This new funding complements the existing financial support to the ongoing EU efforts in Ebola surveillance and awareness-raising via NGOs and UN. A press release is available here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder - Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Kathrein's antenna and filter assets by Ericsson

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Kathrein's antenna and filter assets ("Kathrein") of Germany by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") of Sweden. Kathrein is a global provider of communication technologies solutions. Ericsson is a global provider of network equipment and software, as well as services for network and business operations. The Commission assessed possible conglomerate effects in relation to the bundling of passive antennas and filters sold by Kathrein and radio access network (“RAN”) equipment sold by Ericsson to mobile network operators. The Commission's investigation found that the transaction raises no competition concerns because of Kathrein's and Ericsson's limited market positions and the existence of several credible competitors. The Commission also investigated the vertical relationship between the upstream market for the supply of antenna modules procured by RAN equipment suppliers, such as Ericsson, to be integrated into active antennas. The Commission concluded that the transaction did not raise competition concerns in this regard, in particular due to Kathrein's limited activities in the upstream market for the supply of antenna modules and the existence of several alternative suppliers. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9332. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Hirose Plant by Denso Corporation

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of the Hirose Plant by Denso Corporation, both of Japan, by way of purchase of assets. The Hirose Plant produces semiconductors and electronic components for use in automobiles. It is currently owned by Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese automotive company, which uses the entire output of the plant for its own production. Denso is a manufacturer and supplier of advanced automotive parts and components for automobile manufacturers, non-automotive consumer products and industrial products. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the limited overlaps between the companies' activities, the presence of other competitors in these markets and the lack of ability and incentive for the combined entity to shut competitors out of the market. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9330. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

