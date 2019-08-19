Italy: Cohesion Policy invests in better rail connection from Naples to Bari

The EU invests €114 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to build a new 15.5 km section of railway between Naples' Central station and the city of Cancello on the Naples-Bari line, a crucial transport link for Southern Italy's economic growth and regional development. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "Investing in better rail connections in Southern Italy means investing in the real economy of the region as it will directly benefit local businesses and tourism and improve territorial cohesion in the country. And of course, inhabitants will enjoy more comfortable travel conditions and, ultimately, better air quality in the region.” The modernisation of the Naples-Cancello section will better link suburban and regional rail networks with the high-speed system in the Naples metropolitan area and northern regions. Works should be completed in October 2022. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle indication géographique de France

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de l'«Absinthe de Pontarlier » en tant qu'indication géographique de boisson spiritueuse. L'«Absinthe de Pontarlier» est un spiritueux limpide de couleur jaune pâle tirant sur le vert. Son degré d'alcool lors de la mise en marché est supérieur ou égal à 45%. Le processus de production a lieu dans plusieurs communes - dont la commune de Pontarlier qui donne son nom à la boisson- situées dans le département du Doubs dans l'est de la France. Dès le XVIIIème siècle, de nombreux textes font état de l'élixir d'Absinthe dans la région de Pontarlier. Cette activité prend ensuite de l'ampleur jusqu'à atteindre 66 000 litres journaliers en 1914. L'Absinthe de Pontarlier est alors exportée partout dans le monde et le monde artistique parisien de l'époque participe très activement à l'engouement autour de cette boisson. En 1921, la législation impose aux boissons anisées de ne pas contenir d'absinthe. Depuis 1988, année où les boissons spiritueuses à base d'absinthe furent à nouveau autorisées, on assiste dans la région de Pontarlier à une renaissance de la production de la plante et de l'élaboration de cette boisson spiritueuse. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre les 238 indications géographiques de boissons spiritueuses déjà enregistrées dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données eAmbrosia. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'information: Christian Wigand– Tel: +32 2 29 62253; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Grupo Gallardo Balboa by KKR

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of control of Grupo Gallardo Balboa S.L.U. of Spain by KKR & Co. Inc of the US. Grupo Gallardo Balboa is the holding company of various steelmaking corporations that manufacture corrugated steel. KKR is a global investment firm. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the minimal horizontal overlaps and vertical links between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9431. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti – +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: Le taux d'inflation annuel en baisse à 1,0% dans la zone euro

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro s'est établi à 1,0% en juillet 2019, contre 1,3% en juin. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,2%. Le taux d'inflation annuel de l'Union européenne s'est établi à 1,4% en juillet 2019, contre 1,6% en juin. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,2%. Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Les taux annuels les plus faibles ont été observés au Portugal (-0,7%), à Chypre (0,1%) et en Italie (0,3%). Les taux annuels les plus élevés ont quant à eux été enregistrés en Roumanie (4,1%), en Hongrie (3,3%), en Lettonie et en Slovaquie (3,0% chacun). Par rapport à juin, l'inflation annuelle a baissé dans quinze États membres, est restée stable dans deux et a augmenté dans onze autres. En juillet les plus fortes contributions au taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro proviennent des services (+0,53 points de pourcentage, pp), suivis de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (+0,37 pp), des biens industriels hors énergie (+0,08 pp) et de l'énergie (+0,05 pp). Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Vanessa Mock – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

STATEMENTS

Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioner Stylianides on the World Humanitarian Day 2019

On this year's World Humanitarian Day, the European Union pays tribute to the commitment of those who risk their lives to deliver humanitarian aid worldwide, as the risk humanitarian workers face continues to increase. The unequivocal respect of international law, the safety and security of humanitarian workers and their unfettered access to those in need are a major concern for the EU. 2019 is also a key year for International Humanitarian Law, as we mark the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions. High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, made the following statement: “Violations of International Humanitarian Law continue to be one of the most critical challenges for the protection of civilians, as well as the protection of humanitarian and medical workers. Violence against humanitarian workers affects civilians and prevents millions of people from receiving life-saving assistance. Saving lives should not cost lives. Around 400 humanitarian workers have been victims of major attacks in 2018, making it the second worst year in history. Over one third of them were killed and the other third was kidnapped. World Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to honour these dedicated humanitarians, and to advocate for their safety and security. Humanity, independence, neutrality and impartiality are the principles on which humanitarian aid is grounded. These should protect relief workers, enabling them to operate freely. The EU and its Members States are the world leader in humanitarian assistance. Promoting principled humanitarian aid and respect for International Humanitarian Law remains at the core of our international engagement.” The statement is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570)

