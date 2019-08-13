L'UE mobilise 9 millions d'euros pour faire face à la crise alimentaire à Haïti

L'Union européenne a débloqué 9 millions d'euros d'aide humanitaire en réponse à la détérioration de la situation alimentaire et nutritionnelle à Haïti. L'aide humanitaire permettra de couvrir les besoins alimentaires et nutritionnels essentiels de plus de 130,000 personnes vivant dans les zones les plus affectées. « Pour l'UE, la situation humanitaire à Haïti n'est pas une crise oubliée. Nous sommes déterminés à apporter un soutien vital aux populations victimes de la crise alimentaire et nutritionnelle qui sévit dans le pays. Cette enveloppe vient s'ajouter aux 12 millions d'euros alloués en 2018 pour répondre aux besoins alimentaires et nutritionnels urgents des Haïtiens », a déclaré Christos Stylianides, commissaire chargé de l'aide humanitaire et de la gestion des crises. Les fonds alloués bénéficieront aux familles vivant dans les zones les plus touchées par la crise ainsi qu'aux enfants souffrant de malnutrition aigüe. Une aide nutritionnelle vitale sera également fournie à plus de 5,000 enfants de moins de 5 ans souffrant de malnutrition aigüe. En même temps, l'UE soutiendra des actions visant à renforcer l'analyse de la situation alimentaire et à améliorer la qualité de la réponse humanitaire. Dans le cadre de l'aide humanitaire de la Commission européenne, une attention particulière est accordée aux victimes de crises oubliées, c'est-à-dire de crises humanitaires graves et prolongées dans lesquelles les populations touchées ne reçoivent pas suffisamment d'aide internationale, comme c'est le cas à Haïti. Avec 404 millions d'euros alloués depuis 1994, Haïti est le principal bénéficiaire d'aide humanitaire de la Commission européenne en Amérique latine et dans les Caraïbes. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder, Tél.: +32 229 92256)

Commission launches call to join eHealth Stakeholder Group to support the digital transformation of healthcare

Today the Commission has launched a new call for expression of interest to join the eHealth Stakeholder Group for the period of 2019-2022. As part of the EU's commitment to engage stakeholders in public policymaking, the Group will bring together eHealth experts that will contribute to the implementation of the Communication on enabling the digital transformation of health and care in the Digital Single Market. They will also provide input on various aspects of digital transformation of healthcare in the EU, for example in the areas of health data, including access to health data across borders, and artificial intelligence in healthcare, as well as cybersecurity, data protection and privacy issues. Vytenis Andriukaitis, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “During the five past years I have engaged with a number of patients, policy makers and stakeholders. We all agree that digital technologies can help us achieve better health for all. This is why I am particularly glad to welcome new members with the skills and expertise to help us implement the eHealth Action Plan and strengthen health and care across Europe.” Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, added:“We must strive to advance our research on disease prevention, enable personalised care and provide Europeans with secure access to their health data across borders. The Commission will continue its support for the enhanced use of digital technologies in healthcare to benefit citizens around the EU.” The call for expressions of interest will be open until 27 September 2019. More information on the call is available here.(For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel: +32 229 62253; Anca Paduraru - Tel.: +32 229 91269; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

TRADE: Commission imposes countervailing duties on Indonesian biodiesel

The European Commission today imposed countervailing duties of 8% to 18% on imports of subsidised biodiesel from Indonesia. The measure aims to restore a level-playing field for EU biodiesel producers. The Commission's in-depth investigation found that Indonesian biodiesel producers benefit from grants, tax benefits and access to raw materials below market prices. This inflicts a threat of economic damage to EU producers. The new import duties are imposed on a provisional basis and the investigation will continue with a possibility to impose definitive measures by mid-December 2019. While the predominant raw material for biodiesel production in Indonesia is palm oil, the focus of the investigation is on the possible subsidisation of biodiesel production, irrespective of the raw material used. The EU biodiesel market is worth an estimated €9 billion a year, with imports from Indonesia of reaching some €400 million. For more information, see the regulation published in the EU Official Journal and a page dedicated to the case. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Kinga Malinowska – Tel.: +32 229 51383)

TRADE: Commission started an investigation on dumped hot rolled steel from China, Taiwan and Indonesia

Yesterday, the Commission initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of hot rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from China, Indonesia and Taiwan. The investigation follows a complaint lodged by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on the grounds that the imports from these countries are made at dumped prices and hence causing injury to the European producers. The complaint requests to calculate the dumping margin in line with the EU new anti-dumping methodology, i.e. taking into account market distortions and distorted raw material prices in China and Indonesia. The Commission has now up to 8 months to collect evidence and decide whether to impose provisional measures. This new trade defence investigation is part of the larger Commission action aiming shield EU producers from unfair competition from dumped and subsidies products. So far, the Commission put in place trade defence measures on 52 steel products and investigates on another 7. More information is available in the EU Official Journal. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Kinga Malinowska – Tel.: +32 229 51383)

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition d'E2M par EDF

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de la société Energy2Market ("E2M"), basée en Allemagne, par la société EDF Pulse Croissance Holding SAS, contrôlée par Électricité de France SA ("EDF"), basée en France. E2M est spécialisée dans la vente directe d'électricité issue de sources d'énergie renouvelables. EDF est active dans la production, la fourniture et le transport d'électricité, principalement en France mais également en dehors. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulevait pas de problème de concurrence en raison de son impact limité sur le marché. La transaction a été examinée en vertu de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9441. (Pour plus d'informations : Vanessa Mock – Tél : +32 229 56194 ; Giulia Astuti – Tél : +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission approves new prolongation of Polish credit union liquidation scheme

The European Commission has authorised, under EU State aid rules, the ninth prolongation of the Polish credit union liquidation scheme until 15 July 2020. The measure will continue to be available for credit unions that are member-owned entities and provide loans, savings accounts and payment services only to their membership. Credit unions fall outside the scope of the bank resolution regime in Poland. The Commission found the prolongation of the scheme to be in line with EU State aid rules, in particular its 2013 Banking Communication. This is because it is well targeted, proportionate and limited in time and scope. The scheme, initially approved in February 2014, has been prolonged several times since then, the last time in August 2018. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website in the public case register under the case number SA.54734 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel : +32 229 56194 ; Giulia Astuti – Tel : +32 229 55344)

