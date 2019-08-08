La Commission lance deux projets visant à soutenir la coopération et l'innovation dans les régions et villes de Roumanie

La Commission européenne lance aujourd'hui deux projets destinés à fournir de l'expertise aux régions et villes de Roumanie, en coopération avec les autorités roumaines et la Banque mondiale. Dans le cadre du premier projet, des experts de la Commission et de la Banque mondiale vont aider les capitales de comtés roumains à renforcer leurs liens avec les périphéries et à utiliser les fonds européens pour des projets qui profiteront à l'ensemble de la zone urbaine, et pas seulement aux principaux centres économiques. Par exemple, ces experts vont étudier comment étendre les réseaux de transports urbains ou améliorer la coopération dans le domaine des services publics afin de les rendre plus accessibles. Dans le cadre du second projet, un groupe d'experts va aider les huit régions roumaines à accroître leur capacité d'innovation et à renforcer la coopération entre les centres de recherche et les entreprises afin de développer des produits innovants pour le marché. Ce projet est lancé dans le cadre de l'initiative « Régions en phase de rattrapage » (Catching up Regions), qui aide les régions à faibles revenus et à faible croissance à se mettre au même niveau que le reste de l'Union. Johannes Hahn, commissaire chargé de la politique européenne de voisinage, des négociations d'élargissement et la politique régionale, a déclaré: « La Roumanie va bénéficier de ressources considérables à investir dans le développement urbain durable pendant le prochain budget à long terme de l'Union de 2021 à 2027. Les travaux menés par les experts de la Commission et de la Banque mondiale en coopération avec les autorités roumaines contribueront à mettre en place les conditions propices à la réussite de ces investissements. Parallèlement, nous apportons un soutien sur mesure aux régions roumaines afin qu'elles puissent faire fructifier leurs atouts, coopérer les unes avec les autres et accroître leur capacité d'innovation. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr – Tél.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into PKN Orlen's proposed acquisition of Lotos

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Grupa Lotos (“Lotos”) by PKN Orlen, under the EU Merger Regulation. PKN Orlen and Lotos are two large Polish integrated oil and gas companies. They are both mostly active in Poland, where they own the only two existing refineries, but they also have activities in several other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries as well as in the Baltic countries. Both companies have a wide portfolio of products and are both active across the whole value chain of the supply of fuels. At this stage, the Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would reduce competition in several markets where the merged entity would be active. In particular, the Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction could lead to higher prices and less choice for business customers and end-consumers of several products, especially at fuel stations and airports. The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns are confirmed. The transaction was notified to the Commission on 3 July 2019. The Commission now has 90 working days, until 13 December 2019 to take a decision. The opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “The proposed acquisition of Lotos by PKN Orlen would affect several strategically important energy markets. The Commission will investigate whether the proposed acquisition would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for or less choice of fuels and related products for business customers and end consumers in Poland and other Member States”. A full press release is available in EN, FR, DE and PL. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344).

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of sole control over Lekkerland by REWE after referring parts of the assessment to Austria and Germany

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Lekkerland AG & Co. KG and Lekkerland AG (“Lekkerland”) by REWE-ZENTRALFINANZ eG (“REWE”), all of Germany. On 8 July 2019, the Commission granted a request to refer the assessment of the effects of the transaction on competition in Austria and Germany to the respective national competition authorities. As a result, the Commission limited its assessment to all other markets within the European Economic Area (EEA). In these markets, Lekkerland is mainly active in the wholesale distribution of daily consumer goods. REWE is mainly active in the retail distribution of daily consumer goods. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the lack of horizontal overlaps and of the limited vertical relations between the activities of the companies in the EEA, to the exclusion of Austria and Germany. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's website, in the public case register under the case number M.9142. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344).

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over control.IT by Patrizia, KGAL and HIH

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over control.IT Unternehmensberatung GmbH (“control.IT”) by PATRIZIA Acquisition Holding delta GmbH (“Patrizia”), KGAL GmbH & Co. KG (“KGAL”) and HIH Real Estate GmbH (“HIH”), all of Germany, together with Jan Körner, Klaus Weinert and Rieks Westers. Control.IT is a software- and IT-consulting firm providing software solutions for asset and portfolio management. Patrizia is part of Patrizia AG which is active on the European real estate markets. KGAL is an asset management firm providing real capital investments in the areas of real estate, aeroplanes and infrastructure. HIH provides real estate investment services in Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given that control.IT has negligible actual or foreseen activities within the territory of the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9402. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344).

Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the occasion of the International Day for the World's Indigenous Peoples

Ahead of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and in the International Year of Indigenous Languages, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, on behalf of the EU, "[...] reiterates the EU's strong commitment to promote and fight for indigenous languages and cultures. [...] The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union states that the EU shall respect cultural, religious and linguistic diversity, and prohibits discrimination based on language. This is why the EU underlines the right of every indigenous child to learn and practice his or her own language and culture. Through its external action the EU supports indigenous peoples' rights to revitalise, develop and transmit their languages, oral traditions and literatures to future generations. [...] The EU will pursue its work with various partners, international organisations, governments and, most importantly, directly with indigenous peoples to protect indigenous languages worldwide and their fundamental rights." Read the full statement online. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič - Tel.: +32 229 86570; Claire Struss - Tel.: +32 229 75144; Judith Hebekeuser - Tel.: +32 229 52656)

